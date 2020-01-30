LOYMRY
UOP

No Text

Jenkins leads Pacific to a 62-50 win over Loyola Marymount

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Daniss Jenkins scored 16 points and Pacific handled Loyola Marymount, earning a 62-50 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

Justin Moore hit a 3-pointer to send the Tigers into intermission with a 29-22 lead and Austin Vereen opened the second half with a 3 and Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp followed with a jumper and a layup, respectively to give Pacific a 14-point advantage, 36-22.

Pacific (15-8, 3-4) shot 47.9% from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak.

Eli Scott scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lions (8-14, 2-6). Jordan Bell added 10 points.

Pacific hosts San Diego Saturday. Loyola Marymount hosts Pepperdine Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 22
UOP Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:32   Parker Dortch missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
19:19   8-second violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
19:02   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
18:56 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:30   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
18:12 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 0-5
17:46   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
17:26 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 0-8
16:55 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 2-8
16:30 +2 Austin Vereen made jump shot 2-10
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
15:47   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
15:35   Offensive foul on Eli Scott  
15:35   Turnover on Eli Scott  
15:13   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
15:07   Austin Vereen missed dunk, blocked by Jordan Bell  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
14:53   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
14:41 +2 Erik Johansson made running Jump Shot 4-10
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Jordan Bell  
13:50 +3 Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 7-10
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Ivan Alipiev  
13:12   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
13:03   Justin Moore missed fade-away jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
12:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Bell  
12:32   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
12:16   Offensive foul on Amari McCray  
12:16   Turnover on Amari McCray  
11:55   Lazar Zivanovic missed layup  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:48   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
11:48 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
11:48 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
11:24   Lazar Zivanovic missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
11:18   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
10:51   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
10:18 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 9-12
9:49 +2 James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 9-14
9:17   Keli Leaupepe missed reverse layup  
9:15   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
8:51   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
8:33   Erik Johansson missed fade-away jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
8:17   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
8:06 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 11-14
7:39   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
7:30   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel  
7:07 +2 James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 11-16
6:45 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 13-16
6:21   Jahbril Price-Noel missed floating jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
5:57   Offensive foul on Jordan Bell  
5:57   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
5:52 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 13-19
5:26 +2 Eli Scott made driving layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 15-19
5:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
4:35   Eli Scott missed layup  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
4:35   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
4:35   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:35 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
4:25   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
4:12 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made layup 18-19
4:04   Traveling violation turnover on Gary Chivichyan  
3:39 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot 21-19
3:03   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
2:58 +2 Amari McCray made dunk 21-21
2:37   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
2:37   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:37 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
2:17 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Vereen 22-24
1:43   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:20 +2 Jahlil Tripp made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 22-26
1:01   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
47.0   Jordan Bell missed fade-away jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
33.0 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 22-29
2.0   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
2.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
0.0   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 28
UOP Tigers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 22-32
19:14   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:50 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 22-34
18:19   Jordan Bell missed layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
18:09 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 22-36
18:09   Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
18:09   Jahlil Tripp missed free throw  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
17:41 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 25-36
17:18   James Hampshire missed layup, blocked by Parker Dortch  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
16:59   Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
16:43   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
16:19   Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
15:56   Pierre Crockrell II missed floating jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
15:25 +3 Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe 28-36
15:11   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
14:59 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup 28-38
14:37 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 31-38
14:13   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
13:53   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
13:38 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 31-40
13:13   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
12:58 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 31-42
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Austin Vereen  
12:20 +2 Amari McCray made hook shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 31-44
12:08   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
12:07 +2 Eli Scott made layup 33-44
11:53   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
11:41 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins 33-46
11:20   Eli Scott missed hook shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
11:12 +2 Eli Scott made fade-away jump shot 35-46
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
10:46 +2 Lazar Zivanovic made dunk, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 37-46
10:35   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
10:17   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
10:03   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
10:05   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
9:39 +3 Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 37-49
9:16 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made driving layup 39-49
8:55   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
8:40   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
8:22   Justin Moore missed driving layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
8:13   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
8:07   Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan  
7:59   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
7:39 +2 Eli Scott made layup 41-49
7:14 +2 Gary Chivichyan made jump shot 41-51
6:54 +2 Parker Dortch made driving layup 43-51
6:25   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
6:04   Offensive foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
6:04   Turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
5:55   Traveling violation turnover on Gary Chivichyan  
5:44   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
5:39   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
5:39   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:39 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-51
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Austin Vereen, stolen by Jordan Bell  
5:03   Traveling violation turnover on Parker Dortch  
4:39   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
4:10   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
3:45   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
3:45 +1 Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
3:45 +1 Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
3:28 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lazar Zivanovic 47-53
3:13   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
2:27   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
2:21 +3 Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Vereen 47-56
1:54   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
1:54 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
1:54   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:30   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
1:20 +2 Daniss Jenkins made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 48-58
58.0   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Austin Vereen  
56.0   Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
56.0 +1 Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
56.0 +1 Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-60
44.0   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
44.0   Eli Scott missed free throw  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
42.0   Out of bounds turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
33.0   Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
25.0   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
25.0 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
25.0   Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
16.0 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 50-61
4.0   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
4.0   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4.0 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-62
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
E. Scott
J. Tripp
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
54.4 Field Goal % 51.6
37.5 Three Point % 9.4
63.9 Free Throw % 70.3
+ 1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev 4.0
+ 2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe 25.0
  Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic 33.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Jahlil Tripp 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp 44.0
Team Stats
Points 50 62
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 23-48 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 30
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 17 18
Team 2 4
Assists 7 14
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
E. Scott G
14 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
D. Jenkins G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 8-14 222850
home team logo Pacific 16-8 293362
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 8-14 66.1 PPG 32.8 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Pacific 16-8 70.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
0
E. Scott G 15.6 PPG 6.7 RPG 4.8 APG 54.0 FG%
4
D. Jenkins G 5.5 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
E. Scott G 14 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
4
D. Jenkins G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
46.5 FG% 47.9
37.5 3PT FG% 44.4
44.4 FT% 72.7