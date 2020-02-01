|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Marquette
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koby McEwen
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
2-0
|
18:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Markus Howard
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed free throw
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Theo John made dunk, assist by Koby McEwen
|
2-2
|
17:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Paul Reed
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paul Reed
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Paul Reed
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Paul Reed
|
4-2
|
17:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Koby McEwen
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Koby McEwen
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made layup
|
6-2
|
16:13
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-5
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot
|
8-5
|
15:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Romeo Weems
|
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made layup
|
10-5
|
15:30
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim
|
10-8
|
15:17
|
|
+3
|
Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
13-8
|
14:53
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall made dunk, assist by Jaylen Butz
|
15-8
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-11
|
13:39
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darious Hall
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-13
|
13:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Brendan Bailey
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Romeo Weems
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot
|
17-13
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-16
|
11:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Brendan Bailey
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
10:53
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
20-16
|
10:42
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup
|
20-18
|
10:02
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda missed jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-21
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
22-21
|
9:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sacar Anim
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Sacar Anim
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made jump shot
|
24-21
|
8:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Markus Howard
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot
|
26-21
|
8:08
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Symir Torrence
|
26-23
|
7:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Reed
|
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Jayce Johnson made free throw
|
26-24
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot
|
28-24
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Symir Torrence
|
28-26
|
7:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Jayce Johnson missed free throw
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Cain
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore
|
30-28
|
6:19
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sacar Anim
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
6:09
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
31-28
|
6:09
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
32-28
|
5:57
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Jamal Cain
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Brendan Bailey
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed free throw
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Jayce Johnson
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Williams
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Symir Torrence
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-28
|
4:15
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo John
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Nick Ongenda made free throw
|
34-28
|
3:55
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by Charlie Moore
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Theo John
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Nick Ongenda
|
36-28
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Markus Howard made jump shot
|
36-30
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
|
38-30
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Symir Torrence made jump shot
|
38-32
|
1:00
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-33
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-34
|
23.0
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot
|
40-34
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|