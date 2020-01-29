UGA
Missouri ends four-game skid with 72-69 win over Georgia

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to defeat Georgia 72-69 on Tuesday night in Columbia, ending a four-game losing streak.

''I needed that to sleep a little bit better,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.

The Bulldogs (11-9, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) jumped to an early lead, due largely in part to star freshman Anthony Edwards (18 points per game), who scored 14 in the first half alone to put Georgia ahead 42-30 at halftime.

Then, as Georgia's offense lagged, Missouri (10-10, 2-5) woke up.

''I don't think we stayed urgent enough on the defensive end,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said.

Missouri guard Xavier Pinson scored 16 points in the last 14 minutes of the game, fueling a comeback aided by forward Reed Nikko.

''I feel like in the first half, we kinda just played and played and let them score, then hope we'd score,'' Pinson said. ''In the second half, it was more, `They're not going to score, and we're going to score.'''

Nikko reached a career high with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

''He brought what he always brings: intelligence, leadership as an older guy, battle-tested, a guy that's committed to a program,'' Martin said.

Leading by two with nine seconds left, Nikko blocked a potential game-tying jump shot from Edwards.

''Momentum is always up for grabs,'' Crean said. ''And in the second half, Reed Nikko took momentum from us. .Reed Nikko changed the energy of the game for them.''

Edwards played every minute of the game, finishing with 23 points. Georgia's Tyree Crump and Toumani Camara scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Missouri ran into foul trouble early, finishing the first half with 12. Mitchell Smith and Nikko both finished the game with four.

Martin praised the Tigers' ability to drive to the rim. The team shot just 28% from field-goal range in its Saturday loss to West Virginia. Against Georgia, that improved to 43%.

''We settled for 3-point shots in the first half, and I thought our guys did a better job of attacking, attacking, attacking, and forcing those guys to block shots and forcing the officials to make calls,'' Martin said. ''We did that in the second half, and it changed the game for us. More important, we did a good job of sitting down and defending in the second half.''

The Tigers held leading Georgia rebounder Rayshaun Hammonds to two off the glass. Hammonds had averaged 8.1 rebounds per game prior to facing Missouri.

MISSING KOBE

Missouri freshman forward Kobe Brown said he was hit hard by the news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Brown's father, Greg, had met Bryant and named his son after the NBA star. Brown wears No. 24 because of Bryant and called him a role model.

''I was bummed,'' Brown said. ''It took a toll. I send my regards to all the families that were involved in the crash.''

MARK SMITH HURT

Missouri guard Mark Smith, who had averaged 11.4 points per game prior to Tuesday, did not play in the second half after an injury in the first. ''I thought it was his ankle, but it's probably his lower back,'' Martin said. Mark Smith missed all four of his shot attempts in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: After a sleepy start, the team's late comeback proved enough to break the losing streak and avoid a second straight home loss. Nikko's offensive production was key, as the team has struggled offensively without forward Jeremiah Tilmon, who hasn't played since Jan. 4 because of a foot injury.

Georgia: Even with 23 points from Edwards, the Bulldogs' offense went cold when the Tigers started their comeback. Georgia scored eight points in the last 12 minutes of the game.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers will head to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Georgia: The Bulldogs will continue their SEC play against Texas A&M on Saturday at home.

