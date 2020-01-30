MARQET
XAVIER

No Text

Howard gets hurt, Marquette rallies over Xavier 84-82 in 2OT

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) When Markus Howard headed toward the locker room with a bloody nose and 11:15 left in regulation, Marquette's chances seemed to go with him.

Instead, a couple of Golden Eagles took over as shooting stars.

Howard reached a career milestone with his 2,500th point before getting hit in the face, but Sacar Anim scored a career-high 28 points as the Golden Eagles rallied for an 84-82, double-overtime victory over Xavier on Wednesday night.

''When Markus went down, I knew I had to step up, but I'm not the only one,'' Anim said. ''It was a big loss for us.''

Koby McEwen scored 17 straight points for Marquette (15-6, 5-4 Big East) after Howard left, keeping the Golden Eagles in it. Anim hit the biggest shots in the second overtime to pull it out.

''When you take the leading scorer in the country out of your rotation, it's going to impact your offense at least for a little bit,'' coach Steve Wojciechowski said. ''We had a number of guys step up and make huge plays.''

Howard became the 72nd player in NCAA history to score 2,500 career points. He finished with 18 points, leaving him 14 away from his brother Jordan, who had 2,524 at Central Arkansas from 2015-18.

Xavier had a five-point lead when Howard left the game but couldn't take advantage of Marquette losing a player averaging 28.3 points.

''He's one of the best players I've ever coached against,'' Xavier's Travis Steele said. ''He can beat you single-handedly, he really can.''

It was the second straight overtime game on the road for Marquette, which lost at No. 13 Butler 89-85 on Saturday.

Quentin Goodin scored 19 points for Xavier (13-8, 2-6 Big East). Tyrique Jones had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

''We all played really hard,'' Goodin said. ''We gave Marquette everything we had.''

Naji Marshall scored 16 for Xavier, hitting a long 3 that tied it at the end of regulation and a pair of free throws late in the first overtime that made it 68-68. He fouled out in the second overtime.

Anim scored off a drive and hit a 3-pointer that put Marquette ahead to stay 79-76 in the second overtime. His free throw with 2.3 seconds left made it 84-82, and Xavier couldn't get off a final shot.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles got a rejuvenating win, pulling out a second straight overtime game on the road without Howard.

Xavier: The Musketeers played with two starters recovering from injuries. Marshall banged a knee during a loss at Creighton on Sunday and failed to score in the first half against Marquette, taking only two shots. Goodin missed the last two games with a knee injury.

HOWARD'S SUPPORTING CAST

Anim has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games. McEwen was coming off his first career double with 13 points and 11 rebounds at Butler.

SERIES STUFF

Marquette leads the series 53-24, including four in a row.

NOTHING BUT NET

After the buzzer sounded to end the first half, Howard swished a shot from three-fourths of the court away. The impressive heave didn't count.

NOTHING FREE

Xavier came into the game last in the Big East in free throw percentage at 67.5 percent and made only 11 of 25. Marquette went 25 of 32 from the line.

''You're not going to win any games at this level going 11 for 25,'' Steele said. ''Never. That's not happening. And we've got to get it fixed.''

UP NEXT

Marquette plays three of its next four at home, starting with a game against DePaul on Saturday.

