San Francisco uses 2nd half to pull away from San Diego

  • Jan 31, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Jimbo Lull and Khalil Shabazz each scored 15 and San Francisco beat San Diego 69-44 on Thursday.

The Dons (16-5-3 West Coast Conference) led 27-22 and outscored San Diego 22-10 in the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the second and were never never challenged down the stretch.

San Francisco has won five of its last six.

Braun Hartfield led San Diego (8-15, 1-7) with 11 points. The Toreros were 16-of-54 (30.2%) - including 1 of 12 from 3-point range and missed nine of 20 attempts from the foul line.

San Diego has dropped back-to-back contests and seven of eight.

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 27
USD Toreros 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
19:45   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
19:27   Charles Minlend missed layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
19:14   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend  
19:12   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
18:40   Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco  
18:23 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot 0-2
18:09   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
17:48   Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco  
17:39   Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
17:34   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
17:26   Braun Hartfield missed dunk  
17:24   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
17:19   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
17:07   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
17:00   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
16:59   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
16:58   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
16:43   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego  
16:22   Offensive foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
16:22   Turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm  
16:15 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 0-4
15:50 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 2-4
15:46 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 2-6
15:37   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
15:20   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
15:14 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan 2-8
14:54   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
14:44   Traveling violation turnover on Joey Calcaterra  
14:34 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 4-8
14:18   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
14:03   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:03 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
14:03 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
13:50 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 6-10
13:31   Charles Minlend missed layup, blocked by Yauhen Massalski  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
13:24   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
13:23   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
13:23   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
13:08   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
13:08 +1 Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
13:08 +1 Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
12:59   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
12:55   Lost ball turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
12:51   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Marion Humphrey  
12:49   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
12:38 +2 Marion Humphrey made layup 8-12
12:25   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
12:18   Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Alex Floresca  
12:05   Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
12:00 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 10-12
11:37   Alex Floresca missed jump shot, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
11:23   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
11:23 +1 Remu Raitanen made 1st of 3 free throws 11-12
11:23   Remu Raitanen missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
11:23 +1 Remu Raitanen made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-12
11:00   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on James Jean-Marie  
10:39   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
10:30   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
10:08   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
10:06   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
10:06   Marion Humphrey missed free throw  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
9:49   Khalil Shabazz missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
9:35   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
9:21 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 15-12
8:56   Shooting foul on Khalil Shabazz  
8:56 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
8:56 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
8:37 +2 Josh Kunen made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho 17-14
8:14   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Joey Calcaterra  
7:52   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
7:52   Marion Humphrey missed free throw  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Joey Calcaterra  
7:39   Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Remu Raitanen  
7:18   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
7:16   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
7:16   Jimbo Lull missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:16   Jimbo Lull missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
6:58 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot, assist by Joey Calcaterra 17-16
6:43   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:41 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 19-16
6:41   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
6:41 +1 Jimbo Lull made free throw 20-16
6:20   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
6:20 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
6:20 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
5:53   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
5:33   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
5:25 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 22-18
5:05   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
4:56   Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez  
4:56 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
4:56 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-18
4:41   Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
4:21   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend  
4:13   Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen  
4:13 +1 Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
4:13 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
4:03   Dzmitry Ryuny missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
3:49   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
3:47   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
3:45   James Jean-Marie missed dunk  
3:43   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
3:31 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 27-20
3:10   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
2:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
2:31   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
2:31 +1 Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
2:31 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
2:13   Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull  
2:13   Turnover on Jimbo Lull  
1:53   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Floresca  
1:23   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
35.0   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
4.0   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 42
USD Toreros 22

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Braun Hartfield missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
19:31   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
19:07   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
19:07   Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:07   Yauhen Massalski missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:44   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
18:36   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:16   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
18:08   Marion Humphrey missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend  
18:06   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
17:55   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
17:42   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
17:25   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
17:13 +2 James Jean-Marie made dunk, assist by Yauhen Massalski 27-24
16:44   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
16:39 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 29-24
16:26   Marion Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
16:04 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot 32-24
15:44   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
15:30   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
15:22   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
15:15 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 34-24
15:01 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup 34-26
14:48   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:48   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:48   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
14:24   Alex Floresca missed jump shot, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
14:14 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 36-26
13:58 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup 36-28
13:29 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 38-28
13:11 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey 38-30
13:02   Shooting foul on Marion Humphrey  
13:02 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 3 free throws 39-30
13:02   Khalil Shabazz missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
13:02   Khalil Shabazz missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
13:02   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
12:34   Shooting foul on Marion Humphrey  
12:34 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 40-30
12:34   Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
12:23   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
12:12