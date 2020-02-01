DEPAUL
Howard returns with 31 points; Marquette downs DePaul

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 points and Marquette beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday in game the Blue Demons led most of the way.

His jumper - which followed a pair foul shots - occurred with 82 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4 Big East Conference) the lead for good. He scored eight of Marquette's last 10. Howard gave Marquette its only lead of the first half at 21-20.

He left Wednesday night's double-overtime win against Xavier with 11:15 remaining in regulation when a hit to the face resulted in a bloody nose.

It didn't effect his play early as he made five of his first nine 3-pointer to score 15 of Marquette's first 21 points. He cooled off to finish 8-of-21 shooting but made 10 of 11 from the foul line. Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.

After winning 12 of its first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) have gone 1-8 in Big East Conference play. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons in double digits with 21 points, which as a team missed 11 of 23 free throws.

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 40
MARQET Golden Eagles 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marquette  
19:40   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
19:20   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
19:11   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
18:56   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:46   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:41   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
18:29   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
18:23 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 2-0
18:23   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
18:23   Jaylen Butz missed free throw  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:08 +2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Koby McEwen 2-2
17:50   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Reed  
17:30   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Paul Reed  
17:12 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Paul Reed 4-2
17:04   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
16:51   Offensive foul on Koby McEwen  
16:51   Turnover on Koby McEwen  
16:22 +2 Paul Reed made layup 6-2
16:13 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 6-5
16:04 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 8-5
15:51   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Romeo Weems  
15:41 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 10-5
15:30 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 10-8
15:17 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 13-8
14:53   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
14:39   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
14:31   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
14:11 +2 Darious Hall made dunk, assist by Jaylen Butz 15-8
13:56 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 15-11
13:39   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:30   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
13:17   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:17 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
13:17 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Brendan Bailey  
12:56   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
12:54   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Romeo Weems  
12:30   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
12:23   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
12:13 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 17-13
11:50 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 17-16
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Brendan Bailey  
11:09   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
10:53 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 20-16
10:42   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
10:30   Paul Reed missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
10:21 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 20-18
10:02   Nick Ongenda missed jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
9:58   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
9:49 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 20-21
9:29 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 22-21
9:14   Offensive foul on Sacar Anim  
9:14   Turnover on Sacar Anim  
8:51 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot 24-21
8:35   Traveling violation turnover on Markus Howard  
8:31 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 26-21
8:08   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
7:59 +2 Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Symir Torrence 26-23
7:59   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
7:59 +1 Jayce Johnson made free throw 26-24
7:48 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 28-24
7:26 +2 Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Symir Torrence 28-26
7:26   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
7:26   Jayce Johnson missed free throw  
7:26   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
7:26   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
7:09   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
6:59   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
6:59 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
6:59 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-28
6:34 +2 Romeo Weems made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 30-28
6:19   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
6:09   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
6:09   Charlie Moore missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:09 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-28
6:09 +1 Charlie Moore made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-28
5:57   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
5:49   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Jamal Cain  
5:40   Out of bounds turnover on Brendan Bailey  
5:15   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
5:10   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
5:10   Markus Howard missed free throw  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
4:46   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Jayce Johnson  
4:39   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
4:31   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
4:15   Personal foul on Symir Torrence  
4:15 +1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 33-28
4:15   Darious Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
3:57   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
3:55   Personal foul on Theo John  
3:55 +1 Nick Ongenda made free throw 34-28
3:55   Nick Ongenda missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence  
3:38   Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by Charlie Moore  
3:16   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Theo John  
3:11   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
2:57 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Nick Ongenda 36-28
2:39 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 36-30
2:27   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
2:03   Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
1:47 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 38-30
1:14 +2 Symir Torrence made jump shot 38-32
1:00   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
50.0   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
50.0 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
50.0 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
23.0 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 40-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 32
MARQET Golden Eagles 42

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 42-34
19:41   Shooting foul on Theo John  
19:41   Jaylen Butz missed free throw  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
19:14 +2 Brendan Bailey made dunk, assist by Markus Howard 42-36
18:44   Charlie Moore missed layup  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:37 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 42-38
18:37   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
18:37 +1 Koby McEwen made free throw 42-39
18:10   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:03 +2 Paul Reed made tip-in 44-39
17:35   Theo John missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
17:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette  
17:03   Paul Reed missed layup  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
16:55   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
16:55 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
16:55 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-41
16:38   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Brendan Bailey  
16:23   Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson, stolen by Charlie Moore  
16:17 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 46-41
15:58   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:51 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 48-41
15:51   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
15:51 +1 Jaylen Butz made free throw 49-41
15:34 +3 Symir Torrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 49-44
15:20   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Symir Torrence  
14:59   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
14:59   Symir Torrence missed 1st of 3 free throws  
14:59 +1 Symir Torrence made 2nd of 3 free throws 49-45
14:59 +1 Symir Torrence made 3rd of 3 free throws 49-46
14:48   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
14:39 +2 Jayce Johnson made dunk, assist by Markus Howard 49-48
14:06   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
14:06   Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:06 +1 Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-48
13:47 +2 Jayce Johnson made hook shot, assist by Koby McEwen 50-50
13:27   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
13:03   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
13:01   Personal foul on Jayce Johnson  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Markus Howard  
12:35   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
12:21   Romeo Weems missed layup  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
12:19 +2 Darious Hall made tip-in 52-50
11:56   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
11:48   Personal foul on Jayce Johnson  
11:48 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 53-50
11:48   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
11:33 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 53-53
11:05 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 55-53
10:37   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
10:19 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 57-53
9:59   Markus Howard missed layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Paul Reed