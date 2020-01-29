|
20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
19:36
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:34
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
19:26
+2
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup
|
2-0
|
19:11
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
18:47
Hasahn French missed layup
|
|
18:45
Defensive rebound by La Salle
|
|
18:45
Personal foul on Hasahn French
|
|
18:27
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
18:25
Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin
|
|
18:17
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
18:06
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:44
Shooting foul on Isiah Deas
|
|
17:44
Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:44
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-3
|
17:28
Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
17:08
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
|
|
16:59
+2
|
Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Saul Phiri
|
3-5
|
16:33
Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Scott Spencer
|
|
16:25
Ed Croswell missed layup
|
|
16:23
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
16:12
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|
|
16:10
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
16:01
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|
|
15:59
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
15:47
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
|
|
15:45
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
15:40
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
5-5
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
|
|
15:28
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
15:26
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
15:13
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:11
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
14:49
Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
14:47
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
14:33
Hasahn French missed layup
|
|
14:31
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
14:31
Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
14:31
+1
|
Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-5
|
14:31
+1
|
Hasahn French made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-5
|
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made layup, assist by David Beatty
|
7-7
|
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|
|
13:56
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
13:48
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:46
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
13:35
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
|
|
13:33
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
13:09
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ed Croswell
|
|
13:09
Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri
|
|
12:51
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot
|
10-7
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:07
Offensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
12:02
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:00
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
11:46
+2
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Javonte Perkins
|
12-7
|
11:14
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas
|
12-10
|
+3
|
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
|
15-10
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Beatty
|
|
10:00
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ed Croswell
|
|
9:42
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
9:33
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
18-10
|
9:12
Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
9:10
Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
|
|
8:45
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
8:38
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
8:38
Yuri Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:38
+1
|
Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-10
|
8:21
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
8:21
David Beatty missed free throw
|
|
8:21
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
7:54
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
7:52
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
7:42
David Beatty missed jump shot
|
|
7:40
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
7:35
+2
|
Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
21-10
|
7:35
Shooting foul on Brandon Stone
|
|
7:35
Hasahn French missed free throw
|
|
7:35
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
7:06
Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Deas
|
|
6:53
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:51
Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
6:50
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup
|
|
6:50
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
6:37
Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
6:35
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
6:24
Lost ball turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Scott Spencer
|
|
6:16
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas
|
21-13
|
6:04
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup, blocked by David Beatty
|
|
6:02
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
|
|
5:56
Jumpball received by La Salle
|
|
5:56
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Christian Ray
|
|
5:47
+2
|
David Beatty made layup
|
21-15
|
5:20
Personal foul on David Beatty
|
|
5:04
+3
|
Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
|
24-15
|
4:39
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
|
24-18
|
4:06
+2
|
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
26-18
|
3:43
Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
3:33
+2
|
Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
28-18
|
3:17
+2
|
Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Scott Spencer
|
28-20
|
3:07
+2
|
Hasahn French made layup, assist by Javonte Perkins
|
30-20
|
2:50
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
|
|
2:50
+1
|
Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-21
|
2:50
+1
|
Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-22
|
2:32
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|
|
2:30
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
2:17
|
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
|
|
2:15
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
2:08
+2
|
Yuri Collins made layup
|
32-22
|
1:50
Lost ball turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
1:45
Yuri Collins missed layup
|
|
1:45
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
1:30
Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Tay Weaver
|
|
1:20
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
1:04
Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
1:04
+1
|
Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-23
|
1:04
Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:04
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
40.0
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
25.0
+2
|
Isiah Deas made layup
|
32-25
|
1.0
+3
|
Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Hightower
|
35-25