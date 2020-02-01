KSTATE
WVU

No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp

  AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Derek Culver wanted to do something about West Virginia's worst loss of the season.

The sophomore had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.

The Mountaineers (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State.

On Jan. 18 the Wildcats drubbed West Virginia 84-68 in which Culver, the Big 12's fourth-leading rebounder, was limited to eight points and three rebounds.

''They did us pretty bad last time at K-State,'' Culver said. ''We don't forget anything.''

With no one else on the team making more than three field goals, Culver took it upon himself to preserve the home win streak.

''We had to come out here and return the favor,'' Culver said. ''We didn't really get them as bad as they did us at K-State, but we came out with aggression and tried to set the tone from the jump.''

Huggins earned his 877th career win to move past Kentucky's Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I. Huggins hasn't paid much attention to the feat, preferring to deflect attention in the past week away from himself.

''You're not much of a player if you don't respond after a loss,'' Huggins said. ''Anybody who's coached for a while will tell you, it's so much harder to get up after a big win than a big loss.''

Culver, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, went to the locker room in pain early in the second half after his right elbow collided with Kansas State's Montavious Murphy. Culver returned to the game wearing a sleeve on his arm a short time later and completed his fifth double-double of the season.

''He's 6'11'' and 250, he's a pretty big dude,'' West Virginia guard Chase Harler said. ''He just goes for every rebound and having that mentality (that) you're going to get more than you miss.''

Sean McNeil sank a pair of free throws to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Mountaineers their largest lead, 49-35, with nine minutes remaining. Kansas State got no closer than eight points after that.

Huggins used 11 players in the first three minutes of the game to try to find the right combination.

Culver, whose layup midway through the first half put West Virginia ahead to stay, went 8 of 15 from the floor. But he made just 3 of 9 free throws after going 14 of 16 from the line against Texas Tech.

David Sloan scored 13 points and Xavier Sneed added 11 for Kansas State (9-12, 2-6).

The teams combined for 44 fouls and 54 free throws. On Wednesday, West Virginia and Texas Tech combined for 50 fouls and 73 free throws.

''Their defense was much better than at our place obviously, but you know, credit to our guys,'' said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. ''We've made improvement. We've battled. I would like them to play a little sharper and crisp, but part of that is how West Virginia plays.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State has lost five straight games on the road. The Wildcats made 58% of their field goals in beating West Virginia 84-68 at home on Jan. 18 but shot 37% (18 of 49) on Saturday, including 3 of 17 3-point attempts.

West Virginia has allowed an average of 54 points in its last five home games, 14 points less than its last four road games.

''It wasn't a good shooting night for anybody, was it?'' Huggins said. ''We didn't shoot it. They didn't shoot it, and it makes it an ugly game. I don't mind ugly games as long as we win them.''

HONORING A FRIEND

Huggins spoke at a memorial service Friday in Cincinnati for former Bearcats player, assistant coach and long-time radio broadcaster Chuck Machock. A member of Cincinnati's Athletic Hall of Fame, Machock died Jan. 4 at 82.

Huggins told stories about Machock and referred to him as ''my second dad'' and my ''best friend in the world.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia could drop a spot or two in the AP Top 25 after the loss at Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts top-ranked Baylor on Monday

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday

---

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 27
WVU Mountaineers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:48   Derek Culver missed layup  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:45   Derek Culver missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
19:39 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by DaJuan Gordon 2-0
19:15 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 2-3
18:42   David Sloan missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:20   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
18:02   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:53   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
17:46   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
17:46 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
17:46 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
17:35 +2 DaJuan Gordon made jump shot 4-5
17:35   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:35 +1 DaJuan Gordon made free throw 5-5
17:26   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:12   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
16:53 +2 David Sloan made layup 7-5
16:53   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
16:53 +1 David Sloan made free throw 8-5
16:44   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by David Sloan  
16:39   Shooting foul on Logan Routt  
16:39   Makol Mawien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:39 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-5
16:17   Derek Culver missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
16:05 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 9-7
15:48   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:29   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
15:26   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
15:12   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
15:04   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
14:35   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:23 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Miles McBride 9-9
14:23   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
14:23 +1 Derek Culver made free throw 9-10
14:04   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
13:53   Bad pass turnover on Levi Stockard III  
13:35   Derek Culver missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
13:26   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Sean McNeil  
12:55   Bad pass turnover on Chase Harler, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
12:46 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup 11-10
12:37   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:30   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
12:30 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
12:30   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:05 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 14-11
11:45 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot 14-13
11:18   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
11:18   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
11:08 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot 14-15
10:48   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:38   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Derek Culver  
10:10 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 16-15
9:41 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot 16-17
9:22   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
9:04   David Sloan missed layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:42   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
8:41   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:41 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
8:22   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
8:20   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
8:07   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
7:59 +2 Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Jermaine Haley 16-20
7:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
6:56   Brandon Knapper missed layup, blocked by Levi Stockard III  
6:54   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
6:52   Shot clock violation turnover on West Virginia  
6:30   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
6:15   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:00   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
5:52   David Sloan missed layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
5:50   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
5:50 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
5:50 +1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:43   Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed  
5:43   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
5:30 +3 Brandon Knapper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 16-25
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Derek Culver  
5:15   Personal foul on David Sloan  
5:15   Derek Culver missed free throw  
5:15   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
4:53 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 18-25
4:25   Offensive foul on Brandon Knapper  
4:25   Turnover on Brandon Knapper  
4:08   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
4:08 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
4:08   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
3:41 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot 19-27
3:31   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
3:31   Xavier Sneed missed free throw  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper  
3:02 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup 21-27
2:41   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
2:34   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:16 +2 David Sloan made layup 23-27
1:58   Derek Culver missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
1:51   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
1:51 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
1:51 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
1:35 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Derek Culver 25-29
1:20   Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III  
1:11   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
1:03 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by David Sloan 27-29
39.0   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
13.0   David Sloan missed layup  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
7.0   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
7.0   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7.0 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
3.0   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 30
WVU Mountaineers 36

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
18:46   Offensive foul on David Sloan  
18:46   Turnover on David Sloan  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
18:15   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
18:10   Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley  
18:10 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
18:10 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:39   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:20   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:11   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Cartier Diarra  
17:11   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
17:08   DaJuan Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:08   DaJuan Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:54   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
16:51   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
16:49   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
16:44   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
16:44   Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:44   Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
16:27 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 29-33
16:11   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:59 +2 Derek Culver made layup 29-35
15:27 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 31-35
14:59   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
14:59 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
14:59 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
14:29   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
14:25   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:25 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
14:25 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-37
14:09   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
13:47 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Harler 33-40
13:14   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
13:10   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
12:59   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
12:39 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot 35-40
12:30   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:27   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
12:12   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Chase Harler  
12:04 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Sean McNeil 35-42
11:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
11:06 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 35-44
10:49   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:34   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:11   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
10:11   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:11