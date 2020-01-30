|
19:43
|
|
+3
|
Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
22-32
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
|
22-34
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed layup
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made driving layup
|
22-36
|
18:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed free throw
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
|
25-36
|
17:18
|
|
|
James Hampshire missed layup, blocked by Parker Dortch
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Austin Vereen missed jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot, blocked by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed floating jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
15:25
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe
|
28-36
|
15:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made driving layup
|
28-38
|
14:37
|
|
+3
|
Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson
|
31-38
|
14:13
|
|
|
Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
|
31-40
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
|
31-42
|
12:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Austin Vereen
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray made hook shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
31-44
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Moore
|
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
33-44
|
11:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
33-46
|
11:20
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed hook shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made fade-away jump shot
|
35-46
|
10:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Lazar Zivanovic made dunk, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
37-46
|
10:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amari McCray
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
|
37-49
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara made driving layup
|
39-49
|
8:55
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amari McCray
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed driving layup
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
41-49
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Gary Chivichyan made jump shot
|
41-51
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Parker Dortch made driving layup
|
43-51
|
6:25
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-51
|
5:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Vereen, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Parker Dortch
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-52
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-53
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lazar Zivanovic
|
47-53
|
3:13
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Vereen
|
47-56
|
1:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-56
|
1:54
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
48-58
|
58.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Austin Vereen
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-59
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-60
|
44.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed free throw
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-61
|
25.0
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
16.0
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made layup
|
50-61
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-62
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|