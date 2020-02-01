DUKE
No. 9 Duke beats Syracuse 97-88; Carey another double-double

  • Feb 01, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse 97-88 on Saturday night.

Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight after a two-game skid.

It was a crucial game for Syracuse (13-9, 6-5), which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday night and needed a signature win to bolster its resume for consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

Stanley had 15 points, Tre Jones had 17, Matthew Hurt had 12 and Alex O'Connell 11 for Duke. Carey, a low-post presence who's been adept at drawing fouls, has eight 20-10 games.

Duke shot 31 of 54 (57.4%) and was 16 of 26 in the second half while holding Syracuse's sharpshooters in check. Buddy Boeheim (75) and Elijah Hughes (59) were ranked third nationally among 3-point basket duos with 134. They finished 3 of 16 from long range and 10 of 32 overall.

Marek Dolezaj led Syracuse with 22 points. Hughes finished with 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting and was 1 of 9 from behind the arc.

After a tight first period, Duke started the second half with a 9-1 spurt led by Stanley, who started it with a 3-pointer, fed Carey with a pretty lob, and hit a fallaway jumper for a 49-39 lead at 17:52.

Syracuse got within 71-61 on consecutive 3s by Joe Girard and Boeheim in a span of 16 seconds with just over eight minutes left as the raucous home crowd of 31,458 erupted, but Hurt followed with a 3 for Duke to keep the Blue Devils in front.

Syracuse closed within 79-74 on Bourama Sidibe's tip-in off a miss by Hughes with 3:11 to go, but Stanley converted a three-point play and Jones hit a pair of free throws to restore the double-digit lead.

Duke outrebounded Syracuse 41-35. The Orange have been outrebounded four times in their five ACC losses

FIRST HALF STANDSTILL

Syracuse led the entire first half until the final minute, and two free throws by Hughes gave the Orange their biggest lead, 21-14, with 9:11 left. Boeheim and Hughes combined to shoot 1 for 9 from long range. The Orange finished the half 1 of 12 from behind the arc. O'Connell's pass underneath to Javin DeLaurier for a lay-in tied it at 36 with 1:15 to go and O'Connell sank two free throws with 36.1 seconds left to give the Blue Devils their first lead. DeLaurier's layup made it 40-36 at the break.

KOBE HONORED

A moment of silence was observed before the game for Kobe Bryant after the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine victims of a helicopter crash in the foggy hills above Calabasas, California, last Sunday.

WENDELL'S BACK

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr., who had missed the previous six games with a broken right hand, returned to the lineup. Before the injury, he was averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds and Duke had gone 4-2 during his absence. Moore, who suffered a broken fourth metacarpal at Miami on Jan. 4, finished with five points and fouled out.

CROWD PLEASER

The first Carrier Dome crowd of the season to surpass 30,000 was already guaranteed at mid-week as ticket sales were approaching 31,000, the 84th time attendance has surpassed 30,000. A year ago the game between the rivals drew 35,642, which eclipsed by 196 the record for largest on-campus crowd in college basketball history the teams had set the previous time the Blue Devils were in town.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils have been in the top 10 for 37 consecutive weeks and will stay there. Five players in double figures is difficult to beat.

Syracuse: The Orange cannot afford to shoot poorly from behind the arc if they hope to make a late-season surge.

UP NEXT

Duke: Blue Devils remain on the road with a game at Boston College on Tuesday night.

Syracuse: Orange host Wake Forest next Saturday night.

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 40
CUSE Orange 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:44   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:25 +2 Elijah Hughes made fade-away jump shot 0-2
19:00   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
18:53   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
18:53 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:53 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
18:33   Buddy Boeheim missed driving layup  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Boeheim, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:25   Shooting foul on Joseph Girard III  
18:25   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:25 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-4
18:12 +2 Marek Dolezaj made hook shot 1-6
17:56 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 3-6
17:45   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:24   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Joseph Girard III  
17:11 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 3-8
16:49   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
16:49 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
16:49   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:29   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
16:27   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
16:17   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
16:17 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
16:17   Joseph Girard III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Duke  
16:02 +2 Tre Jones made floating jump shot 6-9
15:46 +2 Elijah Hughes made floating jump shot 6-11
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
15:06   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:49   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
14:49 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
14:49 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
14:40   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:19   Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
14:08 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 8-13
13:59   Offensive foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:59   Turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:46   Traveling violation turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
13:33   Tre Jones missed turnaround jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:25   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
13:07   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:56   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:56 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 8-14
12:56   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:41 +2 Javin DeLaurier made dunk, assist by Alex O'Connell 10-14
12:20   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
12:17 +2 Marek Dolezaj made dunk 10-16
11:50   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
11:43   Alex O'Connell missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:39   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
11:39 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-16
11:39 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
11:14   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:03   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
10:48   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:41   Quincy Guerrier missed dunk, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:35   Quincy Guerrier missed dunk  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
10:29 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 14-16
10:09   Quincy Guerrier missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
10:06 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 14-19
9:34   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:17   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Howard Washington  
9:11   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:11 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
9:11 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
8:51 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 16-21
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
8:24 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 19-21
8:02   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
7:50   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
7:41   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
7:32 +2 Javin DeLaurier made reverse layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 21-21
7:16   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
7:12 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 21-23
6:54 +2 Matthew Hurt made turnaround jump shot, assist by Cassius Stanley 23-23
6:34   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
6:30   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
6:30 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
6:30 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
6:09   Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley  
6:09   Turnover on Cassius Stanley  
5:56 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 23-27
5:56   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:56 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 23-28
5:38 +3 Wendell Moore Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 26-28
5:25 +2 Joseph Girard III made driving layup 26-30
5:09 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Alex O'Connell 28-30
4:52 +2 Marek Dolezaj made finger-roll layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 28-32
4:38   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
4:28   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Duke  
4:10   Jumpball received by Duke  
3:56   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Duke  
3:41   Wendell Moore Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:38 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 30-32
3:23   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:14   Tre Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
3:07   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
2:56 +2 Alex O'Connell made fade-away jump shot 32-32
2:35 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Quincy Guerrier 32-34
2:10 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 34-34
1:44   Buddy Boeheim missed floating jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
1:36 +2 Buddy Boeheim made dunk 34-36
1:31   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
1:18 +2 Javin DeLaurier made reverse layup, assist by Alex O'Connell 36-36
51.0   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
46.0   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
46.0 +1 Alex O'Connell made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
46.0 +1 Alex O'Connell made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
35.0   Bourama Sidibe missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
27.0 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 40-36
6.0   Joseph Girard III missed fade-away jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2.0   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
2.0   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 57
CUSE Orange 52

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
19:33 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 40-38
19:22 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 43-38
19:07   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:52   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:49 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 45-38
18:31   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:30   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
18:23 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Stanley 47-38
18:20   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:20 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
18:20   Joseph Girard III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:02   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
18:02   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:55 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 49-39
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Boeheim, stolen by Cassius Stanley  
17:36   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Hurt, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
16:50 +2 Marek Dolezaj made driving layup 49-41
16:35   Traveling violation turnover on Cassius Stanley  
16:19   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
16:08   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
16:08 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 49-42
16:08   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
15:51   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Joseph Girard III  
15:43   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
15:35