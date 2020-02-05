CLEM
Key's 3-pointers push Virginia past Clemson, 51-44

  • Feb 05, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Braxton Key always does plenty of the little things for Virginia �� like setting screens, rebounding and playing stout defense - that help the Cavaliers have success.

He did the big things, too, Wednesday night, hitting two critical 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes as the Cavaliers beat Clemson for the 10th consecutive time, 51-44.

"I just told Kihei (Clark) `Find me and I'll just make a play,' and I made a couple of plays for the team," Key said. His first 3-pointer came shortly after the Cavaliers went nearly 5 1/2 minutes without a point, seeing an 11-point lead whittled to 36-34. The next made it 45-39 with 51 seconds remaining.

“Just trying to do whatever I can do to help the team win,” the second-year transfer said. "The shot felt great tonight so I was just going with that.”

With Virginia flailing on offense, Key saved the day. After having surgery on his left wrist earlier in the season, he's been playing with progressively smaller casts on the hand as the injury heals, and said his comfort level is allowing more confidence. Making the big shots only enhanced that feeling, he said.

It came at just the right time for the Cavaliers, who have now won three straight after losing four times in a five-game span.

“Sometimes it gets to that point and you just need someone to jump up and make a shot or make a big play and Braxton did that twice,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

Key finished with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia (15-6, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jay Huff had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the Tigers (11-11, 5-7). Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, bringing a hush over John Paul Jones Arena, but Key answered each time. He was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc in the game after having made just 8 of 45 attempts in his first 17 games.

“I think he's just an older player that saw that his team needed him to play and played well. He took it upon himself to make big shots and that's what good older players do,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said..

"We had some chances, had some looks, and we've struggled to make those big-time 3s on the road that you need to win games like this," he said.

Key's first big 3 came ended a 12-3 run for the Tigers that pulled them within 36-34 with 5 minutes to go. After they again closed within 42-39, Key made another with 1:28 to go and followed by making both ends of a one-and-one free throw opportunity to push the advantage to eight with 51 seconds left.

The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense - allowing just 50.7 points per game - won for the eighth time this season when scoring 60 points or fewer and held their 11th opponent below 50.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have been somewhat like Virginia in their offensive difficulties. In games where they fail to score 70 points, they were 2-10 coming into the game against the nation's stingiest defense. In losses, they've failed to reach 60 points six times, with lows of 45 (Yale) and 44 twice (Wake Forest, Virginia). They shot 32.7% (17 of 52) and were 6 of 28 (21.4%) on 3-pointers.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' very deliberate approach on offense at times seems to have the same effect on them as a baseball pitcher who works very slowly has on his defense, causing concentration issues or sluggishness. They often seem to be passing the ball around the perimeter more looking for someone willing to take a shot than for someone open to take a shot.

UP NEXT

The Tigers return home to face Notre Dame on Sunday night.

Virginia travels to No. 5 Louisville for a Saturday afternoon contest.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 14
UVA Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:43   Jay Huff missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
19:29   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
19:05   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
19:03   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:03   Mamadi Diakite missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:49   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:23 +3 Braxton Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 0-3
18:03   Aamir Simms missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
17:46   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
17:26   Offensive foul on Tevin Mack  
17:26   Turnover on Tevin Mack  
17:15 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 0-5
16:54   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
16:51   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
16:37 +2 Jay Huff made jump shot 0-7
16:14 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 2-7
15:50   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
15:48   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Aamir Simms  
15:29   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
15:16 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 2-9
14:53   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:33 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 2-11
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Kihei Clark  
13:35   Kihei Clark missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
12:56 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 2-14
12:34   Curran Scott missed layup  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Curran Scott  
12:32   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
12:29 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 4-14
12:09   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Braxton Key  
11:37   Braxton Key missed layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
11:24   Curran Scott missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
11:09   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
10:45 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 7-14
10:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
9:57   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
9:27   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
9:27   Commercial timeout called  
9:11   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
8:47   John Newman III missed layup, blocked by Casey Morsell  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
8:21 +2 Kody Stattmann made layup 7-16
7:54   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
7:28   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
7:11   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
6:48   Jay Huff missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:28   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Hemenway  
6:13   Kody Stattmann missed jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
6:02 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 7-19
5:44   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
5:24   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
5:13 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot 9-19
4:46 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 9-21
4:32 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made layup 11-21
4:09   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:49   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Braxton Key missed layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
3:12   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
2:59 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 14-21
2:29 +3 Braxton Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 14-24
2:10   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:41   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
1:22   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
52.0   Braxton Key missed layup  
50.0   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
45.0 +2 Braxton Key made layup 14-26
42.0   30-second timeout called  
28.0   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
19.0   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Curran Scott  
1.0   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 30
UVA Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Aamir Simms missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
19:19   Kihei Clark missed layup  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
19:08   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:47   Bad pass turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Aamir Simms  
18:39   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:29 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 16-26
18:17   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
17:38 +2 Jay Huff made layup 16-28
17:16 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 19-28
16:50   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
16:50 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
16:50 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
16:38 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 22-30
16:10   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Aamir Simms  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
15:44   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:17   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
14:56 +3 Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 22-33
14:37   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:24   Jumpball received by Clemson  
14:24   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
14:24   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
14:12   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
13:50   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
13:34 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by John Newman III 24-33
13:14   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
12:54   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
12:36   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
12:12   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
12:03   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
11:42   Personal foul on John Newman III  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Mamadi Diakite missed layup, blocked by Aamir Simms  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
11:06   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
10:47   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
10:31   Backcourt turnover on Kihei Clark  
10:13   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
10:01 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot 26-33
9:32 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 26-35
9:20 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk, assist by Clyde Trapp 28-35
8:48   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
8:48   Kihei Clark missed 1st of 3 free throws  
8:48 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-36
8:48   Kihei Clark missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
8:27   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
7:59   Hunter Tyson missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
7:41   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
7:26   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
7:25   Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
7:23   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
7:23 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
7:23 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
7:06   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
6:47   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
6:23   Traveling violation turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
6:15   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
6:04 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 34-36
5:30   Kody Stattmann missed layup  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
5:23   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
5:19   30-second timeout called  
5:16   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
4:51 +3 Braxton Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 34-39
4:28   Personal foul on Kody Stattmann  
4:20   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
4:18   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
3:48   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:48 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
3:33   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
3:33 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 35-40
3:33   Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
3:25   Double dribble turnover on Kody Stattmann  
3:09 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot 37-40
2:42 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Braxton Key 37-42
2:34   30-second timeout called  
2:20 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 39-42
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Tevin Mack  
1:55   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
1:29 +3 Braxton Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadi Diakite 39-45
1:10   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by John Newman III  
59.0   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
59.0   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
51.0   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
51.0 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
51.0 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
41.0 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 42-47
39.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
34.0 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
34.0   Jay Huff missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack