20:00
Jumpball received by SMU
19:29
Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Nic Thomas
19:14
Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot
19:12
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
19:07
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:05
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
18:57
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
3-0
18:35
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:33
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
18:21
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
18:19
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
18:04
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:02
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
17:51
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
6-0
17:35
+2
Emmanuel Bandoumel made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
6-2
17:15
Christion Thompson missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Tyson Jolly
17:13
Offensive rebound by Nobal Days
17:14
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
17:10
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:08
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
16:48
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
16:46
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
16:38
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot
9-2
16:20
Personal foul on Nic Thomas
16:04
Out of bounds turnover on Tyson Jolly
15:56
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:54
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
15:37
+2
Kendric Davis made driving layup
9-4
15:15
Traveling violation turnover on Teshaun Hightower
14:51
+3
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
9-7
14:20
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
14:18
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
14:12
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:10
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
14:03
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:01
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
13:56
+3
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
9-10
13:25
+2
Nic Thomas made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker
11-10
13:16
Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot
13:14
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
13:04
+3
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
11-13
12:38
Christion Thompson missed running Jump Shot
12:36
Defensive rebound by CJ White
12:18
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
12:00
Kevin Zhang missed jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by SMU
11:41
Bad pass turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Kevin Zhang
11:19
Jordan Walker missed jump shot
11:17
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
10:55
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:53
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
10:53
Ethan Chargois missed tip-in
10:48
Offensive rebound by SMU
10:38
Ethan Chargois missed layup
10:36
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
10:21
+2
K.J. Lawson made driving layup, assist by Teshaun Hightower
13-13
9:56
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
9:43
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:41
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
9:35
Personal foul on Christion Thompson
9:19
+2
Kendric Davis made turnaround jump shot
13-15
8:59
Teshaun Hightower missed running Jump Shot
8:57
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
8:35
Offensive foul on Isiah Jasey
8:35
Turnover on Isiah Jasey
8:25
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot
15-15
7:53
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:51
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
7:45
Isiah Jasey missed hook shot
7:43
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
7:31
Teshaun Hightower missed driving layup
7:29
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
7:22
Shooting foul on Jordan Walker
7:22
Isiaha Mike missed 1st of 3 free throws
7:22
Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 3 free throws
7:22
+1
Isiaha Mike made 3rd of 3 free throws
15-16
6:56
Personal foul on Isiah Jasey
6:45
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
6:45
Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:45
+1
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-16
6:18
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
6:16
Offensive rebound by Charles Smith IV
6:00
Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois
6:00
Turnover on Ethan Chargois
5:37
+2
Teshaun Hightower made driving layup
18-16
5:20
+3
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt
18-19
5:04
Offensive foul on Christion Thompson
5:04
Turnover on Christion Thompson
4:40
+2
Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ White
18-21
4:06
Shot clock violation turnover on Tulane
3:54
Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois
3:54
Turnover on Ethan Chargois
3:26
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
21-21
3:09
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:07
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
2:56
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:54
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
2:49
Personal foul on K.J. Lawson
2:38
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
2:23
+2
Kendric Davis made fade-away jump shot
21-23
2:02
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
24-23
1:46
+2
Isiaha Mike made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
24-25
1:33
+2
Teshaun Hightower made jump shot
26-25
1:21
Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot
1:19
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
1:07
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker
29-25
47.0
+3
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
29-28
16.0
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Feron Hunt
15.0
Double dribble turnover on Feron Hunt
1.0
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
31-28
0.0
End of period
