Price-Noel scores 16 to lift Pacific over San Diego 66-58

  • Feb 02, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahbril Price-Noel came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Pacific to a 66-58 win over San Diego on Saturday night.

Price-Noel hit 8 of 10 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 11 points for Pacific (17-8, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Jahlil Tripp added six rebounds. Amari McCray had 11 rebounds.

Braun Hartfield scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Toreros (8-16, 1-8). Finn Sullivan added 11 points.

Pacific takes on San Francisco on the road on Thursday. San Diego matches up against Saint Mary's at home on Thursday.

1st Half
USD Toreros 24
UOP Tigers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego  
19:45   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
19:45   Marion Humphrey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:45   Marion Humphrey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:45   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
19:23 +2 Austin Vereen made jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 0-2
19:08   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
18:42   Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
18:37   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
18:37   Braun Hartfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:37 +1 Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-2
18:24   Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra  
18:15 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 1-4
17:58   Traveling violation turnover on Braun Hartfield  
17:48   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
17:38   Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
17:32   Offensive foul on James Hampshire  
17:32   Turnover on James Hampshire  
17:21   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot, blocked by James Hampshire  
17:19   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
17:04   Yauhen Massalski missed hook shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
16:39   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Yauhen Massalski  
16:39   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
16:35 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 3 free throws 2-4
16:35 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 3 free throws 3-4
16:35 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-4
16:25   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
16:23   Personal foul on Amari McCray  
16:07   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
16:07   Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
15:46   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
15:36   Jared Rodriguez missed hook shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
15:24   Justin Moore missed layup  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
15:13   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
15:11   Personal foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:46   Lost ball turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
14:39   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
14:36   Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez  
14:36 +1 Broc Finstuen made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
14:36 +1 Broc Finstuen made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
14:27   Offensive foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:27   Turnover on Yauhen Massalski  
14:14   Personal foul on Yauhen Massalski  
14:02   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
13:56   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
13:52   Bad pass turnover on James Jean-Marie  
13:30   Jeremiah Bailey missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
13:05   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot, blocked by Amari McCray  
13:03   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
12:53   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
12:32   Amari McCray missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
12:30   Amari McCray missed layup  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
12:28   Jumpball received by Pacific  
12:21 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel made jump shot 4-8
12:02 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 6-8
11:36 +3 Broc Finstuen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 6-11
11:22   Alex Floresca missed jump shot, blocked by Amari McCray  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:15 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel made layup, assist by Justin Moore 6-13
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
10:22   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
10:11 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 6-16
9:50   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
9:45   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
9:22   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
9:11 +2 Broc Finstuen made tip-in 6-18
8:58 +2 James Jean-Marie made jump shot 8-18
8:29 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel made floating jump shot 8-20
8:09   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
8:07   Flagrant foul on Austin Vereen  
8:07   Turnover on Austin Vereen  
8:07 +1 James Jean-Marie made 1st of 2 free throws 9-20
8:07 +1 James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-20
8:04 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 12-20
7:44 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made alley-oop shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 12-22
7:19 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Alex Floresca 14-22
7:05   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
7:05   Pierre Crockrell II missed free throw  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
6:56 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 17-22
6:33   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
6:26   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
6:26 +1 Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
6:26 +1 Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
6:04 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 19-25
5:42 +2 Jared Rodriguez made running Jump Shot 21-25
5:24   Gary Chivichyan missed layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
4:58   Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan  
4:58   Jared Rodriguez missed free throw  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Jared Rodriguez  
4:39   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
4:15   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
3:46   James Jean-Marie missed hook shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
3:27   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
3:25   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
3:25   Joey Calcaterra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-25
3:17   Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez  
3:17 +1 James Hampshire made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
3:17   Pacific missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:17   James Hampshire missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
3:00   Personal foul on Broc Finstuen  
3:00   Braun Hartfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:00   Braun Hartfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
2:38 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 24-26
2:18   Backcourt turnover on Justin Moore  
2:03   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
1:51   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Sabry Philip  
1:42   Sabry Philip missed layup  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
1:40   James Jean-Marie missed dunk, blocked by James Hampshire  
1:40   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
1:40   James Jean-Marie missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
1:24   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
1:24 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
1:24 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by James Hampshire  
54.0 +2 Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 24-30
36.0   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
28.0 +2 Justin Moore made layup 24-32
1.0   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by San Diego  

2nd Half
USD Toreros 34
UOP Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44   James Jean-Marie missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
19:39   Jumpball received by Pacific  
19:18   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
19:16   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
19:16   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Vereen  
19:02   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:49   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
18:38   Lost ball turnover on James Jean-Marie  
18:09   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
17:56 +2 Alex Floresca made layup 26-32
17:42   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
17:29   Alex Floresca missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
17:08   Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield  
17:08 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
17:08 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
16:56 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 29-34
16:37   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
16:22 +2 Braun Hartfield made driving layup 31-34
15:59   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
15:50 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 31-36
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Austin Vereen  
15:25   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
15:12   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
15:12 +1 Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws 32-36
15:12   Braun Hartfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
14:37   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
14:31   James Jean-Marie missed tip-in  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
14:18   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
14:18   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:18   Justin Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
14:17   Amari McCray missed layup  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
14:08   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
13:48   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
13:46   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
13:36   Marion Humphrey missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
13:29   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
13:22