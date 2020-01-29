|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Drake
|
|
19:35
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
3-0
|
18:58
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
|
3-3
|
18:23
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
3-5
|
18:03
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed reverse layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Williams
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
|
6-5
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
|
8-5
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
10-5
|
15:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Williams
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made free throw
|
11-5
|
15:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Roman Penn
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made driving layup
|
13-5
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot
|
13-7
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
|
16-7
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
16-10
|
13:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Christian Williams
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Murphy
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
16-12
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
18-12
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made fade-away jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese
|
18-14
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
|
20-14
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed layup
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made dunk
|
20-16
|
11:52
|
|
|
Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cooper Neese
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cam Bacote
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Sturtz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
|
23-16
|
9:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Roman Penn
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Bronson Kessinger missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy
|
25-16
|
7:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
|
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-17
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-18
|
6:35
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Drake
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made hook shot
|
25-20
|
5:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
|
28-20
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
28-22
|
4:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
|
|
4:10
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made free throw
|
28-23
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Pilipovic made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
30-23
|
3:36
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Roman Penn
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-24
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-25
|
3:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Jake LaRavia
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonah Jackson
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-26
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-27
|
2:49
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Christian Williams
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tre Williams
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Tre Williams
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-27
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-27
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed reverse layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed free throw
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-27
|
55.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson
|
|
55.0
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-28
|
55.0
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed driving layup
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Christian Williams
|
33-30
|
11.0
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Noah Thomas
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed layup
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made tip-in
|
33-32
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|