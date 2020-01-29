LOYCHI
SILL

No Text

McGill's 27 points lifts S. Illinois past Loyola Chicago

  AP
  Jan 29, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 68-63 on Wednesday.

The Salukis (12-10, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won four straight to move into a tie for second place with the Ramblers (14-8, 6-3) and Bradley (15-7, 6-3). Southern Illinois and Loyola Chicago split the season series.

The Ramblers led 33-31 at halftime before McGill's three-point play gave Southern Illinois a 36-35 lead and the Salukis never trailed again. Marquise Kennedy tied it at 56 for the Ramblers with 4:41 remaining before Barret Benson and McGill made layups. Benson scored 13 and Ronnie Suggs 10.

Marquise scored 18 for the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig 15 and Keith Clemons 10.

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 33
SILL Salukis 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:40 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 2-0
19:09   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:51 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 4-0
18:24   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
18:24   Turnover on Lance Jones  
18:12 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig 6-0
17:37 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 6-2
17:15   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:55 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 6-4
16:29   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
16:29 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 3 free throws 7-4
16:29 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 3 free throws 8-4
16:29 +1 Keith Clemons made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-4
16:14 +2 Eric McGill made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 9-6
16:14   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
16:14 +1 Eric McGill made free throw 9-7
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Marcus Domask  
15:35 +2 Eric McGill made dunk 9-9
15:16 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 11-9
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Paxson Wojcik  
14:41 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 13-9
14:28   Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik  
14:26 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
14:26 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
14:17 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Paxson Wojcik 15-11
14:01   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
13:44   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Harwin Francois  
13:29 +2 Eric McGill made layup 15-13
13:12   Personal foul on Harwin Francois  
13:01   Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
12:35   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
12:19   Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
11:57   Harwin Francois missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
11:45   Personal foul on Brendon Gooch  
11:34   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
11:10   Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik  
11:10 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
11:10 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
10:53 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup 17-15
10:29   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
10:17 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 20-15
9:54   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
9:52   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
9:36   Traveling violation turnover on Franklin Agunanne  
9:12   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
9:01 +3 Tom Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 23-15
8:41 +3 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendon Gooch 23-18
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Eric McGill  
8:09 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 23-21
7:59   Personal foul on Karrington Davis  
7:45 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 25-21
7:15   Karrington Davis missed dunk  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
7:09   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Keith Clemons  
6:42   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
6:30 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 27-21
6:30   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:30 +1 Cameron Krutwig made free throw 28-21
6:03 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot 28-23
5:44   Shooting foul on Marcus Domask  
5:44 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
5:44 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
5:39   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
5:27   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
5:20   Barret Benson missed layup  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
5:05   Bad pass turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by Marcus Domask  
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Keith Clemons  
5:05   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
5:05 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 31-23
5:05   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
4:32 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 33-23
4:18 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 33-26
3:53   Aher Uguak missed layup  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
3:48   Offensive foul on Aher Uguak  
3:48   Turnover on Aher Uguak  
3:24   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
3:10   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
2:46   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
2:36   Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
2:11   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
1:54   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
1:47   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Trent Brown  
1:41   Eric McGill missed layup  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
1:35 +2 Barret Benson made layup 33-28
1:11   Franklin Agunanne missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
1:04   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones  
47.0   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
38.0 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 33-31
9.0   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
1.0   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 30
SILL Salukis 37

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
19:15   Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Tate Hall  
19:15   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
19:12 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 34-31
19:12 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-31
18:52 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 35-33
18:52   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
18:52   Marcus Domask missed free throw  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:34   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
18:12   Eric McGill missed layup  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
17:59   Keith Clemons missed layup  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Barret Benson  
17:12   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
16:58   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
16:43   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Marcus Domask  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:21 +2 Eric McGill made layup 35-35
16:21   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
16:21 +1 Eric McGill made free throw 35-36
16:08   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:46   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson  
15:05   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
14:34 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 35-39
14:12   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
14:01 +2 Eric McGill made layup, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 35-41
13:48   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
13:32 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup, assist by Keith Clemons 37-41
13:10 +2 Eric McGill made layup 37-43
12:47   Tom Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
12:28   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
12:07   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
11:46   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
11:46   Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:46 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
11:24 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 40-44
11:05 +2 Karrington Davis made layup, assist by Barret Benson 40-46
11:05   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
11:05 +1 Karrington Davis made free throw 40-47
10:52 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 42-47
10:52   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
10:52 +1 Marquise Kennedy made free throw 43-47
10:29   Shooting foul on Tate Hall  
10:29 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
10:29   Marcus Domask missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
10:13   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Paxson Wojcik  
9:50   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
9:42   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
9:36   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
9:36   Turnover on Tate Hall  
9:20   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones  
9:03   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
8:54   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
8:54   Turnover on Barret Benson  
8:46 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 45-48
8:17 +3 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 45-51
8:01 +2 Marquise Kennedy made jump shot 47-51
7:41   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
7:40 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
7:40 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
7:26 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 49-53
7:06 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 49-56
6:40 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 52-56
6:15   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
6:05 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 54-56
5:42   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
5:29   Lost ball turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by Lance Jones  
5:02   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
4:42 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 56-56
4:17 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 56-58
3:57   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
3:48   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:30   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
3:07 +2 Eric McGill made layup 56-60
2:47 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 59-60
2:12 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 59-63
1:46   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
1:13   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
1:00   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
1:00   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
1:00 +1 Trent Brown made 1st of 2 free throws