Kansas State shuts down Oklahoma 61-53

  • Jan 29, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Mike McGuirl scored 16 points, Xavier Sneed added 12 and Cartier Diarra 10 as Kansas State held off Oklahoma 61-53 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats led by 16 with six minutes to go but the Sooners were within 57-53 when Victor Iwuakor hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, capping a frantic 13-2 run.

The Wildcats closed out the game with four straight free throws by McGuirl.

Kansas State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) led wire-to-wire, handing the Sooners (13-7, 3-4) their fourth lost in their last five five conference games.

Alondes Williams scored 15 points and Austin Reaves added 12 for Oklahoma, which was held to its lowest total of the season. The Sooners, who went 4 of 21 from 3-point range, committed 19 turnovers which turned into 18 points for Kansas State.

The Sooners, who shot 35% overall, were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line while the Wildcats went 9 of 15, struggling down the stretch until McGuirl sealed the game.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is 8-0 against Oklahoma at home in his career.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners struggled from the 3-point line and had too many turnovers to win a game on the road in Big 12 play.

Kansas State: The Wildcats have won their last two home games, but this team needs to be better on the road if they want to be considered a threat.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas State travels to West Virginia on Saturday.

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 22
KSTATE Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:38   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
19:36   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
19:34   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
19:32 +2 David Sloan made layup 0-2
19:32   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
17:45 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 0-4
17:34   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:13 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup 0-6
16:50   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
16:50 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 1-6
16:50 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:31 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by DaJuan Gordon 2-8
16:14   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
16:01   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
15:38   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
15:11   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot, blocked by Kristian Doolittle  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:07   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
15:07 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
15:07 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
14:40 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 4-10
14:32   Brady Manek missed layup  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
14:23   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
14:09   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
14:07   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Reaves  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
13:47   Levi Stockard III missed layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
13:45   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
13:16   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
13:05   Turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
12:44   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
12:34 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 4-12
12:20   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
11:48 +2 Mike McGuirl made jump shot 4-14
11:29   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
11:23 +2 Kur Kuath made dunk 6-14
11:03   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
10:46 +2 Kur Kuath made jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 8-14
10:12   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot, blocked by Kur Kuath  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
10:01   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
9:42   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
9:35   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
9:09 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 8-17
8:49   Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
8:30 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by Levi Stockard III 8-19
7:56   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
7:56 +1 Alondes Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
7:56 +1 Alondes Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-19
7:41 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 10-21
7:25   Jalen Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
7:14 +2 Victor Iwuakor made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 12-21
6:51   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
6:51 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 12-22
6:51 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by David Sloan  
6:13 +2 David Sloan made layup 12-25
6:00 +2 Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves 14-25
5:41   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
5:20   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
5:06   Turnover on Levi Stockard III  
5:06   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
4:53   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
4:35   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
4:35   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
4:13   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
4:02   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
4:02 +1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 15-25
4:02   Brady Manek missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
3:41   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
3:27   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
3:24   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
3:24 +1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
3:24 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
3:08 +3 DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 17-28
2:50   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
2:27   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
2:16 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 20-28
1:58   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
1:46   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
1:40   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
1:34 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 22-28
1:03   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
42.0   Traveling violation turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
20.0   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
14.0   Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
3.0   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
1.0   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 31
KSTATE Wildcats 33

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
19:29 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 22-30
19:14   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:46   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:38 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 22-32
18:18   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:50   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:27   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:14   DaJuan Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Brady Manek  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:02   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:48   David Sloan missed jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
16:30   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:20   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
16:08   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
15:56 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup, assist by David Sloan 22-34
15:42   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Reaves  
15:21 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 22-37
15:05   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
14:41   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
14:35   Flagrant foul on Levi Stockard III  
14:35   Kur Kuath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:35 +1 Kur Kuath made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
14:28 +2 Alondes Williams made jump shot 25-37
14:00   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
13:51   Bad pass turnover on Montavious Murphy, stolen by Alondes Williams  
13:51   Alondes Williams missed dunk  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
13:44   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
13:14   Victor Iwuakor missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
12:58   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
12:55   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
12:45   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
12:22 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montavious Murphy 25-40
12:06 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 27-40
11:48   Bad pass turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
11:40   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
11:38   Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor  
11:27 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 27-42
11:10   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
10:59 +2 Alondes Williams made layup 29-42
10:28   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
10:14   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:06   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
9:50   Montavious Murphy missed jump shot, blocked by Brady Manek  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
9:43   Traveling violation turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
9:38   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
9:25   Traveling violation turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Brady Manek  
8:54   Offensive foul on Alondes Williams  
8:54   Turnover on Alondes Williams  
8:34   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
8:15 +2 Brady Manek made dunk, assist by Kristian Doolittle 31-42
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Jalen Hill  
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
7:51   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
7:46   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
7:20 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan 31-44
7:09 +2 Alondes Williams made layup 33-44
6:51   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
6:32 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot 33-47
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
6:06 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 33-49
5:47 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 36-49
5:17   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
5:10   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
5:00 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 38-49
