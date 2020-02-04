BAYLOR
1 Baylor
Bears
20-1
away team logo
73
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Mon Feb. 3
9:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 15
home team logo
KSTATE
Kansas State
Wildcats
9-13
ML: -340
KSTATE 6.5, O/U 124.5
ML: +267
BAYLOR
KSTATE

No. 1 Baylor beats Kansas State 73-67 for 19th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State 73-67 on Monday night.

MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12), who are off to the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011.

Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats (9-13, 2-7), who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.

Baylor went 24 of 48 from the floor, including 9 of 22 from 3-point range, while the Wildcats were 22 of 48 from the field and 8 of 21 from deep.

The Bears' struggles from the free-throw line helped Kansas State get closer, even though the Wildcats were never a threat to win. Baylor was 16 of 29 on free throws while Kansas State was 15 of 19.

Kansas State gave the ball up 16 times, including four in the first three minutes as Baylor jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed.

The Bears led 44-39 in the second half and a 12-2 run, started by a 3-pointer by Butler, pushed the lead to 16.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor made every big shot to stop any momentum by the Wildcats. When the Bears step on the court Saturday against Oklahoma State, it'll be exactly three months since their lone loss to Washington.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: At Iowa State on Saturday.

Baylor: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 33
KSTATE Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Mark Vital  
19:26   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
18:57   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Jared Butler  
18:48   Jumpball received by Baylor  
18:37 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot 2-0
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Mark Vital  
18:15 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup, assist by Mark Vital 4-0
18:15   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
18:15 +1 Davion Mitchell made free throw 5-0
18:02   David Sloan missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:58   DaJuan Gordon missed dunk  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on MaCio Teague  
17:36   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
17:36   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
17:12 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 8-0
17:12   30-second timeout called  
16:53   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
16:41   Montavious Murphy missed layup  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
16:36   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
16:41 +1 Montavious Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 8-1
16:41 +1 Montavious Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-2
16:32   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
16:27   Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Diarra  
16:10   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
16:01   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
15:52   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
15:37 +2 MaCio Teague made layup, assist by Matthew Mayer 10-2
15:14   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
14:46   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
14:44 +2 Tristan Clark made layup 12-2
14:24   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
13:51   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
13:51   Commercial timeout called  
13:51 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 12-3
13:51 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-4
13:29 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 15-4
13:12   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
13:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cartier Diarra  
13:10 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 16-4
13:10 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-4
13:02 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot 20-4
12:43 +2 Antonio Gordon made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 20-6
12:13   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
12:00 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 22-6
11:38   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:38 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-7
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Makol Mawien  
11:09   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
10:59   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
10:42 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 22-9
10:11   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
9:55 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot 22-11
9:31   Offensive foul on Freddie Gillespie  
9:31   Turnover on Freddie Gillespie  
9:18 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 22-13
9:10   30-second timeout called  
8:56   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
8:56   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:56   Mark Vital missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
8:43   Out of bounds turnover on Jared Butler  
8:25 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 22-15
7:58   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
7:30 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
7:30 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
7:15   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
7:13   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
6:54   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:33   Tristan Clark missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
6:19   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:14 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 25-17
5:58   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
5:50   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
5:26   David Sloan missed jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
5:24   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
5:20   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:17 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup, assist by MaCio Teague 27-17
5:17   30-second timeout called  
5:05   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
4:45 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Mark Vital 29-17
4:35   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien  
4:13   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
3:52   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:52   Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
3:32 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 29-20
3:01   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
2:43 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 29-23
2:20   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
2:20   Davion Mitchell missed free throw  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
2:11 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makol Mawien 29-26
1:51   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler  
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Jared Butler  
1:13   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
49.0   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
42.0 +2 Jared Butler made layup 31-26
12.0 +2 Xavier Sneed made dunk, assist by Cartier Diarra 31-28
0.0 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 33-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 40
KSTATE Wildcats 39

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 36-28
19:18   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:02   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:46   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:24   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:53   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:33   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:33   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
17:33   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
17:33   Official timeout called  
17:25   3-second violation turnover on Mark Vital  
17:25   3-second violation turnover on Mark Vital  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra  
16:59   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
16:53   Tristan Clark missed dunk  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
16:34   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
16:34   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
16:15   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
15:55   3-second violation turnover on Jared Butler  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
15:27   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
15:18 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup, assist by David Sloan 36-30
14:50 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 39-30
14:26 +2 Montavious Murphy made layup, assist by David Sloan 39-32
14:05 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 41-32
14:05   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
14:05 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 42-32
13:53   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
13:30   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
13:30   Devonte Bandoo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:30   Devonte Bandoo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
13:11 +2 Levi Stockard III made hook shot 42-34
12:45   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:43   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
12:25 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 42-37
12:08   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
12:08 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
12:08 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
11:50 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 44-39
11:30 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 47-39
11:11   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Jared Butler  
10:55   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
10:55   Commercial timeout called  
10:55 +1 Tristan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
10:55 +1 Tristan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-39
10:38 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup 49-41
10:14 +2 MaCio Teague made layup 51-41
9:51   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
9:41 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 54-41
9:22   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
9:02   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
9:02   Jared Butler missed free throw  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
8:47 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 56-41
8:46   30-second timeout called  
8:46   Commercial timeout called  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
8:25   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:17 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 56-43
7:50 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 59-43
7:26 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 59-45
6:54   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed