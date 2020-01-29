DRAKE
INDST

Williams beats buzzer to lift Indiana State over Drake 58-56

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Christian Williams made the winning layup as time expired, giving Indiana State a 58-56 victory over Drake on Wednesday night.

Tied at 56 after a shot-clock violation by Drake, Indiana State inbounded the ball from its own baseline with 6 seconds remaining. Jordan Barnes raced up court and handed off to Williams at the top of the circle. Williams drove the lane with little resistance then beat a late double-team with a layup at the rim.

Barnes scored 16 points, Tre Williams added 11 points and Jake LaRavia had 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana State (12-8, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which is 9-0 at home this season. Tyreke Key, Indiana State's leading scorer at 17 points per game, was held to four points. Christian Williams scored six points. He added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Liam Robbins had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4). Jonah Jackson had 12 point and Garrett Sturtz had eight rebounds.

The Sycamores evened the season series. Drake defeated Indiana State 80-76 on Jan. 4.

Indiana State plays at Missouri State on Saturday. Drake plays at Southern Illinois on Saturday.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 33
INDST Sycamores 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:35 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 3-0
18:58 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 3-3
18:23   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:14 +2 Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 3-5
18:03   Anthony Murphy missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
17:34   Tre Williams missed reverse layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
17:31   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
17:20   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:58   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Williams  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
16:48   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:38 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 6-5
16:29   Jordan Barnes missed floating jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:15 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 8-5
15:46   Tre Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
15:28 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 10-5
15:28   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
15:28 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 11-5
15:14   Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Roman Penn  
15:09 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 13-5
14:41 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 13-7
14:26 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 16-7
14:05 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 16-10
13:48   Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Christian Williams  
13:39   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
13:31   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Murphy  
13:06 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 16-12
12:51 +2 Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Roman Penn 18-12
12:36 +2 Jordan Barnes made fade-away jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 18-14
12:25 +2 Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 20-14
12:05   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:58 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk 20-16
11:52   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
11:46   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
11:21   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Bronson Kessinger  
10:51   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
10:30   Bronson Kessinger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:03   Personal foul on Cam Bacote  
9:48   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
9:29 +3 Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 23-16
9:19   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
9:01   Bronson Kessinger missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
8:53   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:36   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
8:06   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
7:55   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
7:35 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 25-16
7:06   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
7:06 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
7:06 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
6:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
6:09 +2 Tre Williams made hook shot 25-20
5:56   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
5:46   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
5:37   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
5:37   Cobie Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:37   Cobie Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:24   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
5:07   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
5:04   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
4:36 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 28-20
4:10 +2 Tre Williams made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 28-22
4:10   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
4:10 +1 Tre Williams made free throw 28-23
3:51 +2 Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Roman Penn 30-23
3:36   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
3:34   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
3:34 +1 Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
3:34 +1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
3:18   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Jake LaRavia  
3:11   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
3:11 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
3:11 +1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
2:49   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
2:36   D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Christian Williams  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
2:24   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
2:24   Turnover on Tre Williams  
1:59   Violation on Unknown  
1:56   Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes  
1:56 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 31-27
1:56 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
1:41   Jake LaRavia missed reverse layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
1:35   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
1:35   Noah Thomas missed free throw  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
1:09   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
1:09   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:09 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-27
55.0   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
55.0 +1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 33-28
55.0   Cooper Neese missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
45.0   D.J. Wilkins missed driving layup  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
38.0 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Christian Williams 33-30
11.0   Double dribble turnover on Noah Thomas  
5.0   Tyreke Key missed layup  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
3.0 +2 Jake LaRavia made tip-in 33-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 23
INDST Sycamores 26

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Drake  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tre Williams  
19:23   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:12 +2 D.J. Wilkins made driving layup 35-32
18:47   Jumpball received by Drake  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Liam Robbins  
18:35 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot 37-32
18:09   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
17:59   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
17:59   Turnover on Tre Williams  
17:42   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
17:16   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
16:57 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 37-34
16:38   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Bronson Kessinger  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
16:25   Jake LaRavia missed jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:19   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:12 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 37-37
15:56   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Christian Williams  
15:50   Christian Williams missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:31   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
15:24   Anthony Murphy missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
15:05 +2 Cooper Neese made jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 37-39
15:05   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
15:05 +1 Cooper Neese made free throw 37-40
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Bronson Kessinger  
14:38   Jordan Barnes missed floating jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
14:28   Jake LaRavia missed tip-in  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
14:06   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
13:44 +3 Jake LaRavia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 37-43
13:12   Roman Penn missed layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
13:10   Personal foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
12:59 +2 Jordan Barnes made floating jump shot 37-45
12:40 +2 Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 39-45
12:12   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
12:06   Jake LaRavia missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:14 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
12:05 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 41-46
11:43   Cooper Neese missed turnaround jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:28   Personal foul on Cooper Neese  
11:21   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
11:03   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
10:42   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
10:14   Cam Bacote missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:58   Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:53   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
9:26   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Tyreke Key  
9:06 +2 Christian Williams made driving layup, assist by Tyreke Key 41-48
9:00   Shooting foul on Christian Williams  
9:00 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
9:00 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-48
8:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
8:16 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 46-48
7:52   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
7:23   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
7:19   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
7:19   Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:19 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
7:10   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
7:03   Offensive foul on Tyreke Key  
7:03   Turnover on Tyreke Key  
6:52   Personal foul on Jake LaRavia  
6:52   Garrett Sturtz missed free throw  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
6:35   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
6:15   Tre Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:49   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
5:27 +3 Cam Bacote made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 46-52
5:05   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
5:05 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
5:05   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:48   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
4:34 +2 Liam Robbins made fade-away jump shot 49-52
4:04   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Anthony Murphy