CLEM
WAKE

No Text

Wake Forest beats Clemson, snaps three-game skid

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Andrien White didn’t make any shots in the first half of Wake Forest’s 56-44 victory over Clemson on Saturday night.

But he wasn’t alone. The two teams combined to make only 2 of 20 3-point attempts in an opening half that ended with the Demon Deacons (10-11, 3-8 ACC) holding a 22-19 lead. Clemson’s 44 points was the lowest total by a Wake opponent in Joel Coliseum’s 30 years.

White warmed up after intermission with two quick 3-point baskets to lead the Deacons on a decisive 14-0 run to start the second half.

The senior guard finished with 17 points, hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes after a scoreless first half. Though his final shooting stats - 5 of 15 from the field (4 of 12 on 3-point attempts) - were mediocre, it was good enough against the cold-shooting Tigers (11-10, 5-6 ACC).

Wake shot 33% from the field in first half, making just 1 of 9 from 3-point distance. But White said coach Danny Manning instructed him to keep shooting.

“He kept telling me to shoot them,” White said. “That really gave me confidence. We were getting the same shots we got in the first half - we just started making them.”

“Coming out for the second half, it was a great start for us,” Manning said.

Torry Johnson also knocked down a 3-pointer during Wake's 14-0 run.

Clemson never got going against Wake’s zone defense. The Tigers shot only 30.5% from the field, including just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Wake standout guard Brandon Childress scored 10 points. Olivier Sarr grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Wake shot only 34.5% from the field, including 7 of 25 from 3-point range.

“We played well enough defensively to win the game,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Eventually, (Wake) made a couple plays.”

The Tigers followed the Deacons’ run with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to eight. But Wake’s Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer to restore the double-digit lead, and the Deacons pulled away for good.

Chaundee Brown, who had missed seven straight games for the Deacons, scored six points in 12 minutes off the bench. Brown banked in a pair of floaters in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers’ postseason hopes took a major hit with the loss to the last-place Deacons. The next three games - at Virginia, hosting Notre Dame and at Pitt - are critical, with home opportunities against Louisville and Florida State looming down the stretch.

Wake Forest: By snapping a three-game skid for the third time this season, the Deacons should gain some needed momentum in their quest to avoid a third straight losing season. Brown’s return after missing seven games with a leg injury provided a badly needed boost.

BACK IN THE ROTATION

Brown, Wake’s second-leading scorer, came off the bench in the first half to hit a pair of floaters and a jumper - the final basket in the first half - to provide a spark for the Deacons. “I think he won us the game tonight with his energy,” said White.

KEY MOMENT

Massoud’s 3-pointer with 11:28 to play halted a 9-0 Clemson run that had pulled the Tigers to within 36-28 and caused some tension with the home fans. From there, the Deacons pulled away.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play at Virginia on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: The Deacons play at Louisville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 19
WAKE Demon Deacons 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:36   Double dribble turnover on Ody Oguama  
19:18   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
19:03   Olivier Sarr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
18:51   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:34   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
18:27   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:08   Aamir Simms missed hook shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:57   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
17:40   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
17:21   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:08   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson  
16:50   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
16:36 +2 Ody Oguama made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 0-2
16:25 +2 John Newman III made layup 2-2
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by John Newman III  
15:50   John Newman III missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
15:48 +2 Clyde Trapp made tip-in 4-2
15:49   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
15:40   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
15:40   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:40 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
15:21   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
15:06 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup, assist by Olivier Sarr 4-5
14:47 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 7-5
14:33   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
14:15   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
14:05   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Jahcobi Neath  
13:41   Jumpball received by Clemson  
13:41   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Curran Scott  
13:20   Aamir Simms missed hook shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
13:18   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
13:12   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Curran Scott  
13:12   Traveling violation turnover on Hunter Tyson  
12:28   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Curran Scott  
11:45   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
11:21   Trey Jemison missed layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
11:12 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 7-7
10:47   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Trey Jemison  
10:15   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
9:54   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
9:33   Hunter Tyson missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
9:25   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Tyson  
8:56   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
8:49   Ody Oguama missed layup  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
8:43 +2 Ody Oguama made layup 7-9
8:38   Personal foul on Andrien White  
8:26 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 9-9
8:26   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
8:26 +1 Aamir Simms made free throw 10-9
8:01   Ody Oguama missed hook shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
7:47   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
7:38   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
7:26   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
7:16   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
7:07   Andrien White missed layup  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
6:59 +2 Ody Oguama made layup 10-11
6:53   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
6:38   Personal foul on Khavon Moore  
6:37 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
6:38   Brandon Childress missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:38   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
6:17 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by John Newman III 12-12
5:53   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
5:46 +2 John Newman III made layup 14-12
5:46   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
5:46 +1 John Newman III made free throw 15-12
5:26 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 15-14
5:10   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
4:27 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Chaundee Brown 15-16
4:13   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
4:02   Personal foul on John Newman III  
4:02 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
4:02   Olivier Sarr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
3:32 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made floating jump shot 17-17
3:16   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
3:03   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
2:58 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 17-20
2:22 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by John Newman III 19-20
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Tevin Mack  
1:56   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
1:46   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
1:34 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 19-22
1:14   Hunter Tyson missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
49.0   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by John Newman III  
49.0   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
37.0   Traveling violation turnover on John Newman III  
11.0   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9.0   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
9.0   Bad pass turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Jahcobi Neath  
3.0   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 25
WAKE Demon Deacons 34

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Brandon Childress  
19:44   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
19:44 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
19:44 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
19:26   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
19:26   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
19:05   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
19:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson  
18:47   Personal foul on John Newman III  
18:26   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
18:16 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 19-27
18:04   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
17:53   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
17:47 +3 Torry Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White 19-30
17:30   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:15   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:05   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
16:55   Tevin Mack missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
16:55 +2 Andrien White made layup 19-32
16:55   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
16:59 +1 Andrien White made free throw 19-33
16:26   Tevin Mack missed layup  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
16:13   Offensive foul on Torry Johnson  
16:13   Turnover on Torry Johnson  
16:03   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
15:50 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 19-36
15:28   Hunter Tyson missed jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
15:20 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk 21-36
14:54   Andrien White missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Tyson, stolen by Andrien White  
14:26   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
14:19 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 24-36
13:55   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
13:53   Isaiah Mucius missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
13:46   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
13:31   John Newman III missed dunk  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
13:29 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk 26-36
13:05   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
12:50 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 28-36
12:35   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Tevin Mack  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
12:15   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
12:06   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
11:56   Traveling violation turnover on Aamir Simms  
11:33 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 28-39
11:14   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
10:57   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
10:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Wake Forest  
10:17   Aamir Simms missed hook shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
9:56   Traveling violation turnover on Tevin Mack  
9:38   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
9:19   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
8:59 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 31-39
8:40   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
8:27   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
8:14   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
8:11