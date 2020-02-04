DUKE
Cold-shooting, No. 7 Duke rallies past Boston College 63-55

  • Feb 04, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks his players might have been looking ahead to this weekend's game against North Carolina.

And it almost cost them.

''They didn't listen to me,'' he said on Tuesday night after the seventh-ranked Blue Devils rallied from a 10-point, first-half deficit to beat Boston College 63-55.

''It's stupid not to listen. I've warned them two days about it,'' said Krzyzewski, who earned his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory. ''I don't look at that (upcoming games) because I've been beaten by human nature. We've won a lot of games, but I've had losses to human nature. That's all I was telling them: `Take a look. ... Louisville's very good, and they were kicking their butt.'''

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds, making a layup and then two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke (19-3. 9-2 ACC) the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Blue Devils escape with their fourth straight win.

''We didn't have the right mindset before the game,'' Jones said. ''We were focused on the game, but we weren't hungry like we should be.''

Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College (11-12, 5-7), which lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but was coming off a one-point win at North Carolina. But the Eagles went scoreless for more than four minutes down the stretch and missed seven of their last eight shots.

''We lost our poise there,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''You can't lose poise when you're playing the No. 7-ranked team in the country. You can't lose poise for two minutes.''

Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball, improved to 500-200 in the ACC regular season and tournament.

But this one seemed to be headed in the other direction.

BC scored the first six points of the game and led 12-2 before Duke, which missed 10 straight shots, went on a 9-2 run. It was 16-11 when Cassius Stanley slammed in an alley-oop from Jack White. Then Wendell Moore made a jumper and Carey followed with a layup to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the game, 17-16, with just over six minutes left in the first half.

But the cold shooting continued - by both teams. Duke missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the first half; BC was 0 for 9.

It wasn't until Nik Popovic - who had hit nine 3-pointers all season - made one with about 11 minutes left that the teams broke the slump. They had combined to miss their first 26.

Duke finished 1 for 15 from 3-point range and BC was 2 for 18. The made 3-pointer kept alive a long streak. The Blue Devils have made at least one 3 in 1,081 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind UNLV 's 1,092 games.

''It wasn't a good 3-point shooting night for college basketball tonight,'' Krzyzewski said.

BC still led by four with eight minutes left and had a 49-46 lead when Duke scored the next 10 points to put the game away.

SPECIAL GUESTS

Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams were at the game, as was Celtics boss Danny Ainge. Tatum, who went to Duke for one season, sat behind the Blue Devils' bench in a Duke sweatshirt.

Orlando's Amile Jefferson, who also went to Duke, and Mo Bamba were also at the game. The Magic play the Celtics on Wednesday night.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Has won 13 of the last 14 meetings between the schools. The exception: a BC victory over top-ranked and undefeated Duke at Conte Forum on Dec. 9, 2017.

Boston College: The Eagles were trying for their second win over a ranked team in a month and their first over a top 10 team since beating Duke in 2017-18.

UP NEXT

Duke: Visits rival North Carolina on Saturday.

Boston College: Visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 21
BC Eagles 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boston College  
19:32   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
19:24 +2 CJ Felder made layup 0-2
19:11   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
19:04   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:48 +2 Jay Heath made layup 0-4
18:23   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Heath  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:21   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:06 +2 Jairus Hamilton made dunk, assist by Steffon Mitchell 0-6
17:55   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
17:38   Offensive foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:38   Turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:24   CJ Felder missed jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
16:59   CJ Felder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
16:54 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 2-6
16:33   Personal foul on Jack White  
16:30   Traveling violation turnover on Derryck Thornton  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
16:17 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 2-8
15:52   Jumpball received by Duke  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
15:34   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton  
15:19   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
14:55 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 2-10
14:35   Jack White missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
14:28 +2 Jared Hamilton made dunk, assist by Derryck Thornton 2-12
14:16   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
14:11   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
14:04   Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
13:52   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
13:42   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath  
13:30   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
13:12   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:54   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:42   Backcourt turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
12:29   Traveling violation turnover on Julian Rishwain  
12:15   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
12:15 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3-12
12:15 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-12
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath  
11:44   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
11:34 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 4-14
11:23   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
11:15   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:06   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:59 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 6-14
10:45   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
10:36   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
10:36 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 7-14
10:36 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
10:19   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
9:56 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 10-14
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:37   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
9:37   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:37 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
9:22 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 11-16
8:59   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
8:48   30-second timeout called  
8:35   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
8:22   Jay Heath missed layup  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
8:16   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
8:16   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Jack White  
7:50 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Jack White 13-16
7:48   30-second timeout called  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
7:14   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Nik Popovic  
6:49 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jack White 15-16
6:19   Offensive foul on Jay Heath  
6:19   Turnover on Jay Heath  
6:09 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Jack White 17-16
5:44   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Jay Heath  
5:37   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
5:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Duke  
4:47 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 17-18
4:22   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Jared Hamilton  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley  
4:02   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:53   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
3:43   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
3:23   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
2:49 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 17-20
2:20   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
2:09 +2 Jay Heath made layup 17-22
1:56   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Jay Heath  
1:41   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:30 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 19-22
1:15   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
1:09 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 19-24
42.0   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
17.0   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
6.0 +2 Tre Jones made layup 21-24
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 42
BC Eagles 31

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
19:35   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
19:33   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
19:16   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wendell Moore Jr.  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
19:04 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 23-24
18:46   Steffon Mitchell missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
18:40   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:37   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
18:37 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
18:37 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
18:16   Nik Popovic missed hook shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
18:11 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 25-26
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Nik Popovic  
17:48 +2 Jay Heath made layup 25-28
17:48   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:48 +1 Jay Heath made free throw 25-29
17:30 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 27-29
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton  
16:47   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
16:43 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 29-29
16:28 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 29-31
16:05   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
15:55   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
15:47   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
15:28   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:21   Offensive foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
15:21   Turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:09 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 29-33
14:47   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
14:44   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Derryck Thornton  
14:19 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 31-33
14:19   Shooting foul on Jared Hamilton  
14:19 +1 Cassius Stanley made free throw 32-33
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
14:01 +2 Tre Jones made layup 34-33
13:43   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
13:43 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
13:43   Derryck Thornton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
13:29   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
13:29 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 35-34
13:29 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
13:17   CJ Felder missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
13:00   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
12:53   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
12:44   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:24   Jordan Goldwire missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
12:22   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:22   Jay Heath missed free throw  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
12:09   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
12:01   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
11:56   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 36-35
11:56 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-36
11:37 +2 Joey Baker made jump shot 38-36
11:37   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
11:37