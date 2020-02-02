MARYCA
BYU

No Text

Haws' makes late 3; BYU rallies to beat Saint Mary's 81-79

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) TJ Haws hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 8.5 seconds left to cap a 6-0 surge as BYU beat Saint Mary's 81-79 on Saturday night.

Following a Saint Mary's timeout, Jordan Ford drove the lane but his potential game-tying runner rimmed out. Kyle Bowen grabbed the rebound and attempted an awkward shot that was blocked by Zac Seljaas.

Haws scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Yoeli Childs added 19 points for BYU (17-7, 6-3 West Coast Conference).

Malik Fitts had 29 points and Jordan Ford added 18 to lead Saint Mary's (19-5, 6-3), and each made four 3-pointers. Alex Ducas had 11 points and Dan Fotu 10.

BYU, which is now tied with Saint Mary's for second place in the conference standings, trailed for most of the second half, including 72-71 with 4:10 to play.

Ducas' 3-pointer gave the Gaels a 79-75 lead with 1:31 to play. Childs made a free throw and Seljaas added two from the line before Haws hit the game winner.

---

1st Half
MARYCA Gaels 40
BYU Cougars 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:57   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
19:30 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Jake Toolson 0-2
19:04   Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Kolby Lee  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
18:40 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 0-4
18:16   Tommy Kuhse missed hook shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
18:12 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 0-7
18:06 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Alex Ducas 2-7
17:56   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
17:45   Malik Fitts missed layup  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
17:29 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 5-7
17:21   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
16:39 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 7-7
16:27   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
16:09 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 9-7
15:41 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 9-9
15:13 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 11-9
14:52 +3 Dalton Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 11-12
14:34 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts 14-12
14:23 +2 Yoeli Childs made reverse layup 14-14
14:05 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 16-14
13:42 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon 16-17
13:26   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
13:16 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 19-17
12:57 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by TJ Haws 19-19
12:36 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 22-19
12:18 +2 Zac Seljaas made hook shot, assist by Jake Toolson 22-21
11:55   Kyle Bowen missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
11:47   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
11:49   Personal foul on Alex Ducas  
11:38   Zac Seljaas missed layup  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
11:23 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 24-21
11:14   Dalton Nixon missed layup, blocked by Kyle Bowen  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
11:00   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
10:47   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
10:21   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
9:57   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Toolson  
9:34 +2 Jock Perry made hook shot 26-21
9:10 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 26-23
8:46   Jordan Ford missed layup  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
8:40 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 26-26
8:23   Jock Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
8:14   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
8:14 +1 Elijah Thomas made 1st of 3 free throws 27-26
8:14 +1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-26
8:14 +1 Elijah Thomas made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-26
8:04 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 29-29
7:45   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
7:44   Personal foul on Elijah Thomas  
7:38   Personal foul on Logan Johnson  
7:23   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
7:12 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 29-32
6:48   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
6:48 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
6:48 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
6:48   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
6:30   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
6:16   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Ducas  
5:55   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
5:27   Violation on Unknown  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by TJ Haws  
4:54 +2 Dalton Nixon made hook shot, assist by Jake Toolson 31-34
4:25 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 34-34
4:09   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
3:56   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
3:56   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
3:41 +2 Alex Barcello made layup 34-36
3:09 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot 36-36
2:47 +2 Jake Toolson made hook shot 36-38
2:29   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
2:17   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
2:02   Jordan Ford missed floating jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
1:53   Personal foul on Jordan Ford  
1:43   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
1:18 +2 Dan Fotu made reverse layup 38-38
1:01 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 38-41
39.0 +2 Alex Ducas made layup 40-41
18.0 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by TJ Haws 40-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA Gaels 39
BYU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
19:32   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
19:05 +2 Malik Fitts made floating jump shot 42-43
18:54 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 42-45
18:35   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
18:26 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 42-47
18:08   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
17:52 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 45-47
17:35   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
17:16 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot 47-47
17:04   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:59 +2 Yoeli Childs made tip-in 47-49
16:42 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 49-49
16:25   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
16:16   TJ Haws missed floating jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
15:59 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 51-49
15:44   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
15:30 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 53-49
15:22   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
15:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 53-51
14:49   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
14:49   Malik Fitts missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:49 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
14:36   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
14:09   Dan Fotu missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
13:56   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
13:52   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Haws  
13:44   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
13:40 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 57-51
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Malik Fitts  
13:10   Tommy Kuhse missed layup, blocked by Jake Toolson  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
13:01 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Connor Harding 57-53
12:46   Jordan Ford missed floating jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
12:41   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
12:28 +2 TJ Haws made layup 57-55
12:07 +2 Alex Ducas made layup 59-55
11:48 +2 Connor Harding made floating jump shot 59-57
11:16 +2 Kyle Bowen made hook shot 61-57
11:06   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
10:44   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Malik Fitts  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Connor Harding  
10:02   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
9:37   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
9:37   Kyle Bowen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:35   Kyle Bowen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
9:23 +2 TJ Haws made layup 61-59
8:57 +3 Elijah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 64-59
8:43   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jordan Ford  
8:37 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 67-59
8:20 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 67-62
8:01 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 69-62
8:01   Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon  
8:01   Dan Fotu missed free throw  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
7:41 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 69-65
7:18   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
7:17   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
7:02 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 69-67
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Connor Harding  
6:33   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
6:19 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 69-69
6:13   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
6:13   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
6:02   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
5:40   Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon  
5:40   Logan Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40 +1 Logan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-69
5:29   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by TJ Haws  
5:13   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
4:43   Dan Fotu missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
4:36   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
4:36 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 70-70
4:36 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-71
4:11   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
4:06 +2 Alex Ducas made tip-in 72-71
3:55   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Dan Fotu  
3:52   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
3:55   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
3:52 +1 Alex Ducas made 1st of 2 free throws 73-71
3:52 +1 Alex Ducas made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-71
3:38 +2 Yoeli Childs made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws 74-73
3:05   Traveling violation turnover on Dan Fotu  
2:50   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
2:25 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 76-73
2:11 +2 TJ Haws made layup 76-75
1:40   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
1:31 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 79-75
1:19   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
1:19   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-76
58.0   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
50.0   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
50.0 +1 Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws 79-77
50.0 +1 Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-78
22.0   Jordan Ford missed hook shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
8.0 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 79-81
0.0   Jordan Ford missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
5:00   Kyle Bowen missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
0.0   End of period  