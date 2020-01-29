|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Houston
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Nate Hinton missed jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Charles Coleman
|
0-2
|
18:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Turnover on DeJon Jarreau
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Harris Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Chris Harris Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
2-4
|
16:59
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Turnover on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made layup, assist by Nate Hinton
|
4-4
|
16:06
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Houston
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Chris Harris Jr. missed hook shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Houston
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Fabian White Jr. missed layup
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made driving layup
|
4-6
|
13:25
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed layup
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills
|
7-6
|
12:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Quentin Grimes
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Justin Gorham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-6
|
11:39
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
11:31
|
|
+1
|
Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-6
|
11:31
|
|
+1
|
Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-6
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made jump shot
|
10-8
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Mills made jump shot
|
12-8
|
10:29
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Nate Hinton missed jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brison Gresham
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs
|
12-10
|
9:46
|
|
|
Justin Gorham missed jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brison Gresham
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb Mills
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Miles made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-11
|
9:19
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Turnover on J.J. Miles
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-11
|
8:50
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Quentin Grimes
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes made jump shot
|
16-11
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup
|
16-13
|
7:33
|
|
|
Justin Gorham missed jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot
|
16-15
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made hook shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
18-15
|
6:47
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
6:40
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
21-15
|
6:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed free throw
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles James
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Gorham
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Miles James missed free throw
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes
|
|
5:51
|
|
+3
|
Jayden Gardner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
21-18
|
5:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Gorham, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Marcus Sasser
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
21-20
|
4:58
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed driving layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills
|
24-20
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-20
|
3:13
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-20
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-20
|
2:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-21
|
2:27
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk
|
29-21
|
1:32
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-21
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-21
|
57.0
|
|
|
Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
32.0
|
|
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Mills
|
33-21
|
32.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Chris Harris Jr. missed free throw
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|