Joiner hurries, hits late 3, Tulsa tops No. 23 Wichita St

  • Feb 01, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP)

The final play wasn't quite what Tulsa drew up. It was, though, more than Elijah Joiner ever could've imagined.

With his father watching him play in college for the first time, Joiner caught an inbounds pass with 3.3 seconds left, raced from one key to the other and hit an off-balance 3-pointer as time expired, lifting Tulsa over No. 23 Wichita State 54-51 Saturday.

Joiner's shot touched off a wild celebration as hundreds of students stormed the court. Later, the junior guard sobbed in the interview room, saying how much it meant for his father to witness the game.

Joiner grew up in Chicago with his mother and stepdad, and only recently has begun to reestablish a relationship with his father. Joiner put on a terrific show at the Reynolds Center, then unabashedly showed how much it meant after the game.

"I never pictured this moment with my father here for the first time," he said with tears streaming. "It meant so much to me to see him in the crowd. He's here and I'm just so happy he's here."

Joiner shot 5-for-6 on 3s and scored 22 points for Tulsa (15-6, 7-1 AAC), which won its sixth in a row. In its previous home game, the Hurricane routed then-No. 20 Memphis 80-40.

Martins Igbanu, who tied the score at 51 with two free throws with 43 seconds left, had 10 points for Tulsa.

Joiner said Igbanu was the first option on Tulsa's final play. But Brandon Rachel found Joiner instead and he raced from his own foul line to just outside the 3-point line before making the leaning, contested shot at the buzzer.

"Our strength is in numbers," Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. "We have a lot of guys who can make plays, but tonight it was Elijah's turn. He was truly outstanding tonight and we needed every point he made."

The veteran coach called it the most dramatic game-winning shot he's witnessed.

"Congratulations to Tulsa," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. "Tulsa made the plays you have to make. They made 50% of their 3s (7 of 14). Joiner goes 5 of 6 and makes a beautiful shot at the end."

Jaime Enchinique scored 15 for Wichita State (17-4, 5-3), but only two in the second half.

Erik Stevenson missed a 3-pointer for Wichita State with 22 seconds left and teammate Jamaris Burton snared the rebound. The Shockers went for the last shot but never took it, incurring a shot clock violation with 3.3 seconds left, setting up Joiner’s play.

The contest was tight, physical and hotly contested throughout. Wichita State’s largest lead was six while Tulsa never led by more than three.

Wichita State held Tulsa leading scorer Brandon Rachel to two points on 1-of-10 shooting. The Shockers limited Tulsa to 37.2% shooting (16-43) but made just 34.5% of their own (20-58).

BIG PICTURE

The game may have rekindled the long rivalry in the 131st meeting between the schools. Wichita State brought at least 2,000 fans and had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings. The Shockers lead the overall series 69-62.

Tulsa: The Hurricane, picked to finish 10th in the 12-team league, has only a blowout loss at Cincinnati as a blemish on its league record. The Hurricane held firm against a physical Wichita State team.

Wichita State: The Shockers failed to get the ball inside in the second half against Tulsa’s matchup zone defense, instead settling for a 31 3-point attempts, only six of which went in. ... The Shockers had 15 offensive rebounds, but only a 35-34 advantage overall on the boards over the smaller Hurricane.

MAMBA MENTALITY

Tulsa players wore T-shirts in warmups with the words "Mamba Mentality" to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe played to win, he was relentless and he never flinched," Haith said. "That's the Mamba Mentality. We want our guys to embrace life and embrace their opportunities."

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Returns home to face Cincinnati on Thursday.

Tulsa: Hosts UConn on Thursday. The Hurricane won at Connecticut 79-75 in overtime on Jan. 26.

