|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Joe Toussaint made jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:08
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed layup
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
3-4
|
17:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
5-4
|
17:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
16:53
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery
|
5-7
|
16:31
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joe Wieskamp
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Joe Wieskamp
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Iowa
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Joe Toussaint
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Luka Garza
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Luka Garza
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint missed jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint
|
|
14:47
|
|
+3
|
Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint
|
5-10
|
14:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Connor McCaffery
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Iowa
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made layup
|
7-10
|
13:25
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Alan Griffin
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alan Griffin, stolen by Ryan Kriener
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alan Griffin
|
10-10
|
12:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bakari Evelyn
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Andres Feliz made free throw
|
11-10
|
11:59
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl missed layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Connor McCaffery
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
13-10
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick made reverse layup
|
13-12
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
15-12
|
9:12
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
8:11
|
|
+3
|
Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl
|
15-15
|
7:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Alan Griffin
|
17-15
|
6:12
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint missed jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
5:44
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
20-15
|
5:32
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
5:19
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
23-15
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Cordell Pemsl
|
23-17
|
4:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
4:54
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza made free throw
|
23-18
|
4:31
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp made jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl
|
23-20
|
3:45
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp
|
23-23
|
3:09
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made layup
|
25-23
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery
|
25-25
|
2:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alan Griffin, stolen by Connor McCaffery
|
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery
|
25-28
|
1:57
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup
|
27-28
|
1:30
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn
|
29-28
|
39.0
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by Luka Garza
|
29-30
|
39.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed free throw
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
|
31-30
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|