PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) Steve Pikiell will get a reprieve from the emails about his team's poor foul shooting from disgruntled fans.

Caleb McConnell was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line en route to 16 points, as No. 25 Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue, 70-63 on Tuesday night.

''I love the way we finished the game from the foul line, so I won't be getting emails tomorrow about free throw shooting so that's a good thing for me and I look forward to that,'' said Pikiell, whose team is shooting 64% from the foul line this season. ''But these guys made big plays down the stretch you have to do that in this league. Every game is like that and you see it every time you turn on the Big Ten Network.''

McConnell hit critical free throws down the stretch, without feeling the anxiety mounting as Rutgers' lead was dissipating.

''If you work on it then there's not there's really no pressure, you know I'm saying so it's all about just repetition and.'' McConnell said. ''And that's what I do, just make shots.''

Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) would build the lead to 44-27, before Purdue (11-10, 4-6) went on a 10-2 run capped by a Jahaad Proctor layup to make it 46-37 at 14:12. Purdue would continue to chip away at the lead, getting it to six on a couple of occasions by the under four minute media timeout. Matt Haarms had a dunk to make it 62-58 with 3:29, before Evan Boudreaux hit the second of two free throws to make it a three-point game.

Haarms would foul out on the ensuing possession, and McConnell would hit a pair of free throws to put Rutgers up 64-59 with just under two to play, but Eric Hunter Jr. would make a layup with half a minute to go to make it 64-61.

It's the closest Purdue would get.

''The most important thing is that we felt like every time they made a little bit of a run we were right there and get one back on them,'' Baker said. ''So just felt good to know that we can take a punch right back.''

Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., and Akwasi Yeboah each scored 10 points.

Purdue jumped out to an early 5-2 lead, before Rutgers goes on a 11-0 run, capped off by a Montez Mathis fast break layup to take a 13-5 lead at 15:11. Geo Baker hit a three pointer off a Purdue turnover midway through the half to make it 24-13. The Scarlet Knights would lead by as many as 16 in the half before taking a 39-27 lead into half.

Proctor led Purdue with 19 points on while Trevion Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

''You don't get rewarded for having a good fight,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''We keep putting ourselves into a hole. It's one thing being down in half, but when you have 11 turnovers. You have to play better.''

KOBE TRIBUTE

Rutgers payed tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, wearing warmup jersey's with Kobe's face on the front and number's 8 and 24 on the back. A moment of silence was held for Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others killed in the accident. Ron Harper Jr., whose father Ron played with Bryant, winning back-to-back Championships in 2001 and '02, was particularly emotionally, wiping away tears.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: In a season of history making, the Scarlet Knights made some more by defeating Purdue since they joined the Big Ten in 2014. They can make some more by defeating Michigan and No. 15 Maryland, two other conference foes they're winless against.

Purdue: A season that started in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and it's been a rough slate losing for the Boilermakers five of the last seven conference games. Unable to get the conference record back to .500, they have to win their next game to stay above .500 overall.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Play Michigan at MSG.

Purdue: At Northwestern on Saturday.

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 27
RUT Scarlet Knights 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:40   Offensive foul on Caleb McConnell  
19:40   Turnover on Caleb McConnell  
19:15 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 2-0
18:47   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
18:47   Akwasi Yeboah missed 1st of 3 free throws  
18:47 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-1
18:47 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 3rd of 3 free throws 2-2
18:29 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 5-2
18:14   Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
18:09   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
18:03   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:55   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
17:46   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup, blocked by Evan Boudreaux  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:40 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 5-4
17:16   Traveling violation turnover on Trevion Williams  
17:02 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 5-6
16:39   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:30 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 5-9
16:11   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
15:55   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
15:48   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
15:40 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Montez Mathis 5-11
15:18   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:10 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 5-13
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:29 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Myles Johnson 8-15
14:15   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Caleb McConnell  
14:13   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
14:13 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
14:13 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
13:51   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thompson  
13:24   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:18   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
12:51 +2 Aaron Wheeler made dunk, assist by Jahaad Proctor 10-17
12:51   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
12:51   Aaron Wheeler missed free throw  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
12:12   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
12:11   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Paul Mulcahy, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
11:40 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 13-17
11:18   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
11:09   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
11:00 +2 Jacob Young made reverse layup, assist by Geo Baker 13-19
10:39   Out of bounds turnover on Trevion Williams  
10:21 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 13-21
10:21   Shooting foul on Nojel Eastern  
10:21   Shaq Carter missed free throw  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:01   Double dribble turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
9:49 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 13-24
9:25 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 15-24
9:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Jacob Young  
9:04   Double dribble turnover on Jacob Young  
8:46 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 17-24
8:22   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
7:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue  
7:32 +2 Caleb McConnell made turnaround jump shot 17-26
7:03   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
6:55 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 19-26
6:36   Myles Johnson missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:19   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
6:08   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:05   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
5:54   Caleb McConnell missed floating jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:38 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 19-29
5:29   Flagrant foul on Isaiah Thompson  
5:29   Turnover on Isaiah Thompson  
5:29   Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
5:26   Montez Mathis missed hook shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
5:13   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:01 +2 Caleb McConnell made fade-away jump shot 19-32
4:39   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
4:37   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
4:37 +1 Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-33
4:37   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
4:23   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
4:17   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
4:17 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
4:17 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
3:50   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
3:31   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Montez Mathis  
3:22   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
2:58   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
2:47 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 22-35
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
2:23 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 25-35
1:58 +2 Myles Johnson made hook shot, assist by Jacob Young 25-37
1:38   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:28   Out of bounds turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
1:14   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
1:00 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Jahaad Proctor 27-37
31.0 +2 Jacob Young made floating jump shot 27-39
7.0   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
3.0   Trevion Williams missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 36
RUT Scarlet Knights 31

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Myles Johnson  
19:22   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
19:20   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
19:12   Bad pass turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
19:00   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:37 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Myles Johnson 27-41
18:26   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
18:16   Traveling violation turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
18:07   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
18:05   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
18:05 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 3 free throws 27-42
18:05 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-43
18:05 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-44
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Ron Harper Jr., stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
17:46   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:44 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 29-44
17:44   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
17:44 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 30-44
17:31   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
17:31   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:31   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
17:05   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:55   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
16:53   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
16:32 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 33-44
16:16 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Montez Mathis 33-46
15:57   Offensive foul on Matt Haarms  
15:57   Turnover on Matt Haarms  
15:40   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
15:40   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
15:28   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
15:24 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 35-46
15:07   Offensive foul on Jacob Young  
15:07   Turnover on Jacob Young  
14:49   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
14:39   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
14:25   Shaq Carter missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
14:23   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
14:17   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
14:13   Eric Hunter Jr. missed dunk  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
14:13 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 37-46
13:47 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 37-49
13:15   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
13:00   Traveling violation turnover on Geo Baker  
12:51   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
12:51 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 38-49
12:51 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
12:32   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
12:27   Geo Baker missed layup  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:14 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 41-49
11:56   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
11:29   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
11:17 +2 Geo Baker made layup 41-51
11:00   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
11:00 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
11:00 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
10:33   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
10:11   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
10:04   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
10:04   Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-52
9:51   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Caleb McConnell  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:41 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 45-52
9:24 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 45-54
9:04 +2 Trevion Williams made jump shot 47-54
8:45