Tshiebwe leads No. 13 West Virginia past Iowa State 76-61

  • Feb 05, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe is making double-doubles seem routine.

The freshman had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia breezed to a 76-61 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

''He gets better every day,'' West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. ''He wants to learn. He wants to get better.''

Tshiebwe is the Mountaineers' second-leading scorer at 10.7 points per game and the leading rebounder at 9.7. He has four games with at least 17 rebounds. This was his eighth double-double.

''Play hard,'' Tshiebwe said. ''Not everybody plays hard. If you keep playing hard, people are going to get tired, which is going to make it easier for you.''

West Virginia didn't necessarily play smart against the Cyclones. Huggins left the court agitated about his team's 19 turnovers and making just 50% of its free throws.

''To turn it over 19 times is ridiculous,'' Huggins said. ''When guys play bad, they miss free throws. If you're a major college team, you don't go 12 for 24. Are you kidding me?''

The Mountaineers are next-to-last in the Big 12 from the free-throw line at 65%.

Chase Harler added 14 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece, and Jermaine Haley scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12).

West Virginia never trailed. Five minutes into the game the Mountaineers built a lead that didn't fall below double digits.

''Our defensive effort the first five minutes was just really poor,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''It was getting beat off the dribble. It was second-chance. It was just physicality around in the paint.''

Matthews scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 14, a span of a dozen games. He had scored in double digits in six of the first 10 games, then his scoring touch evaporated - until now.

''Nothing's changed,'' Matthews said. ''You don't go away from the recipe. I'm still in the gym early mornings to this day.''

Matthews was the early catalyst Wednesday, scoring all 12 of his points in the first half. West Virginia made nine of its first 11 shots and finished 29 of 58 (50%) for the game.

Iowa State trailed by 24 points after halftime. The Cyclones were outrebounded 46-28, including 18-9 on the offensive end. West Virginia is eighth in the country in rebounds per game.

''I mean there's no question the physicality was a huge difference in the game,'' Prohm said.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones shot 40% from the floor and fell to 0-7 this season on the road.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers improved to 12-0 at home, seven of which have been by at least 20 points.

HAILING HARLER

Harler had a season high for points on 5-of-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

''Chase has played really well,'' Huggins said. ''We wouldn't be 18-4 without Chase.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State host Kansas State on Saturday.

West Virginia plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 27
WVU Mountaineers 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:28 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 0-2
19:11   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:48   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
18:48   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:48   Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:40 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 2-2
18:08 +2 Derek Culver made layup 2-4
18:00   Out of bounds turnover on Tre Jackson  
17:45 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 2-6
17:23 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 4-6
17:11   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
17:11 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-7
17:11 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
17:03 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 6-8
16:52 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 6-10
16:30   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
16:26   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
16:06   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
16:06 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
16:06 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
15:47 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 6-15
15:32   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
15:27   Solomon Young missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:01 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 6-17
14:45   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:37   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
14:15 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 6-19
13:55 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 8-19
13:30   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
13:28   Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley  
13:28   Tyrese Haliburton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:28 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-19
13:07   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Miles McBride  
12:51 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 9-21
12:37 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 11-21
12:15 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 11-23
12:04   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   George Conditt IV missed layup  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin  
10:38   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:29 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 11-26
10:18 +3 Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 14-26
9:57   Chase Harler missed layup, blocked by Zion Griffin  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
9:51   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
9:51 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
9:51 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Zion Griffin  
9:37   George Conditt IV missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:28 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Miles McBride 16-28
9:10   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Lewis  
8:57 +2 Chase Harler made layup, assist by Derek Culver 16-30
8:34 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 18-30
8:07   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
8:02   Offensive foul on Terrence Lewis  
8:02   Turnover on Terrence Lewis  
7:45 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot 18-32
7:23   Traveling violation turnover on Rasir Bolton  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
6:57   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
6:57 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
6:57   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:57   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Michael Jacobson  
6:34   George Conditt IV missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:26   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
6:16   Derek Culver missed layup  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
6:10 +2 Jermaine Haley made tip-in 18-35
5:56   Tre Jackson missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:46   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
5:32   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:30   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
5:29   Shooting foul on Brandon Knapper  
5:29   George Conditt IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
5:13   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Logan Routt, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
4:59   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
4:54   Personal foul on Logan Routt  
4:47   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
4:25   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
4:25   Logan Routt missed free throw  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
4:17   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
4:15   Personal foul on Logan Routt  
3:58   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
3:50 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 19-38
3:35 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made layup 21-38
3:22   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
3:14   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
2:52   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
2:52   Commercial timeout called  
2:52   Jordan McCabe missed free throw  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Rasir Bolton  
2:21 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 24-38
1:45 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 24-40
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Jordan McCabe  
1:34   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
1:27   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:20   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
1:20   Turnover on Derek Culver  
1:20   Official timeout called  
1:01   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
46.0   30-second timeout called  
46.0   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
46.0 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 24-41
46.0   Gabe Osabuohien missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
22.0 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 27-41
3.0   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 34
WVU Mountaineers 35

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:38   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
19:38 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 27-42
19:38 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-43
19:19 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 29-43
19:03   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
18:55   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:46 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot 29-45
18:17   Solomon Young missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
18:15   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
18:05 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot 29-47
17:53   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
17:28   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
17:19   Derek Culver missed jump shot, blocked by Rasir Bolton  
17:17   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
17:13   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
17:04 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 32-47
16:52   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
16:52 +1 Jordan McCabe made free throw 32-48
16:52   Turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:37   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:37 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
16:37 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-48
16:09   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
16:09   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:09 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-49
15:48 +2 Tre Jackson made jump shot 36-49
15:30 +3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot 36-52
15:11   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
15:04   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
14:59 +2 Jermaine Haley made tip-in 36-54
14:42   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:20 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 36-56
14:01 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 38-56
13:43   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
13:43   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:43 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-57
13:37   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
13:22   Offensive foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
13:22   Turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
13:08   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
12:57   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
12:42 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 38-59
12:42   Shooting foul on Zion Griffin  
12:42   Derek Culver missed free throw  
12:42   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
12:30   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
12:22 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 40-59
12:00 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 40-62
11:45   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by George Conditt IV  
11:29   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:29   Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:29 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-62
11:27