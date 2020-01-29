STLOU
LSALLE

Saint Louis overcomes late struggles to top La Salle in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Javonte Perkins had 15 points off the bench to help Saint Louis to a 77-76 overtime win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Hasahn French had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Saint Louis (16-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Goodwin added 12 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points.

Saint Louis led 35-25 at halftime but was forced into overtime despite never giving up its lead and going scoreless over the final 2:06 of regulation. La Salle took the early lead in overtime but Saint Louis used a 10-4 run to take a 77-73 lead with 52 seconds remaining. Jordan Goodwin's 3-pointer capped the run and La Salle's David Beatty answered with a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left but there was no more scoring.

Ed Croswell scored a career-high 24 points and had 18 rebounds for the Explorers (10-10, 1-7), who have lost six consecutive games. Isiah Deas added 20 points and seven rebounds. Beatty had 10 points.

Saint Louis plays at Saint Joseph's on Saturday. La Salle plays at Duquesne on Sunday.

---

---

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 35
LSALLE Explorers 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:36   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:26 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup 2-0
19:11   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:47   Hasahn French missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
18:45   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
18:27   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
18:25   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
18:17   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:06 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
17:44   Shooting foul on Isiah Deas  
17:44   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:44 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
17:28   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:08   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
16:59 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Saul Phiri 3-5
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Scott Spencer  
16:25   Ed Croswell missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:12   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:01   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
15:47   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
15:40 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 5-5
15:30   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:26   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
15:13   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
14:49   Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
14:33   Hasahn French missed layup  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:31   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
14:31 +1 Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws 6-5
14:31 +1 Hasahn French made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
14:26   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
14:12 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by David Beatty 7-7
13:58   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
13:48   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
13:35   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ed Croswell  
13:09   Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri  
12:51 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot 10-7
12:09   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
12:02   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
11:46 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Javonte Perkins 12-7
11:14 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 12-10
10:52 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 15-10
10:22   Traveling violation turnover on David Beatty  
10:00   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ed Croswell  
9:42   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
9:33 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 18-10
9:12   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
9:10   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
8:45   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
8:38   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
8:38   Yuri Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:38 +1 Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-10
8:21   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
8:21   David Beatty missed free throw  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
7:54   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
7:42   David Beatty missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
7:35 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 21-10
7:35   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
7:35   Hasahn French missed free throw  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
7:06   Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Deas  
6:53   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
6:50   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
6:37   Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
6:24   Lost ball turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Scott Spencer  
6:16 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 21-13
6:04   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup, blocked by David Beatty  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
5:56   Jumpball received by La Salle  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Christian Ray  
5:47 +2 David Beatty made layup 21-15
5:20   Personal foul on David Beatty  
5:04 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 24-15
4:39 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 24-18
4:06 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 26-18
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
3:33 +2 Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 28-18
3:17 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Scott Spencer 28-20
3:07 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Javonte Perkins 30-20
2:50   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
2:50 +1 Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
2:50 +1 Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
2:32   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
2:17   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
2:08 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 32-22
1:50   Lost ball turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
1:45   Yuri Collins missed layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Tay Weaver  
1:20   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
1:04   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
1:04 +1 Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
1:04   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
40.0   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
25.0 +2 Isiah Deas made layup 32-25
1.0 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Hightower 35-25

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 32
LSALLE Explorers 42

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Ed Croswell  
19:42   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
19:39 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 35-28
19:05   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
18:49   Ed Croswell missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:31   Hasahn French missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:22   Hasahn French missed layup  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:12   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:00   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:56   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
17:56 +1 Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 36-28
17:56   Yuri Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
17:40   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
17:37   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:15 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 39-28
16:59   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
16:53 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 39-30
16:31   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
16:15   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
16:15   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:15 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-30
16:04   David Beatty missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
15:50   Hasahn French missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
15:48 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 42-30
15:48   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
15:48 +1 Jordan Goodwin made free throw 43-30
15:47   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
15:37   Isiah Deas missed layup  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
15:33   Ed Croswell missed layup  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
15:31   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
15:31 +1 Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws 43-31
15:31   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Scott Spencer  
15:00 +2 Isiah Deas made layup, assist by Saul Phiri 43-33
15:00   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
15:00 +1 Isiah Deas made free throw 43-34
15:00   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
14:53   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
14:37   Demarius Jacobs missed layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
14:26   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
14:18   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:06 +2 Hasahn French made layup 45-34
13:55 +2 Christian Ray made layup 45-36
13:26   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
13:18 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 47-36
13:07   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
12:57   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
12:43   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
12:38 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 49-36
12:24   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
12:24   Brandon Stone missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
12:22   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
12:13   Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Christian Ray  
11:57 +2 Isiah Deas made layup, assist by Christian Ray 49-38
11:57   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
11:57 +1 Isiah Deas made free throw 49-39
11:28   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
11:21   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
11:13 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 49-41
10:51  