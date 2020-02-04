|
20:00
Jumpball received by Auburn
19:32
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
19:09
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
19:07
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
18:59
Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
18:52
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:50
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
18:49
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley
18:47
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
18:38
+2
Samir Doughty made driving layup
2-0
18:11
Shooting foul on Austin Wiley
18:11
Desi Sills missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:11
Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:11
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
17:54
Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
17:47
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Isaac Okoro
17:45
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
17:38
Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:36
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
17:20
+3
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
2-3
16:51
+3
Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot
5-3
16:25
+3
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
5-6
16:11
J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney
16:09
Offensive rebound by Auburn
16:06
Lost ball turnover on Allen Flanigan, stolen by Reggie Chaney
15:57
+3
Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
5-9
15:35
+3
Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot
8-9
15:03
+2
Adrio Bailey made driving layup
8-11
14:36
Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee McLemore
14:36
Commercial timeout called
14:35
Traveling violation turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
14:28
Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:26
Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
14:25
+2
Isaac Okoro made dunk
10-11
13:51
Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney
13:42
Isaac Okoro missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey
13:40
Offensive rebound by Auburn
13:22
+3
Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Flanigan
13-11
13:10
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:08
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
12:57
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:55
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
12:49
+2
Mason Jones made driving layup, assist by Adrio Bailey
13-13
12:42
+2
Allen Flanigan made layup
15-13
12:42
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
12:41
+1
Allen Flanigan made free throw
16-13
12:31
Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Isaac Okoro
12:19
Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Desi Sills
12:10
Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Isaac Okoro
12:05
+2
J'Von McCormick made driving layup, assist by Isaac Okoro
18-13
11:56
+3
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
18-16
11:20
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:18
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
11:06
+3
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
18-19
10:46
Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:44
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
10:25
+2
Mason Jones made jump shot
18-21
10:03
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
10:03
Commercial timeout called
10:03
J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:03
J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:03
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
10:03
Personal foul on Austin Wiley
9:51
Mason Jones missed jump shot
9:49
Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
9:45
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:43
Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
9:40
+2
Reggie Chaney made dunk
18-23
9:19
Offensive foul on Anfernee McLemore
9:19
Turnover on Anfernee McLemore
8:58
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Devan Cambridge
8:56
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
8:53
Personal foul on Desi Sills
8:45
Shooting foul on Jeantal Cylla
8:45
+1
J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
19-23
8:45
+1
J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-23
8:44
Personal foul on J'Von McCormick
8:21
Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Anfernee McLemore
8:02
+3
Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot
23-23
7:44
+2
Jalen Harris made finger-roll layup
23-25
7:15
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:13
Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
6:49
+2
Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Mason Jones
23-27
6:28
Danjel Purifoy missed layup
6:26
Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
6:26
Danjel Purifoy missed layup
6:26
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
6:16
+3
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
23-30
6:07
30-second timeout called
6:07
Commercial timeout called
6:02
+2
Anfernee McLemore made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty
25-30
5:42
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:40
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
5:40
Personal foul on Reggie Chaney
5:21
+2
Isaac Okoro made driving layup
27-30
4:50
Jalen Harris missed hook shot
4:48
Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
4:44
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:42
Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
4:33
Offensive foul on Reggie Chaney
4:32
Turnover on Reggie Chaney
4:21
Bad pass turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
4:11
Mason Jones missed layup
4:09
Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
4:06
Ethan Henderson missed layup
4:04
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
3:58
Offensive foul on Austin Wiley
3:58
Turnover on Austin Wiley
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:58
30-second timeout called
3:44
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:42
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
3:28
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:26
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
3:27
Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones
3:15
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:13
Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
3:09
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:07
Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
3:03
+2
Samir Doughty made jump shot
29-30
2:32
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:30
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
2:06
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:04
Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
1:59
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
1:57
Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
1:57
Personal foul on Desi Sills
1:57
+1
Danjel Purifoy made 1st of 2 free throws
30-30
1:57
+1
Danjel Purifoy made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-30
1:36
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
1:34
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
1:27
Personal foul on Ethan Henderson
1:27
+1
Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws
32-30
1:27
+1
Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-30
1:15
Personal foul on Isaac Okoro
1:03
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
1:01
Defensive rebound by Auburn
1:01
Personal foul on Ethan Henderson
1:01
+1
Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws
34-30
1:01
Anfernee McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:01
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
46.0
Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro
46.0
+1
Mason Jones made 1st of 3 free throws
34-31
46.0
+1
Mason Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws
34-32
46.0
Mason Jones missed 3rd of 3 free throws
46.0
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
34.0
Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Jeantal Cylla
4.0
Desi Sills missed layup
2.0
Offensive rebound by Mason Jones
0.0
End of period
