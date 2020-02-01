TULANE
SMU

Jolly, Davis send SMU to 82-67 victory over Tulane

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Tyson Jolly scored 20 points and sophomore Kendric Davis added a double-double to power SMU to an 82-67 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. CJ White had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Isiaha Mike added 14 points, while reserve Feron Hunt pitched in with 11 points and seven boards.

Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7). K.J. Lawson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Teshaun Hightower scored 12 with four assists. Christion Thompson scored 11 for Tulane, which led 31-28 at halftime before being outscored 54-36 after intermission.

SMU shot 51% from the floor, while Tulane shot 42% overall. Both teams made 12 of 28 from beyond the arc (43%). The two teams combined to take just 17 foul shots.

---

1st Half
TULANE Green Wave 31
SMU Mustangs 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by SMU  
19:29   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Nic Thomas  
19:14   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
19:07   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
18:57 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 3-0
18:35   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
18:21   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:04   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
17:51 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 6-0
17:35 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 6-2
17:15   Christion Thompson missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Tyson Jolly  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
17:14   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
17:10   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:48   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
16:38 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot 9-2
16:20   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
16:04   Out of bounds turnover on Tyson Jolly  
15:56   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:37 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 9-4
15:15   Traveling violation turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
14:51 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 9-7
14:20   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
14:12   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
14:03   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
13:56 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 9-10
13:25 +2 Nic Thomas made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 11-10
13:16   Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
13:04 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 11-13
12:38   Christion Thompson missed running Jump Shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
12:18   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
12:00   Kevin Zhang missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by SMU  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
11:19   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
10:55   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
10:53   Ethan Chargois missed tip-in  
10:48   Offensive rebound by SMU  
10:38   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
10:21 +2 K.J. Lawson made driving layup, assist by Teshaun Hightower 13-13
9:56   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
9:43   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
9:35   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
9:19 +2 Kendric Davis made turnaround jump shot 13-15
8:59   Teshaun Hightower missed running Jump Shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:35   Offensive foul on Isiah Jasey  
8:35   Turnover on Isiah Jasey  
8:25 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot 15-15
7:53   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
7:45   Isiah Jasey missed hook shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
7:31   Teshaun Hightower missed driving layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
7:22   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
7:22   Isiaha Mike missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:22   Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
7:22 +1 Isiaha Mike made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-16
6:56   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
6:45   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
6:45   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:45 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
6:18   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Charles Smith IV  
6:00   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
6:00   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
5:37 +2 Teshaun Hightower made driving layup 18-16
5:20 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt 18-19
5:04   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
5:04   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
4:40 +2 Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ White 18-21
4:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulane  
3:54   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
3:54   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
3:26 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 21-21
3:09   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
2:56   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
2:49   Personal foul on K.J. Lawson  
2:38   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
2:23 +2 Kendric Davis made fade-away jump shot 21-23
2:02 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 24-23
1:46 +2 Isiaha Mike made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 24-25
1:33 +2 Teshaun Hightower made jump shot 26-25
1:21   Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
1:07 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 29-25
47.0 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 29-28
16.0   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Feron Hunt  
15.0   Double dribble turnover on Feron Hunt  
1.0 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 31-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULANE Green Wave 36
SMU Mustangs 54

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
19:34 +2 Tyson Jolly made floating jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 31-30
19:09   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
18:59 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 31-32
18:59   Shooting foul on Nic Thomas  
18:59 +1 Kendric Davis made free throw 31-33
18:42   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
18:34 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 31-35
18:21 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nic Thomas 34-35
18:12   Kendric Davis missed layup  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:10 +2 Isiah Jasey made dunk 34-37
17:44   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
17:39 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 34-40
17:13   Nic Thomas missed floating jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
17:04 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 37-40
16:46 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 37-43
16:35 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 40-43
16:13   Kendric Davis missed driving layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
16:10   Isiah Jasey missed tip-in  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
16:09   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
16:09 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
16:09 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-45
15:58   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
15:50 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup 40-47
15:50   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
15:50 +1 Isiaha Mike made free throw 40-48
15:28   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Kendric Davis  
15:04   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
14:56   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
14:48   Nic Thomas missed floating jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14:34 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 40-50
14:21   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
14:16   Offensive foul on K.J. Lawson  
14:15   Turnover on K.J. Lawson  
14:15   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tulane  
14:15   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tulane  
14:15 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 40-51
14:15   Kendric Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:15   Offensive rebound by SMU  
14:15 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
14:15 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
13:52   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
13:39 +2 Jordan Walker made jump shot 42-53
13:23 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 42-55
13:00 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot 45-55
12:34   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
12:26   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
12:19   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
11:51 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 45-58
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker  
11:16 +2 Kendric Davis made fade-away jump shot 45-60
11:00   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
10:34 +2 Tyson Jolly made driving dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 45-62
10:23   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
10:05   Nobal Days missed fade-away jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
9:53 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 45-65
9:31   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
9:22   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
9:07   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Jordan Walker  
8:56   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
8:48   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
8:24   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
8:13 +2 Teshaun Hightower made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 47-65
7:43 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt 47-68
7:26 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 49-68
7:26   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
7:26 +1 Christion Thompson made free throw 50-68
6:57   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
6:50 +2 Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ White 50-70
6:37 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 52-70
6:21   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
6:09 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 55-70
5:38   Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Christion Thompson  
5:02   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
5:02 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 56-70
5:02 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-70
4:39   CJ White missed jump shot  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
4:37 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk 57-72
4:24   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
4:23 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 59-72
4:23   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
4:23 +1 Teshaun Hightower made free throw 60-72
4:07 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 60-74
3:51   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by SMU  
3:27   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
