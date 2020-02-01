ARIZ
Arizona cruises to a 66-49 victory over Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Stone Gettings hadn’t felt this good on the basketball court since his days playing at Cornell.

The senior, who averages 5.6 points per game, put up 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting and had his first double-double of the season to lead Arizona to a 66-49 victory over Washington State Saturday night.

“I felt it a little bit at Washington and a little bit at the Red vs. Blue game, but it wasn’t since my Cornell days that I felt this good,” Gettings said, who played three seasons at the Ivy League school before transferring to Arizona. “It has been nice.”

Nico Mannion added 14 points and had two steals for Arizona (15-6, 5-3 Pac-12). Zeke Nnaji contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and seventh in the last 10 games.

It was the eighth consecutive win for Arizona in Pullman, avenges last season's 69-55 home loss to the Cougars, and is the Wildcats' first Pac-12 road sweep in more than a year.

“It feels good,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “We were a terrible team last year. You don’t get any road sweeps if you aren’t good. Hopefully we have at least one more left in us.”

After jumping out to an early lead, Washington State (13-10, 4-6) struggled with the length and athleticism of the Wildcats. The Cougars were outrebounded 49-36 and shot just 37% from the field, including 3 of 18 from beyond the arc. Washington State had shot over 40% from 3-point range in its five previous games.

CJ Elleby, who put up a career-high 27 points and a last second 3 to beat Arizona State on Wednesday, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Isaac Bonton had 15 points to lead the Cougars.

“Hat tip to them. I thought they guarded us really well,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Their switching and length bothered us. We were up 15-8. We guarded well. But we hit a couple tough ones and when they tightened up the D we didn’t see the ball go in the basket and we hung our heads a little bit and that can happen.

It took a little zip out of us.”

Washington State went on a 9-0 run midway through the first half for a 13-6 lead. After that the Cougars went cold and Arizona heated up. The Wildcats had a 20-4 run that was highlighted by a breakaway dunk from Mannion. Washington State was held scoreless for six and half minutes during the stretch and trailed 32-23 at the break.

Arizona slowly pulled away in the second as the Cougars couldn't get a stop when they needed one. The Wildcats outscored Washington State 34-26 in the second half.

“You can’t panic. You just have to keep learning and improving and these two games are a function of our team staying with it and that is the most satisfying part for me,” Miller said. “We have fought through some difficulty and hopefully our best basketball is in front of us.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Despite having a less than stellar shooting night, the Wildcats were comfortably in control for most of the game to complete their first road sweep in more than a year.

Washington State: After an impressive victory against Arizona State, the Cougars went cold midway through the first half and couldn't hang with the Wildcats, one of the best offensive teams in the country. This is their second Pac-12 home loss of the season.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats host Southern California on Thursday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Washington on Feb. 9.

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 32
WASHST Cougars 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:44   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
19:24   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
19:15   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
19:10   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
18:53   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
18:32   Josh Green missed layup  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
18:20   Jeff Pollard missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:07   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
18:01   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
17:41   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
17:41 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
17:41 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
17:31   Nico Mannion missed floating jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:23 +2 Stone Gettings made alley-oop shot, assist by Nico Mannion 2-2
17:06   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:57   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
16:54   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
16:52 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 4-2
16:30 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 4-4
16:12   Nico Mannion missed layup, blocked by Jervae Robinson  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
15:58   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
15:42   Personal foul on Josh Green  
15:29   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
15:18   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:06   Personal foul on DJ Rodman  
15:00 +2 Dylan Smith made layup 6-4
14:37 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Ira Lee  
14:02 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 6-9
13:46   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:36   Max Hazzard missed jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:17 +2 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 6-11
12:57   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Noah Williams  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
12:46 +2 Noah Williams made layup 6-13
12:28 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 8-13
12:09 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 8-15
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by CJ Elleby  
11:21   Jeff Pollard missed hook shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
10:59   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
10:48   Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
10:39   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
10:08   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:59   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
9:51 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk 10-15
9:38   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
9:29   Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion  
9:09   CJ Elleby missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:07   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
8:54   Stone Gettings missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
8:54 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 12-15
8:43   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
8:39 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 14-15
8:17   DJ Rodman missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
8:08 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 17-15
7:49   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
7:39   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
7:39 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
7:39   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:39   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
7:17   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
7:07   Volodymyr Markovetskyy missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
6:49 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 20-15
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Max Hazzard  
6:12   Stone Gettings missed layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
6:03   Christian Koloko missed layup  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
6:02   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
6:02   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Christian Koloko  
5:44 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk, assist by Dylan Smith 22-15
5:23 +2 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made hook shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 22-17
5:00   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
4:53   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:41   Ryan Rapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
4:25   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
4:12 +2 Ryan Rapp made driving layup 22-19
3:55 +2 Ira Lee made layup 24-19
3:33   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Nico Mannion  
3:28 +2 Nico Mannion made dunk 26-19
3:01   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith  
2:44   CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
2:37 +2 Josh Green made layup 28-19
2:08   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
1:59   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
1:42   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
1:38   CJ Elleby missed layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
1:31   Traveling violation turnover on Ira Lee  
1:14   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
1:08 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 28-21
53.0 +2 Josh Green made layup 30-21
53.0 +2 Isaac Bonton made reverse layup 30-23
10.0 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 32-23
1.0   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 34
WASHST Cougars 26

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
19:30 +2 Dylan Smith made jump shot 34-23
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Nico Mannion  
19:13   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
18:58   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:49 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 36-23
18:49   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
18:49   Zeke Nnaji missed free throw  
18:49   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:33 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 36-25
18:14 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 39-25
17:55   Personal foul on Josh Green  
17:45 +2 Noah Williams made floating jump shot 39-27
17:28   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
17:22   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
17:15 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup, assist by Jervae Robinson 39-29
16:55 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 41-29
16:29   Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji  
16:29 +1 Marvin Cannon made 1st of 2 free throws 41-30
16:29   Marvin Cannon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
16:14   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
16:14 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 42-30
16:14   Stone Gettings missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
15:37   Shooting foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
15:37 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 43-30
15:37   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
15:08 +2 Marvin Cannon made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 43-32
14:50 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 45-32
14:34   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Ira Lee  
14:09   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
13:58   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
13:58 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 3 free throws 46-32
13:58 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-32
13:58 +1 Nico Mannion made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-32
13:41   Jeff Pollard missed hook shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
13:21   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
13:12   Josh Green missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:59   Marvin Cannon missed dunk  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
12:46   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
12:40   Isaac Bonton missed layup, blocked by Stone Gettings  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
12:32   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
12:21   Shooting foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
12:21 +1 Aljaz Kunc made 1st of 2 free throws 48-33
12:21   Aljaz Kunc missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
12:09   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:57   Josh Green missed layup  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
11:55   Christian Koloko missed jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
11:38 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 51-33
11:06   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
11:06   Noah Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   Noah Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
10:45   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams  
10:30 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Josh Green 53-33
10:17   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
10:02   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
9:33   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
