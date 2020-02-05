|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure
|
|
19:38
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
0-3
|
19:08
|
|
|
Amir Harris missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made driving layup
|
0-5
|
18:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Amir Harris
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Amir Harris
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made dunk
|
0-7
|
17:48
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Amir Harris
|
|
17:29
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-10
|
17:06
|
|
|
Jumpball received by George Washington
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Shawn Walker Jr. made driving dunk
|
2-10
|
16:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Shawn Walker Jr. missed free throw
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made reverse layup
|
2-12
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup
|
4-12
|
15:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:54
|
|
+1
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made free throw
|
5-12
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
5-14
|
15:13
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving dunk
|
7-14
|
14:29
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
14:17
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston
|
7-17
|
14:04
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
|
10-17
|
13:48
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
|
13-17
|
12:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
16-17
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Alejandro Vasquez made floating jump shot
|
16-19
|
11:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Bobby Planutis
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle made driving layup
|
18-19
|
10:42
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Ace Stallings
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Dominick Welch
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Bobby Planutis
|
18-21
|
9:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Mezie Offurum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Bobby Planutis
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Amir Harris, stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mezie Offurum
|
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-22
|
8:39
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup
|
20-22
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
20-24
|
7:13
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made driving layup
|
20-26
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made driving layup
|
20-26
|
6:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made free throw
|
20-27
|
6:28
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup
|
22-27
|
6:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup
|
24-27
|
5:23
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
24-29
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made tip-in
|
24-31
|
3:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
3:26
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
24-34
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jaren English missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Maceo Jack
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
2:06
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-35
|
2:06
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-36
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
27-36
|
1:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
27-36
|
51.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Jaren English missed free throw
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
+3
|
Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
27-39
|
9.0
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|