ILL
IOWA

Garza has 25 points, No. 18 Iowa beats No. 19 Illinois 72-65

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points and No. 18 Iowa clamped down in the final four minutes to beat No. 19 Illinois 72-65 on Sunday.

Garza, the Big Ten's top scorer, didn't have a point in the first 15 minutes. He wound up making a career-high four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 overall. He also had 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.

Illinois (16-6, 8-3), which had won seven in a row, led 62-61 with 4:03 to play. But the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) then shut out the Illini until Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3 with four seconds left.

Iowa made hit five of its last seven shots. Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick each had 18 points.

Andres Feliz led Illinois with 17 points. Trent Frazier had 12 points and Dosunmu 11.

WINNING ANYWHERE

Iowa has a five-game winning streak over the Illini, with the wins coming on four different courts - at Champaign and Iowa City in the regular season, and at New York and Chicago in the Big Ten Tournament.

BIG PICTURE

The Illini fell back into a tie for first place with Michigan State. The Illini, Spartans and Maryland have three losses in conference play.

Iowa got back within one game of the Big Ten lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Illini shouldn't fall in the poll -- they won at home against Minnesota on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes should also stay around where they're at -- they won two of three games this week, with the loss being at Maryland.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini play host to Maryland on Friday.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play Wednesday at Purdue.

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 31
IOWA Hawkeyes 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:27   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
19:25   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
19:19 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:19 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:50   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
18:41   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
18:28   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:18 +2 Joe Toussaint made jump shot 0-4
18:08   Trent Frazier missed layup  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:57 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 3-4
17:42   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier  
17:30 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 5-4
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier  
17:02   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:53 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 5-7
16:31   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:23   Offensive foul on Joe Wieskamp  
16:23   Turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
16:05   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:02   Jumpball received by Iowa  
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
16:02   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
16:02   Turnover on Luka Garza  
15:27   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:27   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:04   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
14:53   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
14:47 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 5-10
14:22   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
14:11   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
14:09   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
13:59   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:34 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 7-10
13:25   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:15   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Alan Griffin  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Alan Griffin, stolen by Ryan Kriener  
12:42   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
12:29   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:20 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alan Griffin 10-10
12:20   Shooting foul on Bakari Evelyn  
12:17 +1 Andres Feliz made free throw 11-10
11:59   Cordell Pemsl missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
11:50   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
11:23   Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
10:30   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:06 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 13-10
9:42 +2 CJ Fredrick made reverse layup 13-12
9:27 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 15-12
9:12   Ryan Kriener missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
8:51   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
8:43   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
8:11 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 15-15
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
7:32   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza  
7:07   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
7:01   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
6:54   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
6:41 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Alan Griffin 17-15
6:12   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
5:44 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 20-15
5:32   Ryan Kriener missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:19 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 23-15
4:54 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Cordell Pemsl 23-17
4:54   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
4:54 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 23-18
4:31   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
4:26   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:10 +2 Joe Wieskamp made jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 23-20
3:45   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
3:31 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 23-23
3:09   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
3:02 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup 25-23
2:54 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 25-25
2:24   Lost ball turnover on Alan Griffin, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
2:18 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 25-28
1:57   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
1:53 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup 27-28
1:30   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
59.0 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn 29-28
39.0 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by Luka Garza 29-30
39.0   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
39.0   Joe Wieskamp missed free throw  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
19.0 +2 Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 31-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 34
IOWA Hawkeyes 42

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 34-30
19:15   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:04 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 34-32
18:55 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 36-32
18:43   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Luka Garza  
18:07 +2 CJ Fredrick made jump shot 36-34
17:50   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
17:42   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:40   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:34   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:27   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:27   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-35
17:07   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
16:51 +2 Trent Frazier made reverse layup 38-35
16:43   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
16:41   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:38 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 38-37
16:09   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
15:54   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
15:47   Offensive foul on Joe Toussaint  
15:47   Turnover on Joe Toussaint  
15:30   Traveling violation turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
15:03 +2 Luka Garza made driving dunk 38-39
14:44   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
14:35 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 38-42
14:03   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
13:39   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:17   Out of bounds turnover on Alan Griffin  
13:04   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
13:02 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 38-44
12:47   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
12:48 +1 Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws 39-44
12:48 +1 Kipper Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
12:21   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
12:13 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made floating jump shot 42-44
12:06   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
12:02   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
12:03 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 42-45
12:03   Luka Garza missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
11:52   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
11:43   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
11:44   CJ Fredrick missed free throw  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
11:28 +2 CJ Fredrick made jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 42-47
11:00   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
10:59 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made dunk 44-47
10:59   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
10:58 +1 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made free throw 45-47
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl, stolen by Andres Feliz  
10:39   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
10:19 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made driving layup 47-47
10:09   Offensive foul on Ryan Kriener  
10:09   Turnover on Ryan Kriener  
9:45   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:29 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 47-50
9:05   Personal foul on Cordell Pemsl  
9:05   Ayo Dosunmu missed free throw  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
8:47   Offensive foul on Joe Wieskamp  
8:47   Turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
8:47   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
8:47   Trent Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:47 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-50
8:24   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
7:56 +2 Andres Feliz made floating jump shot 50-50
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by Andres Feliz  
7:30   Shooting foul on Bakari Evelyn  
7:30 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
7:30 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
7:22   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
7:22 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
7:22 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-52
7:12   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
7:12 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 53-52
7:12 +1 Andres Feliz made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-52
7:01 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Kriener 54-55
6:32   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:23   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
6:23 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 57-55
5:51   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:43   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by Trent Frazier  
5:37   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn