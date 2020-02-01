TCU
BAYLOR

No. 1 Baylor beats TCU 68-52 for 18th consecutive win

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) MaCio Teague was hitting 3-pointers, Freddie Gillespie was playing strong inside and No. 1 Baylor won again, even with leading scorer Jared Butler struggling from the field.

Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Gillespie had a double-double plus six blocked shots and the Bears beat TCU 68-52 on Saturday for their program-record 18th win in a row.

Butler and TCU guard Desmond Bane, two of the Big 12's top scorers, both went scoreless in the first half. But the Bears (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) had the depth to make up for Butler's shooting woes.

“It makes a huge difference knowing that we can rely on guys when it's an off night or an off half for somebody,” Teague said. “We got other guys to step up in Devonte (Bandoo), and even Matt Mayer who came in and made a big 3 at the end of the half."

Teague made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span - after Bandoo had hit a 3 - to cap a 14-0 run in the first half that put the Bears ahead to stay. Mayer, who had an alley-oop slam on a pass from Butler early in the game, hit a buzzer-beating 3 from the right wing for a 35-24 halftime lead.

“That’s a blessing having four great guards. One can have a bad night, two can have a bad night and you still can win,” coach Scott Drew said. “You don’t put together streaks unless you have depth because not everybody’s on every night."

Teague hit two more 3s early in the second half before TCU made a run.

Bane, who entered as the Big 12's second-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, scored all 14 of his points after halftime. During a 13-2 run by the Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4), he scored six in a row before a dunk by PJ Fuller got them within six at 51-45 with 8 1/2 minutes left. That was the closest they would get.

“We eventually wore down and they stepped it up defensively and made it tough for us to get good shots,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “Our shot selection is something we’ve been working on and we’re trying to get better at but again as the game wore on it seemed to get worse."

After the scoreless first half, Bane finished 5 of 14 from the field and ended up being the only TCU player to score in double figures. The Frogs did not score after his 3-pointer with 3:42 left.

Butler, who was the league's fourth-leading scorer at 15.4 ppg, missed his first six shots. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Gillespie finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, his eighth double-double for Baylor this season.

AIR BALL

TCU's Edric Dennis was hearing “air ball!” chants every time he touched the ball after missing the rim from long range on his first shot about 2 1/2 minutes into the game. He heard it again after Gillespie swatted away his shot with 10:15 left in the half, but just more than a minute later, Dennis swished a 3 from the left corner to tie the game at 15.

But after Kevin Samuel's putback dunk made it 17-all, TCU missed its next nine shots until he scored again more than six minutes later.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs have lost five of six games overall since their first-ever 3-0 start in Big 12 play.

“There’s a lot of things we can be better at and that’s what we’re trying to do," Dixon said. “It’s getting later here and this puts us at 4-4 in conference play, and they simply outplayed us pretty much in every facet."

Baylor: On the school's 175th birthday, the Bears broke a tie for their longest winning streak. They started 17-0 during the 2011-12 season. ... This is Baylor's best conference start since being 10-0 in the Southwest Conference in 1948. ... The Bears are 10-0 at home and haven't allowed more than 63 points there. They have held six Big 12 opponents to 55 points or fewer.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears are set for a third week in a row in the top spot when the new poll comes out Monday. They were No. 1 for only a week the only other season they got there, three years ago.

UP NEXT

TCU plays on the road for the fifth time in seven games, Wednesday night at Oklahoma State.

Baylor is at Kansas State on Monday night.

