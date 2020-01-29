TEXAS
TCU

Jase Febres 3s lift Texas, embattled Smart past TCU 62-61

  • Jan 29, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Jase Febres was standing on the “T” of TCU’s midcourt logo when the ball came to the Texas guard with the shot clock about to expire and the score tied in the final two minutes.

Another long heave from Febres went in, and the Longhorns held on for embattled coach Shaka Smart's first win in Fort Worth in five tries, beating the Horned Frogs 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Febres scored all 15 of his points on 3-pointers, including another from well behind the arc to answer a long TCU 3 with the Horned Frogs trying to rally after trailing by nine points with eight minutes to go.

“It felt really good,” said Febres, whose tiebreaking 3 stopped an 8-0 run that pulled TCU even at 59-all. “I think they went on a run where they hit a couple of open shots before then, so being able to answer them back and shut the crowd up, it felt good.”

The Horned Frogs (13-7, 4-3 Big 12) had the ball with a chance to win with 6 seconds remaining, but RJ Nembhard was called for traveling on a drive. Nembhard scored 17 points, including a tying 3 to cap the late 8-0 run.

TCU lost for the third time in its last four Big 12 games following a 3-0 start for the team picked to finish last by league coaches in a preseason poll.

“It’s a fine line for everybody,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “There are so many close games and we just don’t do the things on a consistent basis to be at the top of the league.”

Courtney Ramey scored 12 points as the Longhorns (13-7, 3-4) stopped a season-worst three-game losing streak nine days after losing by 38 at No. 12 West Virginia.

Febres finished 5 of 7 from long range, including another long one from in front of the Texas bench for a 57-49 lead right after Desmond Bane had hit from well behind the arc.

“This is a game that could've gone either way,” Smart said. “For them to grab a hold of it, it affirms a lot of the stuff that we've been talking about and working on. And if you play the exact same way but you lose by one, you don't have that same affirmation.”

Texas shot 50% from 3-point range (11 of 22) to stop a season-high three-game losing streak. Jericho Sims had 13 rebounds and nine points, while Matt Coleman also scored nine with seven assists.

Kevin Samuel matched Nembhard with 17 points, making 8 of 11 from the field, and had five rebounds for TCU.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Much of Texas’ success this year has come from the perimeter, and the Longhorns are now 6-1 when hitting 10 or more 3s in a game. The Longhorns will play three of their next four at home.

TCU: Bane, the Big 12's best 3-point shooter, just couldn't put his imprint on this game after scoring a career-high 34 points in a win in Austin last season. While he scored 12 points, he was 2 of 6 from 3-point range, with one of the misses on an open look that would have put the Horned Frogs ahead with 55 seconds remaining.

NO MORE DEFICITS

The Longhorns, who beat TCU in the NIT semifinals on their way to the tournament title at Madison Square Garden last March after getting swept by the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 regular season, never trailed after Febres hit a 3 in the final seconds of the first half for a 28-27 halftime lead.

KOBE TRIBUTE

The Horned Frogs were one of many teams across the country to honor Kobe Bryant, wearing black warm-up tops that had Bryant’s No. 8 on the front and 24 on the back. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Texas: Home against Iowa State on Saturday.

TCU: At No. 1 Baylor on Saturday.

