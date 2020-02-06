LSU
Vandy snaps 26-game SEC skid by upsetting No. 18 LSU 99-90

  AP
  Feb 06, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Vanderbilt Commodores surprised first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse at the locker room door, spraying him from water bottles along with dumping a bucket of Gatorade on him in celebration.

Finally winning their first Southeastern Conference game with Stackhouse while ending a record 26-game skid in the league play during the regular season deserved to be enjoyed.

And they did it by upsetting No. 18 and defending SEC champ LSU 99-90 on Wednesday night.

“We can get this off our back and focus on trying to build the program and build this year because we have more wins in us if we play like we did,” Stackhouse said.

Saben Lee scored 33 points and Maxwell Evans had 31 - both career highs for the junior guards - as the Commodores (9-13, 1-8) beat their first SEC opponent since downing Ole Miss on March 3, 2018. Counting SEC tournament losses, that was a span of 28 straight league losses.

Vanderbilt has been playing without the SEC's leading scorer Aaron Nesmith since the second game of league play this season. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points, and Jordan Wright had 11 points for the Commodores.

Lee and Evans struggled to put into words the feeling of finally winning an SEC game.

“You never know till you know,” Lee said. “When that final buzzer went off, all the emotions came out.”

LSU (17-5, 8-1) also came in streaking, having won 13 straight SEC regular season games. The Tigers snapped that streak along with a 12-game streak on the SEC road, which had been the third-longest streak in school history. Coach Will Wade, a Nashville native, goes back home from Memorial Gym still looking for his first win in the league's oldest gym.

Wade, who shared a quick moment with Stackhouse after each spoke to reporters, said Vandy will win more SEC games this season.

“They played extremely hard, and Saben Lee just controlled the game ...," Wade said. “He also set up Evans and all those other guys. He had us spinning around like a top the entire game.”

Trendon Watford led LSU with a season-high 26 points. Emmitt Williams added 24, and Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart had 15 each for the Tigers.

LSU took its biggest lead of the first half on its opening bucket. The teams swapped the lead nine times with six ties before Evans helped Vanderbilt go up by as much as 13 as he hit 5 of 7 beyond the arc. Vanderbilt led 52-47 at halftime in a season where the Commodores finished two games scoring 50 or less.

The Commodores never led by more than seven in the second half. LSU scored nine straight to take its first lead since being up 32-31 with 6:44 left in the first half. Mays scored a three-point play to put LSU up 82-80 with 6:46 to go. He added a free throw to cap the spurt, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 83-80.

Vanderbilt answered with six straight to go up 86-83 on Pippen's jumper with 3:46 remaining. The Commodores finished the game on a 19-7 run to snap their drought.

“They smelled it there at the end,” Stackhouse said of his Commodores.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers also snapped a 10-game winning streak this season. They had a big advantage at the free throw line where they were 28 of 36. They also outrebounded Vandy 38-30 and had a 15-6 edge in second-chance points.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores may have been losing, but they still came in ranked second in the league making an average of 8.2 3-pointers per game and also with 173 total 3s. Evans finished 7 of 12 beyond the arc, and the Commodores went 12 of 30 from 3. They also outshot LSU 57.4% compared to 46.8%.

UP NEXT

LSU: Visits No. 11 Auburn on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: Plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 47
VANDY Commodores 52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:42   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
19:40   Personal foul on Darius Days  
19:30   Traveling violation turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:26 +2 Darius Days made driving layup 2-0
19:02 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 2-3
18:36   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
18:10   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
17:59   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
17:46 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 4-3
17:17 +2 Maxwell Evans made jump shot 4-5
17:08   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
17:01   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
16:56   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
16:45 +2 Dylan Disu made driving layup 4-7
16:24   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
16:23   Javonte Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:23 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
16:14   Saben Lee missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
16:07   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
16:05 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 7-7
16:06   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
16:06 +1 Trendon Watford made free throw 8-7
15:36   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
15:28   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
15:28   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
14:45   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:30 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 8-10
14:21 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 10-10
13:55 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 10-12
13:33   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
13:31   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:03   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:03 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11-12
13:03 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-12
12:48   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
12:44 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 12-15
12:26 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Marlon Taylor 14-15
12:26   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
12:26   Emmitt Williams missed free throw  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
12:15 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 14-18
12:02   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
12:02 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
12:02 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
11:38   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:24   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
11:16 +2 Javonte Smart made dunk 18-18
11:06   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
10:55 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 18-20
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:34   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
10:34 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
10:34 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
10:07 +2 Jordan Wright made floating jump shot 20-22
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Jordan Wright  
9:37 +2 Maxwell Evans made driving layup 20-24
9:37   Shooting foul on Aundre Hyatt  
9:37 +1 Maxwell Evans made free throw 20-25
9:12   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
8:54   Skylar Mays missed layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
8:52 +2 Darius Days made layup 22-25
8:52   Personal foul on Matthew Moyer  
8:52 +1 Darius Days made free throw 23-25
8:48 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Moyer 23-28
8:30 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Marlon Taylor 25-28
8:17   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:06   Emmitt Williams missed dunk, blocked by Matthew Moyer  
8:04   Offensive rebound by LSU  
7:58   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:56   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 26-28
7:57 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-28
7:33   Oton Jankovic missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:23   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:19 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk 29-28
7:02 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Wright 29-31
6:46 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Marlon Taylor 31-31
6:46   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
6:44 +1 Emmitt Williams made free throw 32-31
6:32 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 32-34
6:20   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
6:14 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup, assist by Jordan Wright 32-36
6:14   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
6:14 +1 Maxwell Evans made free throw 32-37
6:02   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
5:54 +2 Saben Lee made finger-roll layup 32-39
5:54   30-second timeout called  
5:43   Shooting foul on Matthew Moyer  
5:43 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 33-39
5:43 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-39
5:28   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
5:16   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
5:08 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 34-41
4:49 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 36-41
4:37   Maxwell Evans missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
4:35   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
4:35 +1 Braelee Albert made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
4:35 +1 Braelee Albert made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-43
4:19   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
4:11   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
4:11   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:11 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
3:54   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Saben Lee  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Wright 36-47
3:11   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
2:57   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
2:37   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
2:23   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
2:23   Marshall Graves missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:23 +1 Marshall Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
2:13 +2 Saben Lee made layup 37-49
1:55   Lost ball turnover on Aundre Hyatt  
1:51   Shooting foul on Skylar Mays  
1:51 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
1:51   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
1:44 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 39-50
1:22   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
1:07 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 41-50
1:05   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
1:05 +1 Trendon Watford made free throw 42-50
51.0   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
51.0 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
51.0 +1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
37.0 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 45-52
30.0   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Skylar Mays  
30.0   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
30.0 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 46-52
30.0 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
11.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   Maxwell Evans missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 43
VANDY Commodores 47

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Skylar Mays  
19:36 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 49-52
19:29 +2 Saben Lee made layup 49-54
19:09 +2 Trendon Watford made floating jump shot 51-54
18:55 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 51-57
18:44   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
18:36 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 53-57
18:33   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
18:24 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 53-60
18:01   Trendon Watford missed floating jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Javonte Smart  
17:47   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
17:47 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 54-60
17:47 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
17:22   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
17:16 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays 57-60
16:58 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 57-63
16:46   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
16:46   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
16:46   30-second timeout called  
16:46   Commercial timeout called  
16:46 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 58-63
16:46   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
16:16 +2 Saben Lee made layup 58-65
16:04 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 60-65
15:52   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:53 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 60-66
15:53 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-67
15:35   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
15:36