---

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 24
BAYLOR Bears 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:47   Diante Smith missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:22   Offensive foul on Mark Vital  
19:22   Turnover on Mark Vital  
19:03   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
18:39 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Mark Vital 0-2
18:18 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 3-2
17:58   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:35   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
17:30   Out of bounds turnover on Diante Smith  
17:09   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
17:07   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
17:02 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 3-4
16:43   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
16:34   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by TCU  
16:32   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
16:22   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:12   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
16:10   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
16:10   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:10 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
15:59   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:49   Jared Butler missed layup  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:47   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
15:36 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 3-8
15:19   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
15:16   Traveling violation turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark  
14:51   Traveling violation turnover on Diante Smith  
14:32 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 3-10
14:04   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
14:04 +1 Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 4-10
14:04 +1 Diante Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
13:50 +2 Matthew Mayer made alley-oop shot, assist by Jared Butler 5-12
13:34 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by RJ Nembhard 7-12
13:11   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
13:03   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
12:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jared Butler  
12:32 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup, assist by Francisco Farabello 9-12
12:09   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
12:09   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:09 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
11:54   PJ Fuller missed floating jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
11:46   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
11:44   Offensive foul on Jared Butler  
11:44   Turnover on Jared Butler  
11:35 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 11-13
10:59   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
10:57   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
10:45   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
10:43   RJ Nembhard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:45   RJ Nembhard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:45 +1 RJ Nembhard made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-13
10:25   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:14   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:02   Devonte Bandoo missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler  
9:44   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:29 +2 MaCio Teague made layup 12-15
9:09 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 15-15
8:46 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 15-17
8:36   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
8:20   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
8:12   RJ Nembhard missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
7:59 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 17-17
7:53   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
7:53   Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:53 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
7:24   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Desmond Bane  
6:58   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:46 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 17-20
6:30   Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee  
6:30   Turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
6:21 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Matthew Mayer 17-22
5:51   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark  
5:49   Offensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:43   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
5:23 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 17-25
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by MaCio Teague  
4:56   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
4:46   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by TCU  
4:27   Jumpball received by Baylor  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
4:11 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 17-28
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
3:34 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 17-31
3:12   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
3:09   Offensive foul on Devonte Bandoo  
3:09   Turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
2:58   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
2:47   Jumpball received by TCU  
2:47   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
2:36   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
2:29   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:27   Offensive rebound by TCU  
2:22   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
2:02   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
1:51 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 19-31
1:27   Devonte Bandoo missed layup  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
1:21   Freddie Gillespie missed tip-in  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
1:13 +2 Jaire Grayer made jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 21-31
54.0   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
53.0   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
53.0 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 21-32
53.0   Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
53.0   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
24.0   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
24.0 +1 Francisco Farabello made 1st of 3 free throws 22-32
24.0 +1 Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-32
24.0 +1 Francisco Farabello made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-32
1.0 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 24-35

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 28
BAYLOR Bears 33

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jared Butler missed layup  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:40   Jared Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:10   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:59 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 24-38
18:44 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 27-38
18:16 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot 27-41
17:37   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
17:29   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:21 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Diante Smith 29-41
16:49   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
16:49 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 29-42
16:49 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-43
16:39   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
16:21   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
16:21 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 30-43
16:21   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
16:06   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
16:00 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 30-46
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  
15:28   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
14:54 +2 Francisco Farabello made jump shot 32-46
14:29   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
14:14   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:58   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
13:49   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:26   Traveling violation turnover on Jaire Grayer  
13:14 +2 Jared Butler made hook shot 32-48
13:11   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
13:11 +1 Jared Butler made free throw 32-49
12:56 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 35-49
12:34   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:20 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup, assist by PJ Fuller 37-49
11:57 +2 Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Mark Vital 37-51
11:38   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
11:38 +1 Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
11:38   Desmond Bane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:09   Matthew Mayer missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
10:47 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 41-51
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
9:59 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 43-51
9:41   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
9:39   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
9:21   Desmond Bane missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:16   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
9:08   Jared Butler missed layup  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by PJ Fuller  
9:01 +2 PJ Fuller made dunk, assist by Francisco Farabello 45-51
8:42 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 45-53
8:11   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
7:46 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 45-55
7:20 +2 Desmond Bane made layup, assist by Francisco Farabello 47-55
6:52   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
6:38   Jared Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Desmond Bane  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Desmond Bane  
6:18