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 28
TCU Horned Frogs 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:41   Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
19:13 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:53 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 3-3
18:27   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
18:03   Jericho Sims missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:57   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
17:57   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:57 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
17:36   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
17:22 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by Diante Smith 3-6
16:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jase Febres  
16:43   Violation on Unknown  
16:36   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:34   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
16:30   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Andrew Jones  
16:28   Offensive rebound by TCU  
16:23   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:08   Traveling violation turnover on Jase Febres  
15:41   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:31   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
15:24 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 5-6
15:02 +2 Francisco Farabello made floating jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 5-8
14:40   Jericho Sims missed layup  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
14:32 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones 8-8
14:10 +2 Kevin Samuel made alley-oop shot, assist by Desmond Bane 8-10
13:42   Kai Jones missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
13:36   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
13:14 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 11-10
12:56   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
12:48 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 14-10
12:12   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
11:54   Royce Hamm Jr. missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
11:52   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Andrew Jones  
11:19   Kai Jones missed layup, blocked by PJ Fuller  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
11:17   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
11:17   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
11:01 +2 Kevin Samuel made jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 14-12
10:33   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
10:26 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 17-12
10:01 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 17-14
10:01   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
10:01 +1 Kevin Samuel made free throw 17-15
9:37   Jericho Sims missed layup  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
9:35   Jericho Sims missed layup, blocked by Francisco Farabello  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Texas  
9:28   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:05 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 17-17
8:55   Andrew Jones missed layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:53   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
8:53 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
8:53 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
8:35   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
8:17   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:01   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III  
7:27   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Texas  
7:08   Jericho Sims missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
6:55 +2 RJ Nembhard made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Samuel 19-19
6:37   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
6:29   Offensive foul on RJ Nembhard  
6:29   Turnover on RJ Nembhard  
6:05 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Donovan Williams 21-19
6:05   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
6:05   Courtney Ramey missed free throw  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Donovan Williams  
5:42   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
5:37   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
5:17 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot 21-22
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams  
4:36   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
4:06   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
4:03   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
4:03   Jaedon LeDee missed free throw  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
3:31   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Texas  
3:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
3:08   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
2:59   Andrew Jones missed layup  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
2:51 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk 23-22
2:34   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
2:34   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:34   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Texas  
2:09 +2 Jericho Sims made alley-oop shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 25-22
1:35 +2 Kevin Samuel made alley-oop shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 25-24
1:09   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
1:09   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
1:08 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 25-25
1:08   RJ Nembhard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
1:02   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
56.0   Andrew Jones missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
48.0   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
21.0   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
14.0 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Jaire Grayer 25-27
4.0 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 28-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 34
TCU Horned Frogs 34

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Jase Febres  
19:39 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 30-27
19:24   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
19:22   Offensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
19:17 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 30-29
18:52 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 33-29
18:32   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
18:11   Jericho Sims missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
18:09   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
18:02   Kevin Samuel missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
17:40   Desmond Bane missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
17:31 +2 Diante Smith made layup 33-31
17:20   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:13 +2 Jericho Sims made alley-oop shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 35-31
16:44   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
16:36   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
16:27 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 37-31
16:06 +2 Diante Smith made layup 37-33
15:59   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
15:52   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
15:53 +1 Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
15:53 +1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-35
15:26   Andrew Jones missed fade-away jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:11   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
15:02 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Donovan Williams 39-35
14:42   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
14:40   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
14:30 +2 Donovan Williams made layup 41-35
14:16   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:10   Kevin Samuel missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
14:09   Offensive rebound by TCU  
14:05   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
14:00   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
13:44   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
13:35   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
13:33   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
13:29   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
13:16   3-second violation turnover on Jaire Grayer  
13:07   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
13:07 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
13:07 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
12:57   Edric Dennis Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
12:50 +2 Kai Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 45-35
12:44   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
12:32   Royce Hamm Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
12:26 +2 Francisco Farabello made reverse layup, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 45-37
12:03   Royce Hamm Jr. missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by TCU  
11:48 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 45-39
11:23 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 48-39
11:20   30-second timeout called  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
10:19 +2 Kevin Samuel made hook shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 48-41
9:54 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot, assist by Donovan Williams 50-41
9:32 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 50-44
9:15   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
9:13   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
9:12   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Andrew Jones  
9:04   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
8:57   PJ Fuller missed layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
8:51   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Williams  
8:36   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
8:10 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 53-44
7:45 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 53-46
7:27   Offensive foul on Jericho Sims  
7:27   Turnover on Jericho Sims  
7:10   PJ Fuller missed dunk  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
6:59   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
6:55   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
6:55   Jericho Sims missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:55 +1 Jericho Sims made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-46
6:31   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
5:43 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 54-49
5:09 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericho Sims 57-49
4:40