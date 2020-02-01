RUT
MICH

No Text

Michigan wins 10th in a row at Garden, beats No. 25 Rutgers

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Brandon Johns Jr. left Madison Square Garden with a black eye, but also the best game of his career.

Johns Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and Michigan won its 10th straight in games at the Garden, beating No. 25 Rutgers 69-63 on Saturday.

''This is something that has happened all season long, game by game. Brandon's been playing great for us all year,'' Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. ''This is not just today. Brandon's been playing great for us all year. A lot of things that he's doing to help us win don't really show up in the box score.''

Including the purple welt that was forming under his right eye while sitting on the dais for the postgame news conference. Bumps and bruises that are becoming regular for Michigan's sophomore big man.

''I guess it's just normal for me now,'' Johns said. ''But I'll take it. I'll give everything to help the team win.''

Jon Teske added 14 points as the Wolverines (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) improved to 12-0 against Rutgers, including a victory in the 1976 Final Four.

It also was the Wolverines' first game winning this season when scoring under 70 points. They were previously 0-6.

Michigan used a 20-5 run over a 10-minute span in the first half to take a 27-17 lead. Montez Mathis hit 3-pointers on back-to back possessions as Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) chipped away, pulling within 37-34 at the break.

Mathis had a steal and a fast break layup that put the Scarlet Knights up 38-37 with 17:39 to go. Teske's layup a couple minutes later put the Wolverines ahead, and his 3 with just under 12 minutes left made it 51-42.

Michigan built its lead to 16 points before Rutgers rallied, closing to 65-63 with 19.2 seconds to go when Geo Baker hit a 3 for his only basket of the game.

Mathis had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Rutgers.

''Every game poses different challenges. You probably had one of the best big guys and point guards in this game. We'll have different challenges against No. 15 Maryland, two days prep time and get ready to go,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''Tomorrow everyone will be enjoying the Super Bowl and we won't.''

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines have struggled as of late, despite rising to as high as No. 4 in the AP poll after a 7-0 start. Before defeating Nebraska this week, they had lost four in a row and five of the last six. Two wins in a row could get a once-promising season back on track.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are in the midst of their best season in recent memory. Receiving an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time in 41 years two weeks ago, the Scarlet Knights are well on the way to their first postseason appearance since the 2006 NIT and can play their way into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1990-91.

SIMPSON RETURNS

Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson returned after serving a one-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules, missing Michigan's win at Nebraska on Tuesday night. That was the first game Simpson had missed in his Michigan career, snapping a streak of 135 in a row. The senior averages 12.8 points and 8.3 assists per game and a team-high 33.7 minutes per game. He had nine points and 10 assists in his return.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After climbing into the rankings, the Scarlet Knights will likely fall out after going 1-1 this week.

B1G DOUBLEHEADER

Michigan is 22-9 overall in the current Garden, and hasn't lost in the building since falling to Duke in 2008. It wasn't just Rutgers vs. Michigan in basketball. The two schools had a wrestling match at the Garden prior to the basketball game in the B1G Super Saturday. Michigan won on the mat.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Host rival Ohio State on Tuesday.

Rutgers: At No. 15 Maryland on Tuesday.

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 34
MICH Wolverines 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:45   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:24   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
19:24 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:24 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:03 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 2-2
18:45   Brandon Johns Jr. missed layup  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:34   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:27   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:21 +2 Myles Johnson made layup 4-2
18:07 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 4-5
17:42   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb McConnell  
17:29   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
17:16 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot 6-5
16:59   Jon Teske missed jump shot, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:43 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot 9-5
16:17 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made jump shot 9-7
15:57   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
15:52   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
15:45   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
15:30 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 12-7
14:59 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 12-10
14:39   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
14:30 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 12-13
13:59   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:47   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
13:37   Montez Mathis missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
13:28   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
13:16   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Eli Brooks  
13:05   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
12:56 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 12-16
12:30   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
12:20   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
12:09   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
12:09   Turnover on Jon Teske  
11:49   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
11:42   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
11:11   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
11:04   Jacob Young missed layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
10:43   Geo Baker missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:26   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
10:19   David DeJulius missed layup, blocked by Geo Baker  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
10:11   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
10:02   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
10:02 +1 Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
10:02 +1 Myles Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-16
9:58   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
9:58   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:58 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
9:33   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
9:19 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-20
8:51   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
8:28 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-22
8:02   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
7:57   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
7:39   Montez Mathis missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
7:17 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 14-24
7:06 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell 17-24
6:50   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
6:38   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
6:20   Out of bounds turnover on Eli Brooks  
6:04   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
6:02   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
5:42   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
5:42 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
5:42 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
5:26   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
5:26 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-27
5:26   Zavier Simpson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
5:15 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 20-27
4:44 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 20-29
4:32 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 23-29
4:01   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
3:55   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:50   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
3:31   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
3:27 +2 Jacob Young made layup 25-29
3:10 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 25-32
2:52   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
2:42   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
2:42   Brandon Johns Jr. missed free throw  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:27 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 27-32
2:13   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
2:13 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
2:13   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
2:00   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
1:53   Jacob Young missed layup  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1:44   Myles Johnson missed layup  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1:44   Myles Johnson missed layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Jacob Young  
1:21 +2 Jacob Young made layup 29-33
1:07   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Jacob Young  
1:03   Jacob Young missed layup  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
1:01   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Zavier Simpson  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
1:00 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 31-33
1:00   Shooting foul on Austin Davis  
1:00 +1 Montez Mathis made free throw 32-33
45.0 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Franz Wagner 32-35
25.0 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 34-35
1.0   Shooting foul on Montez Mathis  
1.0   Austin Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0   Austin Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
1.0 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup 34-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 29
MICH Wolverines 32

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:16 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 36-37
19:01   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
18:52   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
18:24   Myles Johnson missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
18:10   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
17:58   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Montez Mathis  
17:37 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 38-37
17:23   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:17   Caleb McConnell missed driving layup  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
17:05   Zavier Simpson missed driving layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
16:54   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:52   Offensive foul on Zavier Simpson  
16:52   Turnover on Zavier Simpson  
16:35   Caleb McConnell missed turnaround jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:27   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
16:21   Eli Brooks missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
15:53   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
15:34 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-39
15:34   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
15:34   Jon Teske missed free throw  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Geo Baker  
15:10 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-41
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
14:33   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
14:24   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
14:16   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
14:16 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
14:16 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
13:57   Paul Mulcahy missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
13:34 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 38-46
13:14 +2 Paul Mulcahy made driving layup 40-46
13:01 +2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 40-48
12:40 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 42-48
12:22   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
12:08   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
11:50 +3 Jon Teske made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 42-51
11:33   Paul Mulcahy missed floating jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
11:31   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
11:13 +2 Franz Wagner made jump shot 42-53
10:56   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54  