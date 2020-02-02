|
19:40
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
19:32
Jake Toolson missed hook shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
19:05
+2
Malik Fitts made floating jump shot
42-43
18:54
+2
TJ Haws made jump shot
42-45
18:35
Malik Fitts missed jump shot
18:33
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
18:26
+2
Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws
42-47
18:08
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
17:52
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot
45-47
17:35
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:33
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
17:16
+2
Malik Fitts made jump shot
47-47
17:04
Yoeli Childs missed layup
17:02
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
16:59
+2
Yoeli Childs made tip-in
47-49
16:42
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
49-49
16:25
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
16:16
TJ Haws missed floating jump shot
16:14
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
15:59
+2
Malik Fitts made layup
51-49
15:44
Alex Barcello missed jump shot
15:42
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
15:30
+2
Malik Fitts made hook shot
53-49
15:22
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
15:12
+2
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
53-51
14:49
Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs
14:49
Malik Fitts missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:49
+1
Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-51
14:36
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:34
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
14:09
Dan Fotu missed layup
14:07
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
13:56
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
13:52
Traveling violation turnover on TJ Haws
13:44
Personal foul on TJ Haws
13:40
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford
57-51
13:21
Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Malik Fitts
13:10
Tommy Kuhse missed layup, blocked by Jake Toolson
13:08
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
13:01
+2
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Connor Harding
57-53
12:46
Jordan Ford missed floating jump shot
12:46
Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas
12:41
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:39
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
12:28
+2
TJ Haws made layup
57-55
12:07
+2
Alex Ducas made layup
59-55
11:48
+2
Connor Harding made floating jump shot
59-57
11:16
+2
Kyle Bowen made hook shot
61-57
11:06
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:04
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
10:44
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:42
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
10:32
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Malik Fitts
10:14
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Connor Harding
10:02
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:00
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
9:37
Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs
9:37
Kyle Bowen missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:35
Kyle Bowen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:35
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
9:23
+2
TJ Haws made layup
61-59
8:57
+3
Elijah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
64-59
8:43
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jordan Ford
8:37
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot
67-59
8:20
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas
67-62
8:01
+2
Dan Fotu made layup
69-62
8:01
Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon
8:01
Dan Fotu missed free throw
8:01
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
7:41
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
69-65
7:18
Offensive foul on Malik Fitts
7:17
Turnover on Malik Fitts
7:02
+2
TJ Haws made jump shot
69-67
6:33
Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Connor Harding
6:33
Personal foul on Malik Fitts
6:19
+2
TJ Haws made jump shot
69-69
6:13
Offensive foul on Malik Fitts
6:13
Turnover on Malik Fitts
6:02
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:00
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
5:40
Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon
5:40
Logan Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:40
+1
Logan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-69
5:29
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:27
Offensive rebound by TJ Haws
5:13
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:11
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
4:43
Dan Fotu missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson
4:41
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
4:36
Shooting foul on Malik Fitts
4:36
+1
TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws
70-70
4:36
+1
TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-71
4:11
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:09
Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas
4:06
+2
Alex Ducas made tip-in
72-71
3:55
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Dan Fotu
3:52
Tommy Kuhse missed layup
3:50
Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas
3:55
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
3:52
+1
Alex Ducas made 1st of 2 free throws
73-71
3:52
+1
Alex Ducas made 2nd of 2 free throws
74-71
3:38
+2
Yoeli Childs made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws
74-73
3:05
Traveling violation turnover on Dan Fotu
2:50
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
2:48
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
2:25
+2
Jordan Ford made floating jump shot
76-73
2:11
+2
TJ Haws made layup
76-75
1:40
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:38
Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
1:31
+3
Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu
79-75
1:19
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
1:19
Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:19
+1
Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
79-76
58.0
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
56.0
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
50.0
Shooting foul on Dan Fotu
50.0
+1
Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws
79-77
50.0
+1
Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws
79-78
22.0
Jordan Ford missed hook shot
20.0
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
8.0
+3
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
79-81
0.0
Jordan Ford missed floating jump shot
0.0
Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
5:00
Kyle Bowen missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas
4:58
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
0.0
End of period
