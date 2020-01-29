|
20:00
Jumpball received by DePaul
19:43
Personal foul on Quincy McKnight
19:39
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:37
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
19:16
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:14
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
19:03
+2
Charlie Moore made jump shot
2-0
|
18:39
Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:37
Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill
18:31
+3
Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale
2-3
|
18:22
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:20
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
18:07
+2
Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Jared Rhoden
2-5
|
17:45
Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz
17:45
Turnover on Jaylen Butz
17:32
+2
Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight
2-7
|
17:21
Paul Reed missed jump shot
17:19
Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
17:09
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:07
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
17:00
+2
Charlie Moore made layup
4-7
|
16:38
Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Charlie Moore
16:32
Charlie Moore missed layup
16:30
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
16:19
Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:17
Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
16:00
Traveling violation turnover on Quincy McKnight
15:42
Romeo Weems missed layup
15:40
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
15:19
+2
Myles Powell made layup
4-9
|
14:57
Paul Reed missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill
14:55
Offensive rebound by DePaul
14:45
Jaylen Butz missed jump shot
14:43
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
14:43
Personal foul on Myles Cale
14:34
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
14:32
Defensive rebound by Anthony Nelson
14:24
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:22
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
14:17
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:15
Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
13:56
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Charlie Moore
13:50
+2
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
6-9
|
13:23
Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:21
Defensive rebound by DePaul
13:08
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
13:06
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
12:48
+3
Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson
6-12
|
12:35
Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
12:25
Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel
12:18
Paul Reed missed jump shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
12:16
Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
11:58
Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed
11:56
Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
11:54
+2
Jared Rhoden made layup
6-14
|
11:38
Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall
11:13
+3
Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson
6-17
|
10:53
Markese Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu
10:51
Offensive rebound by DePaul
10:44
Personal foul on Ike Obiagu
10:32
+2
Darious Hall made jump shot
8-17
|
10:17
Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
10:10
Personal foul on Anthony Nelson
9:59
+2
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot
10-17
|
9:40
Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz
9:40
Myles Powell missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:40
+1
Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-18
|
9:25
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Myles Cale
9:20
+2
Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Myles Cale
10-20
|
9:10
+3
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot
13-20
|
8:50
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
8:45
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:43
Offensive rebound by Myles Cale
8:40
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:39
Defensive rebound by DePaul
8:24
Shooting foul on Romaro Gill
8:26
+1
Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
14-20
|
8:26
+1
Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-20
|
8:09
+3
Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
15-23
|
8:00
+2
Romeo Weems made jump shot
17-23
|
7:31
Quincy McKnight missed layup
7:29
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
7:27
Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili
7:27
+1
Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
18-23
|
7:27
Darious Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:27
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
7:14
Turnover on Seton Hall
7:04
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
7:02
Defensive rebound by Seton Hall
6:48
Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Paul Reed
6:40
Shooting foul on Romaro Gill
6:39
+1
Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
19-23
|
6:39
+1
Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-23
|
6:23
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:21
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
6:14
+2
Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight
20-25
|
5:53
Shooting foul on Ike Obiagu
5:53
+1
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws
21-25
|
5:53
+1
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-25
|
5:41
Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
5:33
Shooting foul on Paul Reed
5:33
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws
22-26
|
5:33
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:33
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
5:19
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
5:17
Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
5:10
Myles Powell missed jump shot
5:08
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
4:51
+2
Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr.
24-26
|
4:38
Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:36
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
4:36
Personal foul on Paul Reed
4:36
Ike Obiagu missed free throw
4:36
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
4:19
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands
3:56
Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden
3:47
Personal foul on Quincy McKnight
3:47
+1
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
25-26
|
3:47
+1
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-26
|
3:27
Myles Cale missed jump shot
3:25
Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
3:19
Myles Powell missed jump shot
3:17
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
3:06
Offensive foul on Anthony Nelson
3:06
Turnover on Anthony Nelson
3:06
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Nelson
3:06
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nick Ongenda
2:51
Traveling violation turnover on Charlie Moore
2:41
Personal foul on Romeo Weems
2:41
Ike Obiagu missed free throw
2:41
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
2:27
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu
2:25
Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
2:25
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore
2:03
Myles Powell missed jump shot
2:01
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
1:52
Darious Hall missed jump shot
1:50
Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
1:25
Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:23
Defensive rebound by DePaul
1:14
Traveling violation turnover on Charlie Moore
1:04
Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Charlie Moore
1:01
Romeo Weems missed layup
59.0
Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
39.0
+2
Charlie Moore made layup
28-26
|
22.0
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
20.0
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
20.0
Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili
20.0
Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws
20.0
+1
Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-26
|
1.0
+2
Anthony Nelson made jump shot
29-28
|
0.0
End of period
