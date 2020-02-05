|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by West Virginia
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Jordan McCabe made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Solomon Young missed hook shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made layup
|
2-4
|
18:00
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Tre Jackson
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
2-6
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Solomon Young
|
4-6
|
17:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Solomon Young
|
|
17:11
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
17:11
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton
|
6-8
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made layup
|
6-10
|
16:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derek Culver
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Jackson
|
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-12
|
15:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jermaine Haley
|
|
15:47
|
|
+3
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
6-15
|
15:32
|
|
|
Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Solomon Young missed layup
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
6-17
|
14:45
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
6-19
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton made layup
|
8-19
|
13:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:28
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-19
|
13:07
|
|
|
Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Miles McBride
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|
9-21
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot
|
11-21
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride
|
11-23
|
12:04
|
|
|
Solomon Young missed jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed layup
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
10:29
|
|
+3
|
Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles McBride
|
11-26
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
14-26
|
9:57
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed layup, blocked by Zion Griffin
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Miles McBride
|
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-26
|
9:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Zion Griffin
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Miles McBride
|
16-28
|
9:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Lewis
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Chase Harler made layup, assist by Derek Culver
|
16-30
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton made layup
|
18-30
|
8:07
|
|
|
Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Terrence Lewis
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Terrence Lewis
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman made jump shot
|
18-32
|
7:23
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Rasir Bolton
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson
|
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
6:57
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Michael Jacobson
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Jacobson
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed layup
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made tip-in
|
18-35
|
5:56
|
|
|
Tre Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Knapper
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-35
|
5:13
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Logan Routt
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Logan Routt, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Logan Routt
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Solomon Young missed jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Solomon Young
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Logan Routt missed free throw
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Rasir Bolton
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Logan Routt
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe
|
|
3:50
|
|
+3
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe
|
19-38
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Haliburton made layup
|
21-38
|
3:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zion Griffin
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed free throw
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Rasir Bolton
|
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
24-38
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
24-40
|
1:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Jordan McCabe
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derek Culver
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Derek Culver
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zion Griffin
|
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-41
|
46.0
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
22.0
|
|
+3
|
Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
27-41
|
3.0
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|