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 29
TULSA Golden Hurricane 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:36 +2 Trey Wade made jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 2-0
19:14   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
19:14   Turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh  
19:04   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
18:49   Emmanuel Ugboh missed hook shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
18:30 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot 4-0
18:13   Brandon Rachal missed turnaround jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:05   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
17:38   Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
17:13   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
17:04 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 4-3
16:46 +3 Jaime Echenique made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 7-3
16:32   Brandon Rachal missed fade-away jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
16:13   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
16:08 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Trey Wade 9-3
15:49 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 9-5
15:21   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
15:20   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Trey Wade  
14:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
14:20   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
14:15   Martins Igbanu missed hook shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
13:42   Grant Sherfield missed floating jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
13:39   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
13:11   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
13:08   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa  
12:47   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
12:40   Dexter Dennis missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
12:30   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
12:19 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 12-5
11:53   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
11:53 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 12-6
11:53 +1 Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
11:29 +2 Grant Sherfield made jump shot 14-7
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
11:09   Erik Stevenson missed layup, blocked by Elijah Joiner  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:59 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 14-10
10:39   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
10:31 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 14-12
10:13 +2 Erik Stevenson made jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 16-12
9:52   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
9:32   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot, blocked by Jeriah Horne  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
9:25   Isaiah Hill missed layup, blocked by Tyson Etienne  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
9:21   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
9:01   Darien Jackson missed layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
8:59 +2 Brandon Rachal made dunk 16-14
8:43   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
8:19   Elijah Joiner missed turnaround jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Etienne, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
7:47   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
7:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
7:06   Offensive foul on Brandon Rachal  
7:06   Turnover on Brandon Rachal  
6:46   Erik Stevenson missed fade-away jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
6:44 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk 18-14
6:22 +2 Darien Jackson made reverse layup 18-16
6:13   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
5:59   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
5:56   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
5:50   Martins Igbanu missed dunk  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
5:43   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
5:31   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
5:31   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
5:12   Lost ball turnover on Asbjorn Midtgaard, stolen by Martins Igbanu  
4:47   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
4:47   Lost ball turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Trey Wade  
4:28   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
3:58   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
3:53   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
3:43 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 18-19
3:24 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Dexter Dennis 20-19
3:08   Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Emmanuel Ugboh  
2:41 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 20-22
2:21 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 23-22
2:04   Elijah Joiner missed turnaround jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
1:55   Brandon Rachal missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
1:31   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
1:31 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
1:31 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
1:20   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
1:20   Elijah Joiner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Sherfield  
57.0   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Hill  
39.0 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot 27-23
29.0   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
3.0   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
2.0   Shooting foul on Darien Jackson  
2.0 +1 Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
2.0 +1 Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 22
TULSA Golden Hurricane 31

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
19:36   Jaime Echenique missed floating jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
19:21   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
19:21   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
18:58   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:50   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
18:33   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
18:23   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
17:56   Grant Sherfield missed floating jump shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
17:54   Trey Wade missed dunk  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
17:45   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
17:25   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
17:25 +1 Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
17:25 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
17:10   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
16:51   Offensive foul on Brandon Rachal  
16:51   Turnover on Brandon Rachal  
16:34   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
16:26 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot 29-28
15:57 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot 32-28
15:42   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
15:42 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 32-29
15:42 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-30
15:17   Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
14:56   Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
14:50   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
14:40   Violation on Unknown  
14:31   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Darien Jackson  
14:11   Out of bounds turnover on Lawson Korita  
13:56   Offensive foul on Grant Sherfield  
13:56   Turnover on Grant Sherfield  
13:43   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
13:25   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
13:08   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Darien Jackson  
12:45   Darien Jackson missed driving layup  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
12:27   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
12:16 +2 Erik Stevenson made driving layup 34-30
11:58   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
11:51 +2 Darien Jackson made reverse layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 34-32
11:33   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
11:28   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
11:28   Trey Wade missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28 +1 Trey Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-32
11:07   Darien Jackson missed reverse layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
10:48 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 38-32
10:17 +2 Elijah Joiner made turnaround jump shot 38-34
10:03   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
9:41   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
9:41   Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41   Brandon Rachal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
9:26   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
9:17   Shooting foul on Grant Sherfield  
9:18   Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18 +1 Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson  
8:46   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
8:46 +1 Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws 38-36
8:46 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-37
8:24   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
8:14 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup 38-39
8:02   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
7:45   Offensive foul on Jamarius Burton  
7:45   Turnover on Jamarius Burton  
7:29   Brandon Rachal missed floating jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
7:21   Darien Jackson missed tip-in  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
7:06 +2