20:00
Jumpball received by San Diego
19:45
Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp
19:45
Marion Humphrey missed 1st of 2 free throws
19:45
Marion Humphrey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:45
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
19:23
+2
Austin Vereen made jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
0-2
19:08
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
19:06
Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen
18:42
Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Marion Humphrey
18:37
Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp
18:37
Braun Hartfield missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:37
+1
Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
1-2
18:24
Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra
18:15
+2
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
1-4
17:58
Traveling violation turnover on Braun Hartfield
17:48
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
17:46
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
17:38
Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:36
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
17:32
Offensive foul on James Hampshire
17:32
Turnover on James Hampshire
17:21
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot, blocked by James Hampshire
17:19
Offensive rebound by San Diego
17:04
Yauhen Massalski missed hook shot
17:02
Defensive rebound by Pacific
16:39
Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Yauhen Massalski
16:39
Shooting foul on Austin Vereen
16:35
+1
Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 3 free throws
2-4
16:35
+1
Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 3 free throws
3-4
16:35
+1
Joey Calcaterra made 3rd of 3 free throws
4-4
16:25
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:23
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
16:23
Personal foul on Amari McCray
16:07
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:07
Offensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
16:07
Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot
16:05
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
15:46
Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Finn Sullivan
15:36
Jared Rodriguez missed hook shot
15:34
Defensive rebound by Amari McCray
15:24
Justin Moore missed layup
15:22
Offensive rebound by Pacific
15:13
Justin Moore missed jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
15:11
Personal foul on Yauhen Massalski
14:46
Lost ball turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
14:39
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:37
Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen
14:36
Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez
14:36
+1
Broc Finstuen made 1st of 2 free throws
4-5
14:36
+1
Broc Finstuen made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-6
14:27
Offensive foul on Yauhen Massalski
14:27
Turnover on Yauhen Massalski
14:14
Personal foul on Yauhen Massalski
14:02
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
13:56
Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by Marion Humphrey
13:52
Bad pass turnover on James Jean-Marie
13:30
Jeremiah Bailey missed jump shot
13:28
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
13:05
Finn Sullivan missed jump shot, blocked by Amari McCray
13:03
Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
12:53
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
12:51
Defensive rebound by Pacific
12:32
Amari McCray missed layup
12:30
Offensive rebound by Amari McCray
12:30
Amari McCray missed layup
12:28
Offensive rebound by Amari McCray
12:28
Jumpball received by Pacific
12:21
+2
Jahbril Price-Noel made jump shot
4-8
12:02
+2
Braun Hartfield made layup
6-8
11:36
+3
Broc Finstuen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
6-11
11:22
Alex Floresca missed jump shot, blocked by Amari McCray
11:20
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
11:15
+2
Jahbril Price-Noel made layup, assist by Justin Moore
6-13
10:59
Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca
10:45
Bad pass turnover on Amari McCray, stolen by Finn Sullivan
10:22
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:20
Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen
10:11
+3
Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot
6-16
9:50
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
9:48
Defensive rebound by Amari McCray
9:45
Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
9:22
Justin Moore missed jump shot
9:20
Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen
9:11
+2
Broc Finstuen made tip-in
6-18
8:58
+2
James Jean-Marie made jump shot
8-18
8:29
+2
Jahbril Price-Noel made floating jump shot
8-20
8:09
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
8:07
Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen
8:07
Flagrant foul on Austin Vereen
8:07
Turnover on Austin Vereen
8:07
+1
James Jean-Marie made 1st of 2 free throws
9-20
8:07
+1
James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-20
8:04
+2
Braun Hartfield made layup
12-20
7:44
+2
Shaquillo Fritz made alley-oop shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
12-22
7:19
+2
Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Alex Floresca
14-22
7:05
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
7:05
Pierre Crockrell II missed free throw
7:05
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
6:56
+3
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot
17-22
6:33
Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot
6:31
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
6:26
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
6:26
+1
Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws
18-22
6:26
+1
Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-22
6:04
+3
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
19-25
5:42
+2
Jared Rodriguez made running Jump Shot
21-25
5:24
Gary Chivichyan missed layup
5:22
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
4:58
Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan
4:58
Jared Rodriguez missed free throw
4:58
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
4:45
Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Jared Rodriguez
4:39
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:37
Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan
4:15
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
3:46
James Jean-Marie missed hook shot
3:44
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
3:27
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
3:25
Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey
3:25
Joey Calcaterra missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:25
+1
Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-25
|
Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez
3:17
+1
|
James Hampshire made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-26
|
3:17
|
|
|
Pacific missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
James Hampshire missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Broc Finstuen
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made layup
|
24-26
|
2:18
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Justin Moore
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sabry Philip
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Sabry Philip missed layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed dunk, blocked by James Hampshire
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed layup
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Finn Sullivan
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
1:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by James Hampshire
|
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
|
24-30
|
36.0
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
28.0
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made layup
|
24-32
|
1.0
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Diego
|