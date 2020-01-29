WAKE
Mooney's 16th double-double, bench propel Irish past Deacons

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) John Mooney regained his double-double touch and T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 23 points as Notre Dame held off Wake Forest in the second half Wednesday for a 90-80 Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Mooney, who had 12 double-doubles in a row before Florida State held him to five rebounds in an 85-84 ACC loss Saturday, finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds after a slow start as Mike Brey's Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC) broke a two-game losing streak and won their first ACC game this season at Purcell Pavilion.

Reserve Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 18 points and fellow reserve Dane Goodwin 14 as the Irish bench outscored the Demon Deacons, 32-23.

Brandon Childress, who missed Wake Forest's overtime loss Sunday to Virginia with a leg injury, returned to score a game-high 24 points. Seven-foot center Olivier Sarr scored 18 points despite foul trouble and Isaiah Mucius added 13 for Danny Manning's Demon Deacons (9-11, 2-8) who lost their third straight.

Notre Dame shot a torrid 53% in the second half (17-for-32) while forging a 12-point lead, 68-56, with 8:45 remaining. But the Demon Deacons closed to within 77-74 with 3:35 forcing Brey to call a timeout. A 3-pointer by Laszewski and a three-point play by Gibbs helped the Irish hold off the Demon Deacons.

Childress scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half as the Demon Deacons took a 41-36 halftime lead. Coming off a 65-63 overtime loss to Virginia, Wake Forest hit eight of its first 11 shots (73%) before finishing at 53% (16 of 30).

Mooney, who entered the game with 15 double-doubles, didn't have a rebound until 9:58 remained in the first half and got his first basket 19 seconds later. He finished with eight points and six rebounds to lead the Irish, who hit just one of their first seven shots (14%) before finishing at 35% (12 of 34).

Mooney's 3-point play tied the game at 43-43 with 17:17 to go. He had his double-double with his 10th rebound with 16:52 left before Rex Pflueger hit a 3-pointer to give the Irish the lead, 46-45, with 16:32 remaining. Gibbs then hit three free throws to stretch the Irish lead to 49-45.

Then with Mooney and fellow big man Juwan Durham resting, the Irish stretched the lead to eight, 54-46, on a drive by Laszewski with 14:27 remaining. A Gibbs floater in the lane made it 60-51 with 11:31 when Manning called a timeout. Notre Dame eventually grew the lead to 68-56 with 9:56 left on a Gibbs 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons, who entered the game hitting just 42% from the floor, were hot in the first half but couldn't maintain their accuracy, hitting just four of their first 10 shots in the second half while Notre Dame took control with a 24-10 run.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish entered the game just 2-6 in the ACC with five of the losses coming by five points or less - two by one point, including last Saturday's 85-84 loss at No. 5 Florida State that had Brey questioning the officiating and earning the school a $20,000 fine from the league.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Saturday home vs. Clemson.

Notre Dame: Saturday home vs. Georgia Tech.