Xavier plays at Seton Hall on Saturday. The Musketeers lost to Seton Hall 83-71 at the Cintas Center on Jan. 8.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 39
XAVIER Musketeers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:38 +2 Tyrique Jones made hook shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 0-2
19:17 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 3-2
19:12   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
19:12 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 3-5
19:08   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
18:59   Jason Carter missed hook shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
18:47   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:37 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 3-7
17:23 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 6-7
17:07   Jason Carter missed hook shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:00   Offensive foul on Theo John  
18:00   Turnover on Theo John  
16:48   Tyrique Jones missed hook shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
17:38   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
16:28 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 9-7
16:10   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter  
15:59   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen  
15:41   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Sacar Anim  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
15:33   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
15:16   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
15:02 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup, assist by Zach Freemantle 9-9
14:44   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
14:35 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 11-9
14:07   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
14:02   Offensive foul on Zach Freemantle  
14:02   Turnover on Zach Freemantle  
13:48   Lost ball turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Naji Marshall  
13:41   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
13:28 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 11-12
12:53 +2 Jayce Johnson made hook shot, assist by Symir Torrence 13-12
12:29   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
12:29 +1 Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
12:29   Quentin Goodin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
12:05 +3 Bryce Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 13-16
11:44   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
11:25   Quentin Goodin missed layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
11:09 +2 Theo John made layup, assist by Brendan Bailey 15-16
10:47   Personal foul on Symir Torrence  
10:37 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 15-19
10:13   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim  
9:48   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
9:48 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
9:48   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
9:34   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Markus Howard  
9:25   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
9:14   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
9:03   Offensive foul on Koby McEwen  
9:03   Turnover on Koby McEwen  
8:51   3-second violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
8:45 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 17-20
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Markus Howard  
8:20   Markus Howard missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
8:06   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:58 +2 Tyrique Jones made tip-in 17-22
7:35 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 19-22
7:03   Zach Freemantle missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
6:49 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 22-22
6:26   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
6:17   Shooting foul on Bryce Moore  
6:18 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 3 free throws 23-22
6:18 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-22
6:18 +1 Markus Howard made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-22
6:05   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
5:55   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
5:45 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup 25-24
5:34 +2 Markus Howard made layup 27-24
5:10   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
4:59 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 29-24
4:36 +2 Jason Carter made dunk, assist by Paul Scruggs 29-26
4:15 +2 Jayce Johnson made dunk, assist by Sacar Anim 31-26
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Sacar Anim  
3:55   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
3:32 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 33-26
3:08   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
3:08 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
3:08   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
2:43   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
2:36   Brendan Bailey missed layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:12   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
1:52   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
1:40 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 33-29
1:19 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 36-29
54.0   Quentin Goodin missed layup, blocked by Jamal Cain  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
45.0   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
39.0 +2 Tyrique Jones made tip-in 36-31
18.0   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
12.0 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey 39-31
2.0 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup 39-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 22
XAVIER Musketeers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Naji Marshall  
19:32 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 39-36
19:14   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
19:04   Theo John missed layup  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
18:44   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
18:19   Theo John missed hook shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:17   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
18:15   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
18:02 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 39-38
17:43   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
17:24   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:22   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
16:51   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
16:37   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:32 +2 Tyrique Jones made tip-in 39-40
16:16 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 41-40
15:57 +2 Zach Freemantle made hook shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 41-42
15:35   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:11 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 41-44
14:54   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
14:36   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
14:28 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 41-46
14:03   3-second violation turnover on Jayce Johnson  
13:42   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:30   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
13:30 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 42-46
13:30 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
13:08   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
13:08   Jason Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:08   Jason Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
12:47   Offensive foul on Brendan Bailey  
12:47   Turnover on Brendan Bailey  
12:27   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
12:16   Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Quentin Goodin  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:05 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 43-49
11:42 +2 Brendan Bailey made jump shot 45-49
11:15   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
11:15 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
11:15   Zach Freemantle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
10:56   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
10:32   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
10:22   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
9:57   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
9:47   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
9:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette  
9:09 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 45-53
8:45   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
8:45 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
8:45   Sacar Anim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:29   Lost ball turnover on KyKy Tandy, stolen by Sacar Anim  
8:26   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
8:26 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
8:26 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-53
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Sacar Anim  
8:00   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
8:00 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
8:00   Sacar Anim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
7:44   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
7:11 +2 Symir Torrence made jump shot 51-53
6:41   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
6:33   Traveling violation turnover on Sacar Anim  
6:25   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
6:24   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
6:11   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:09   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
6:09   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
5:53   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
5:29   Offensive foul on Quentin Goodin  
5:29   Turnover on Quentin Goodin  
5:01   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
5:01 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 52-53
5:01