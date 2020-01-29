SFLA
TULANE

S. Florida spreads scoring wealth in win over Tulane

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) David Collins scored 14 points with eight rebounds and South Florida beat Tulane 66-52 on Wednesday.

Nic Thomas' 3-pointer with 16:42 left to play brought the Green Wave within 34-33. But Ezacuras Dawson III made a pair of 3-pointers, David Collins added a 3 and a three-point play and Michael Durr's layup were all part of a 14-0 run. Tulane couldn't get within five points the rest of the way.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points for South Florida (9-12, 2-6 American Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Dawson III added 13 points and Madut Akec had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls had a 40-19 rebounding advantage.

Christion Thompson had 18 points for the Green Wave (10-10, 2-6) who have lost four straight.

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 26
TULANE Green Wave 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Florida  
19:35   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Christion Thompson  
19:10   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
18:53   Madut Akec missed layup  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:46   Michael Durr missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
18:44   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
18:36   Bad pass turnover on David Collins  
18:17   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:00   Michael Durr missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
17:50   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
17:29   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
17:09   Personal foul on David Collins  
17:09   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
17:05 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 0-2
16:41   3-second violation turnover on Michael Durr  
16:29 +2 Kevin Zhang made turnaround jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 0-4
16:19   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Jordan Walker  
16:15   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
15:59   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
15:46   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
15:30   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
15:22   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
15:22 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
15:22 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
14:55 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 2-7
14:30   Antun Maricevic missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
14:25 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 4-7
13:56   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
13:32   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
13:17   Shooting foul on Rashun Williams  
13:17 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
13:17 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
13:04   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
13:00   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
13:00   Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
12:47   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
12:31 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 4-12
12:04   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
11:57   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Charlie Russell Jr.  
11:36 +2 Charlie Russell Jr. made layup 4-14
11:21   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
11:02   Charlie Russell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
10:53 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made driving layup 6-14
10:39   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
10:37 +2 Christion Thompson made dunk 6-16
10:05   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
10:02   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
9:56   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
9:35   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
9:25   Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
9:06 +2 Nobal Days made layup, assist by Nic Thomas 6-18
8:42 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 8-18
8:42   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
8:41   Laquincy Rideau missed free throw  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
8:19   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
8:08   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
7:57 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 10-18
7:37   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
7:37   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:37 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-19
7:10 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 13-19
6:52   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
6:49   Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau  
6:49   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
6:23   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
6:16   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
6:09   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Justin Brown  
5:53   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr.  
5:43   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
5:43 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-20
5:43 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
5:18   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
5:18   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:18 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
4:56 +2 Kevin Zhang made driving layup 14-23
4:28 +2 Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Madut Akec 16-23
4:04   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
3:32   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
3:32 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 17-23
3:32 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
3:22   Flagrant foul on Madut Akec  
3:22   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:22   Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:12   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
3:00   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
2:58 +2 Madut Akec made layup 20-23
2:58   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
2:58 +1 Madut Akec made free throw 21-23
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by David Collins  
2:28 +2 Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Madut Akec 23-23
2:02   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
1:44 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 26-23
1:15   Nic Thomas missed layup, blocked by Madut Akec  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
48.0   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
48.0   Turnover on Michael Durr  
32.0   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by David Collins  
21.0   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
3.0   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 40
TULANE Green Wave 29

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Nic Thomas made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 26-25
19:11 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 29-25
18:45 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 29-28
18:20   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
18:20   Madut Akec missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:20 +1 Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
18:08   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Christion Thompson  
17:50   Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by David Collins  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
17:41 +2 Madut Akec made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 32-28
17:27 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 32-30
17:03 +2 David Collins made jump shot 34-30
16:44 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 34-33
16:44   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:44   Nic Thomas missed free throw  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
16:21   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
16:03   Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
15:55   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
15:42   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
15:26 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 37-33
15:05   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
14:53 +2 Michael Durr made layup, assist by David Collins 39-33
14:38   Offensive foul on Nobal Days  
14:38   Turnover on Nobal Days  
14:32 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III 42-33
14:02   Offensive foul on Charlie Russell Jr.  
14:02   Turnover on Charlie Russell Jr.  
13:38 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Madut Akec 45-33
13:23   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
13:15   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
12:57   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
12:29   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
12:16   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Michael Durr  
12:11 +2 David Collins made driving layup 47-33
12:11   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
12:11 +1 David Collins made free throw 48-33
11:56 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 48-36
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Jordan Walker  
11:23 +2 Jordan Walker made driving layup, assist by Nic Thomas 48-38
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Christion Thompson  
10:49 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 48-41
10:11   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
9:58   Nic Thomas missed floating jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on David Collins  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker  
9:12 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup 50-41
9:03   Personal foul on David Collins  
8:40 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nic Thomas 50-44
8:23   Michael Durr missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
8:21   Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee  
8:10   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
8:10 +1 Jordan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 50-45
8:10   Jordan Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
7:40   Ezacuras Dawson III missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days  
7:38   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
7:30 +2 Michael Durr made layup 52-45
7:22   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
7:22   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
7:10 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III 54-45
6:57   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
6:28   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Nobal Days  
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Ezacuras Dawson III  
6:06   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
6:06   Turnover on Michael Durr  
5:54   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
5:32   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
5:08   Kevin Zhang missed layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
4:44   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
4:31   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
4:31 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
4:31 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
4:08 +2 Laquincy Rideau made jump shot 56-47
3:54   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
3:53  