English carries St. Bonaventure past George Washington 72-47

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Jaren English had a season-high 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat George Washington 72-47 on Wednesday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Justin Winston added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 11 points and six rebounds.

George Washington totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (10-13, 4-6). Jamison Battle added 13 points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated George Washington 71-66 on Jan. 5.

Saint Bonaventure plays Duquesne on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Rhode Island at home on Saturday.

1st Half
GWASH Colonials 27
STBON Bonnies 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:38 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 0-3
19:08   Amir Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
18:51 +2 Justin Winston made driving layup 0-5
18:20   Offensive foul on Amir Harris  
18:20   Turnover on Amir Harris  
18:07   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:00 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk 0-7
17:48   Out of bounds turnover on Amir Harris  
17:29 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot 0-10
17:06   Jumpball received by George Washington  
16:53   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed floating jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
16:44   Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
16:27 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made driving dunk 2-10
16:27   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
16:27   Shawn Walker Jr. missed free throw  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
16:08 +2 Justin Winston made reverse layup 2-12
15:54 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup 4-12
15:54   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made free throw 5-12
15:36 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 5-14
15:13   Maceo Jack missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
15:11   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
14:59   Bad pass turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:50 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving dunk 7-14
14:29   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
14:17 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 7-17
14:04 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 10-17
13:48   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Dominick Welch  
13:29   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
13:04 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 13-17
12:40   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
12:32   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
12:26 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 16-17
12:12 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made floating jump shot 16-19
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
11:37   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:07 +2 Jamison Battle made driving layup 18-19
10:42   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
10:36   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Ace Stallings  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
10:31   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
10:31   Commercial timeout called  
10:27   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Dominick Welch  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
10:11 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Bobby Planutis 18-21
9:41   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
8:58   Mezie Offurum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
8:58   Offensive foul on Bobby Planutis  
8:58   Turnover on Bobby Planutis  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Amir Harris, stolen by Dominick Welch  
8:39   Shooting foul on Mezie Offurum  
8:39 +1 Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
8:39   Bobby Planutis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:39   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
8:21   Bobby Planutis missed floating jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:00 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup 20-22
7:31 +2 Bobby Planutis made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 20-24
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
6:58 +2 Jaren English made driving layup 20-26
6:58   Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
6:58 +1 Jaren English made free throw 20-27
6:28 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup 22-27
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton  
5:45 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup 24-27
5:23   Justin Winston missed layup  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
5:11   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed driving layup  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
5:03 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 24-29
4:46   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
4:23   Jaren English missed layup  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
4:21 +2 Jaren English made tip-in 24-31
3:56   Traveling violation turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
3:43   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:26   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
3:26   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
3:04 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 24-34
2:46   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:38   Jaren English missed floating jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
2:36   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
2:21   Offensive foul on Maceo Jack  
2:21   Turnover on Maceo Jack  
2:06   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
2:06 +1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 24-35
2:06 +1 Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-36
1:10 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 27-36
1:46   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
1:30   Out of bounds turnover on Osun Osunniyi  
51.0   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
51.0   Jaren English missed free throw  
51.0   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
2.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 27-39
9.0   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
2.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GWASH Colonials 20
STBON Bonnies 33

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
19:50   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
19:29   Kyle Lofton missed floating jump shot  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
19:27   Shooting foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
19:27 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
19:27 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
19:14   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
19:14   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:14 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
19:01   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:57 +2 Jaren English made dunk 28-43
18:30 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 30-43
18:30 +2 Justin Winston made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi 30-45
17:45 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 32-45
17:45   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:19   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:15 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk 32-47
16:53   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
16:45   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Maceo Jack  
16:21   Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:02   Jaren English missed layup  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
15:45 +2 Justin Winston made dunk 32-49
15:25   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
15:25 +1 Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 33-49
15:25 +1 Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-49
15:08   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
14:59   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Dominick Welch  
14:46 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Jaren English 34-51
14:25   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
14:06 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 34-54
13:39   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
13:13   Jaren English missed reverse layup  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
12:48   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
12:39   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:33 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mezie Offurum 37-54
12:13 +2 Kyle Lofton made dunk, assist by Bobby Planutis 37-56
11:50   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
11:43   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-57
11:25   Offensive foul on Amir Harris  
11:25   Turnover on Amir Harris  
11:10   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
10:49   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
10:21   Shooting foul on Amir Harris  
10:21   Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:21   Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Mezie Offurum  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Mezie Offurum  
9:43 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 37-59
9:18   Mezie Offurum missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
9:03 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 37-61
8:53   30-second timeout called  
8:53   Commercial timeout called  
8:45   Mezie Offurum missed fade-away jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
8:17   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:27 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving layup 37-63
7:05 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made turnaround jump shot 39-63
6:43   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
6:38 +2 Dominick Welch made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 39-65
6:26 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Mitola 42-65
6:08   Offensive foul on Jaren English  
6:08   Turnover on Jaren English  
6:00 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made reverse layup 44-65
5:39   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
5:24 +3 Mezie Offurum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 47-65
4:53   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
4:32   Jumpball received by George Washington  
4:28   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
4:03 +2 Osun Osunniyi made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 47-67
3:45   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Mezie Offurum missed jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
3:13   Jaren English missed jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
3:11   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
2:51   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Adam Mitola  
2:41   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:10   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
1:59   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
1:40   30-second timeout called  
1:25 +2 Jaren English made layup, assist by Justin Winston