|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Francisco
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed layup
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed dunk
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
James Jean-Marie made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield
|
0-4
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
2-4
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
2-6
|
15:37
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra made jump shot, assist by Finn Sullivan
|
2-8
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed layup
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made layup
|
4-8
|
14:18
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski
|
|
14:03
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
14:03
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-8
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
6-10
|
13:31
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed layup, blocked by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Minlend
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski
|
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-10
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-10
|
12:59
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jared Rodriguez, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Marion Humphrey
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Marion Humphrey
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey made layup
|
8-12
|
12:25
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Alex Floresca
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Khalil Shabazz
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made layup
|
10-12
|
11:37
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed jump shot, blocked by Jimbo Lull
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
11:23
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made 1st of 3 free throws
|
11-12
|
11:23
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
11:23
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
12-12
|
11:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on James Jean-Marie
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed free throw
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
|
15-12
|
8:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khalil Shabazz
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-13
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho
|
17-14
|
8:14
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed free throw
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Remu Raitanen
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made jump shot, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
17-16
|
6:43
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup
|
19-16
|
6:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made free throw
|
20-16
|
6:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
|
|
6:20
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rodriguez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-17
|
6:20
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-18
|
5:53
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
22-18
|
5:05
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-18
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-18
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen
|
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-19
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-20
|
4:03
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed dunk
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull
|
27-20
|
3:10
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-21
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-22
|
2:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Jimbo Lull
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alex Floresca
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Finn Sullivan
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|