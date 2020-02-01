|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgia Tech
|
|
19:43
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Banks III
|
3-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by James Banks III
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney
|
3-3
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made layup
|
5-3
|
18:03
|
|
|
Turnover on John Mooney
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Jose Alvarado
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Moses Wright
|
|
16:43
|
|
+1
|
John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-4
|
16:43
|
|
+1
|
John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
James Banks III missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by James Banks III
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Khalid Moore missed jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Jose Alvarado
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Khalid Moore missed layup
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed layup
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khalid Moore
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher made dunk, assist by Moses Wright
|
7-5
|
14:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bubba Parham
|
|
14:15
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin
|
7-8
|
13:51
|
|
|
Evan Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made layup
|
9-8
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
9-11
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed layup
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Cole
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole made layup
|
11-11
|
13:03
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
12:35
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
11-14
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made jump shot
|
13-14
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin made jump shot
|
13-16
|
11:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Cole
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed free throw
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Mooney
|
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-16
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-16
|
11:09
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin made layup
|
15-18
|
10:16
|
|
|
Khalid Moore missed layup, blocked by John Mooney
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made dunk, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
15-20
|
9:32
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
James Banks III missed layup
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made jump shot
|
17-20
|
8:34
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Banks III
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-21
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-22
|
8:12
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moses Wright
|
20-22
|
7:59
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made jump shot, assist by Moses Wright
|
22-22
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Juwan Durham
|
22-24
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made layup
|
24-24
|
6:19
|
|
|
John Mooney missed dunk, blocked by Moses Wright
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Evan Cole, stolen by Juwan Durham
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made jump shot
|
26-24
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made jump shot
|
26-26
|
4:42
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Gibbs
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Bubba Parham missed jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Cole
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole made layup
|
28-26
|
3:59
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Cole
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
James Banks III made dunk, assist by Moses Wright
|
30-26
|
3:16
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jose Alvarado
|
|
3:12
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
30-29
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made jump shot
|
32-29
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs
|
32-32
|
1:51
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dane Goodwin
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Khalid Moore missed layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Khalid Moore
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Khalid Moore missed layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
32-34
|
1:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
42.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bubba Parham
|
|
42.0
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-35
|
43.0
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-36
|
18.0
|
|
|
James Banks III missed layup
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed layup
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|