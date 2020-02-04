|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kansas State
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Mark Vital
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Jared Butler
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Baylor
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Mark Vital
|
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell made layup, assist by Mark Vital
|
4-0
|
18:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Sloan
|
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell made free throw
|
5-0
|
18:02
|
|
|
David Sloan missed layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed dunk
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on MaCio Teague
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Makol Mawien
|
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
8-0
|
17:12
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Montavious Murphy missed layup
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mark Vital
|
|
16:41
|
|
+1
|
Montavious Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-1
|
16:41
|
|
+1
|
Montavious Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-2
|
16:32
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Diarra
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cartier Diarra
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Cartier Diarra
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague made layup, assist by Matthew Mayer
|
10-2
|
15:14
|
|
|
David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Clark made layup
|
12-2
|
14:24
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III missed jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Xavier Sneed
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-3
|
13:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-4
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
15-4
|
13:12
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed layup
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cartier Diarra
|
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-4
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-4
|
13:02
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-4
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed
|
20-6
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Sloan
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo
|
22-6
|
11:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Butler
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:38
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-7
|
11:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Makol Mawien
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kansas State
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davion Mitchell
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl
|
22-9
|
10:11
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Makol Mawien made jump shot
|
22-11
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Makol Mawien made layup
|
22-13
|
9:10
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylor
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jared Butler
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Sneed made jump shot
|
22-15
|
7:58
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Butler
|
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-16
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-17
|
7:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antonio Gordon
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Tristan Clark missed layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
6:14
|
|
+3
|
Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital
|
25-17
|
5:58
|
|
|
Makol Mawien missed jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
David Sloan missed jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell made layup, assist by MaCio Teague
|
27-17
|
5:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylor
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Mark Vital
|
29-17
|
4:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylor
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-20
|
3:01
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon
|
29-23
|
2:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Sneed
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed free throw
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien
|
|
2:11
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makol Mawien
|
29-26
|
1:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Jared Butler
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
42.0
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made layup
|
31-26
|
12.0
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Sneed made dunk, assist by Cartier Diarra
|
31-28
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell made layup
|
33-28
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|