1st Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 41
ND Fighting Irish 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:46   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
19:30   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
19:30 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:30 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:07 +2 Olivier Sarr made driving layup 2-2
18:50   John Mooney missed hook shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:43   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
18:35 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White 5-2
18:13   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
17:44   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
17:24   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
17:24 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
17:24 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
17:05   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by John Mooney  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
16:41 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Mucius 9-2
16:23   Offensive foul on Rex Pflueger  
16:23   Turnover on Rex Pflueger  
16:14   Offensive foul on Ody Oguama  
16:14   Turnover on Ody Oguama  
16:05   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
15:57   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
15:48 +2 Nate Laszewski made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 9-4
15:29   Brandon Childress missed floating jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
15:21   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
15:13 +2 Juwan Durham made fade-away jump shot 9-6
14:54 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Andrien White 11-6
14:27   Prentiss Hubb missed turnaround jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
14:14   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
14:14   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:14 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
13:57   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
13:57 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
13:57 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
13:40 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 15-8
13:13 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 15-11
12:47 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 17-11
12:40 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 17-14
12:29 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 19-14
12:09   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
12:04 +2 Dane Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Nate Laszewski 19-16
12:04   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
12:04 +1 Dane Goodwin made free throw 19-17
11:42   Isaiah Mucius missed layup  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
11:36 +2 Isaiah Mucius made dunk 21-17
11:27   Out of bounds turnover on Dane Goodwin  
11:11   Offensive foul on Andrien White  
11:11   Turnover on Andrien White  
10:54   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
10:39   Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
10:28   John Mooney missed alley-oop shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
10:16   Ismael Massoud missed jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
9:57   Isaiah Mucius missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:40   John Mooney missed layup  
9:38   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:34 +2 John Mooney made tip-in 21-19
9:22   Brandon Childress missed driving layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
9:18   Prentiss Hubb missed layup, blocked by Ismael Massoud  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
9:03 +2 Brandon Childress made reverse layup 23-19
9:03   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
9:03 +1 Brandon Childress made free throw 24-19
8:53   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
8:53 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
8:53 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
8:42 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 27-21
8:30   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
8:09   Jahcobi Neath missed driving layup  
8:07   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:49   Prentiss Hubb missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:41 +2 John Mooney made tip-in 27-23
7:23   Jahcobi Neath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
7:11 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 27-26
6:47   Traveling violation turnover on Ody Oguama  
6:27   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
6:03   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
5:59   Isaiah Mucius missed tip-in  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
5:54 +2 Ody Oguama made dunk 29-26
5:45   Nikola Djogo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
5:29   Offensive foul on Jahcobi Neath  
5:29   Turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
5:08   John Mooney missed layup  
5:06   Offensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
5:01 +2 T.J. Gibbs made tip-in 29-28
4:56 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 31-28
4:44 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 31-30
4:25   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
4:16   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
4:13   Personal foul on Nikola Djogo  
3:56   Ody Oguama missed hook shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
3:45   Prentiss Hubb missed driving layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Sharone Wright Jr.  
3:36   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
3:36 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
3:36 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Dane Goodwin  
2:50 +2 Sharone Wright Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 35-30
2:35 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 35-32
2:06   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
1:50   Nikola Djogo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Sharone Wright Jr.  
1:27 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 37-32
1:12   John Mooney missed driving layup  
1:11   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:11   John Mooney missed tip-in  
1:11   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:11   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
1:11 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
1:11 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
44.0 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 39-34
30.0 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 39-36
3.0 +2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 41-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 39
ND Fighting Irish 54

Time Team Play Score
19:44   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
19:24   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:08 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 41-38
18:46 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot 43-38
18:27   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
18:17   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
18:00   Olivier Sarr missed turnaround jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:48 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 43-40
17:29   Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
17:20   John Mooney missed layup  
17:18   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:17 +2 John Mooney made reverse layup 43-42
17:17   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
17:17 +1 John Mooney made free throw 43-43
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Juwan Durham  
16:56   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mucius  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
16:48   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
16:38 +2 Andrien White made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 45-43
16:29 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 45-46
16:03   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Brandon Childress  
15:51   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
15:38   Personal foul on Ismael Massoud  
15:36   Shooting foul on Torry Johnson  
15:36 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 3 free throws 45-47
15:36 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 3 free throws 45-48
15:36 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 3rd of 3 free throws 45-49
15:17   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
15:17   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:17 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
14:55 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 46-52
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
14:37   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
14:26 +2 Nate Laszewski made driving layup 46-54
14:12 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 49-54
14:01 +2 Dane Goodwin made reverse layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 49-56
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Ismael Massoud, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
13:37   T.J. Gibbs missed floating jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
13:30   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
13:15   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
12:59 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Andrien White 51-56
12:34 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup 51-58
12:18   Offensive foul on Olivier Sarr  
12:18   Turnover on Olivier Sarr  
12:07   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
11:49   Olivier Sarr missed floating jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:32 +2 T.J. Gibbs made floating jump shot 51-60
11:07   Andrien White missed driving layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
10:58   Lost ball turnover on Dane Goodwin, stolen by Andrien White  
10:55   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