---

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 42
MIZZOU Tigers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia  
19:36   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
19:33   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
19:28 +2 Toumani Camara made jump shot 2-0
19:16   Reed Nikko missed jump shot, blocked by Toumani Camara  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
19:08 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
19:08   Jordan Harris missed jump shot, blocked by Reed Nikko  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
19:06 +2 Reed Nikko made jump shot 2-5
17:51   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Dru Smith  
17:36   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:25   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
17:12 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 2-8
16:48   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Javon Pickett  
16:23   Offensive foul on Mark Smith  
16:23   Turnover on Mark Smith  
16:13   Offensive foul on Jordan Harris  
16:13   Turnover on Jordan Harris  
15:49   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
15:40   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
15:47 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
15:40 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
15:28   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
15:14 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 6-8
15:02   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
14:51   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Pinson  
14:34   Jumpball received by Georgia  
14:33   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
14:31   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
14:23   Toumani Camara missed layup  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
14:19 +2 Toumani Camara made tip-in 8-8
14:04 +3 Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Smith 8-11
13:38   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
13:35   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
13:15   Tray Jackson missed jump shot  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
13:13   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
13:02   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
12:43 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyree Crump 11-11
12:34   Mitchell Smith missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
12:22 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 13-11
12:06   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:57   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
11:57   Anthony Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:57   Anthony Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson  
11:26   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
11:16 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 13-14
10:53   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
10:53 +1 Tyree Crump made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
10:53 +1 Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
10:50   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
10:22 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tye Fagan 18-14
10:14   Personal foul on Christian Brown  
10:04 +2 Javon Pickett made layup 18-16
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Tyree Crump  
9:36   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
9:23   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
9:11   Javon Pickett missed layup  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Tyree Crump  
8:54 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot 21-16
8:34   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
8:16   Shooting foul on Torrence Watson  
8:16 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
8:16 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
8:04   Shooting foul on Tye Fagan  
8:04 +1 Axel Okongo made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
8:04   Axel Okongo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
7:50 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 25-17
7:31   Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
7:23 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 27-17
6:59   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
6:39 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyree Crump 30-17
6:16   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
6:05 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tye Fagan 33-17
5:49   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
5:41   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Christian Brown  
5:36   Christian Brown missed layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
5:33   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
5:33   Rodney Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:33   Rodney Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
5:32   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
5:18   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
4:57   Tyree Crump missed jump shot  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
4:50 +2 Rodney Howard made tip-in 35-17
4:41 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 35-20
4:13   Offensive foul on Anthony Edwards  
4:13   Turnover on Anthony Edwards  
3:49 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 35-23
3:26   Out of bounds turnover on Tyree Crump  
3:11 +2 Javon Pickett made jump shot 35-25
2:55 +2 Jordan Harris made jump shot 37-25
2:35 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 37-28
2:07   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
2:07 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 38-28
2:07 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-28
1:55   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
1:48 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 41-28
1:48   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
1:48 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw 42-28
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Kobe Brown  
1:11   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
1:03   Kobe Brown missed layup, blocked by Anthony Edwards  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
59.0   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Brown  
53.0   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Kobe Brown  
27.0   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
27.0 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 42-29
27.0 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-30
6.0   Tyree Crump missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UGA Bulldogs 27
MIZZOU Tigers 42

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Toumani Camara made jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 44-30
19:27   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Jordan Harris  
19:26   Flagrant foul on Dru Smith  
19:26 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 45-30
19:26 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-30
19:11   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Javon Pickett  
19:00   Dru Smith missed layup  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
18:54 +2 Reed Nikko made tip-in 46-32
18:40   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
18:24   Javon Pickett missed layup  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
18:17 +2 Reed Nikko made tip-in 46-34
18:04   Toumani Camara missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
17:40 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reed Nikko 46-37
17:18   Offensive foul on Jordan Harris  
17:18   Turnover on Jordan Harris  
17:10   Offensive foul on Dru Smith  
17:10   Turnover on Dru Smith  
16:59   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
16:35   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
16:35 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-37
16:35 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-37
16:12   Javon Pickett missed layup  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:04 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 50-37
15:40   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:40 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 50-38
15:40   Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:24   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
15:06   Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Toumani Camara  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:55   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:50 +2 Anthony Edwards made tip-in 52-38
14:42   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:30 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 54-38
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
14:09   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Kobe Brown  
14:04   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
14:03   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
14:03 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 55-38
14:03 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-38
13:54   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:54   Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:54 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-39
13:35 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 59-39
13:10 +2 Javon Pickett made layup 59-41
12:48   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
12:36 +2 Javon Pickett made layup 59-43
12:14 +2 Tyree Crump made layup, assist by Toumani Camara 61-43
11:55 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 61-46
11:36   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
11:26   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:26   Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-47
11:10   Offensive foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:10   Turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:56   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Xavier Pinson  
10:28 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson 61-49
9:57