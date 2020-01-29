|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup
|
2-0
|
19:09
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lance Jones
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Lance Jones
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
6-0
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made jump shot
|
6-2
|
17:15
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
6-4
|
16:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Jones
|
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 1st of 3 free throws
|
7-4
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
8-4
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
9-4
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup, assist by Marcus Domask
|
9-6
|
16:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made free throw
|
9-7
|
15:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made dunk
|
9-9
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
11-9
|
14:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Paxson Wojcik
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
13-9
|
14:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik
|
|
14:26
|
|
+1
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
14:26
|
|
+1
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Paxson Wojcik
|
15-11
|
14:01
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Harwin Francois
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
|
15-13
|
13:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Harwin Francois
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik
|
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-15
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made layup
|
17-15
|
10:29
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-15
|
9:54
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Barret Benson
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Franklin Agunanne
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
9:01
|
|
+3
|
Tom Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons
|
23-15
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendon Gooch
|
23-18
|
8:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Eric McGill
|
|
8:09
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-21
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Karrington Davis
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
25-21
|
7:15
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed dunk
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Keith Clemons
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
27-21
|
6:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made free throw
|
28-21
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made jump shot
|
28-23
|
5:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-23
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-23
|
5:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Keith Clemons
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-23
|
5:05
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
33-23
|
4:18
|
|
+3
|
Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
33-26
|
3:53
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Trent Brown
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup
|
33-28
|
1:11
|
|
|
Franklin Agunanne missed jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
38.0
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
|
33-31
|
9.0
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|