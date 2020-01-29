|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kansas State
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
David Sloan made layup
|
0-2
|
19:32
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed layup
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Sneed made jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:34
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien
|
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Sneed made layup
|
0-6
|
16:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-6
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by DaJuan Gordon
|
2-8
|
16:14
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Sloan
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed jump shot, blocked by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy
|
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra made layup
|
4-10
|
14:32
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III missed jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Xavier Sneed
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Reaves
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III missed layup
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Levi Stockard III
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra made layup
|
4-12
|
12:20
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Mike McGuirl made jump shot
|
4-14
|
11:29
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath made dunk
|
6-14
|
11:03
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath made jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle
|
8-14
|
10:12
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed jump shot, blocked by Kur Kuath
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III missed jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra
|
8-17
|
8:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon, stolen by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by Levi Stockard III
|
8-19
|
7:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-19
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-19
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra made layup
|
10-21
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jalen Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Victor Iwuakor made layup, assist by Austin Reaves
|
12-21
|
6:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alondes Williams
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-22
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-23
|
6:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by David Sloan
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
David Sloan made layup
|
12-25
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves
|
14-25
|
5:41
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Levi Stockard III
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Xavier Sneed
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Xavier Sneed
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-25
|
4:02
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-25
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-25
|
3:08
|
|
+3
|
DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan
|
17-28
|
2:50
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
|
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek
|
20-28
|
1:58
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Montavious Murphy
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed layup
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Kristian Doolittle made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
|
22-28
|
1:03
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kristian Doolittle
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed layup
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Montavious Murphy
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|