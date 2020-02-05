PITT
Gibbs' 21, Mooney's double-double lead Irish past Panthers

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) After T.J. Gibbs and John Mooney kept the offense rolling in a third straight home victory, Mike Brey is anxious to see how his Notre Dame team fares in the heart of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tobacco Road.

''Johnny and the guys talk about February being our month; I'm on the train, too,'' Brey said after Gibbs scored a game-high 21 points and Mooney had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his 18th double-double Wednesday in Notre Dame's 80-72 victory over Pittsburgh.

''I think our frame of mind ... how we're playing ... I'm excited about it,'' Brey said as Notre Dame (14-8, 5-6 ACC) begins a three-game, seven-day stretch that will take them to Clemson Sunday, Virginia Tuesday and Duke a week from Saturday.

Gibbs, who hit 8-of-13 shots including 5-of-8 from the 3-point line as Notre Dame made 10 of 27 (37%), is excited as the Irish shot 46% overall and won the rebound battle 40-34 against the Panthers (14-9, 5-7).

''I don't want to say too much because I don't want to jinx it,'' Gibbs said. ''It starts on the defensive end. We have to come out with the same energy, the same intensity.''

Mooney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while 6-foot-11 center Juwan Durham had 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting plus three blocks in 19 minutes and Nate Laszewski added 11 points off the bench. The Irish led by as many as 19 points.

Justin Champagnie had 20 points, Xavier Johnson 17 and Trey McGowens 15 for the Panthers (14-9, 5-7).

''Notre Dame is a really, really good offensive team,'' Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said of the Irish. ''They got into a good rhythm in the first half that gave them separation, and you can't give a team that shoots so well seven 3s in the first half. That's what hurt us.''

Prentiss Hubb, who had nine points and seven assists, hit his second 3-pointer of the first half with one second remaining to give Notre Dame a 42-33 halftime lead. Gibbs had 11 points, Laszewski contributed nine and Mooney had eight for the Irish, who shot 14 of 28 from the floor despite enduring a 4:20 drought.

The Irish built the lead to 11 early in the second half. After Pitt drew within 49-44, the Irish went on a 9-0 run over 1:52 with a three-point play by Hubb, two free throws by Dane Goodwin, a dunk by Laszewski and a basket by Goodwin to make it 58-44.

Champagnie ended a 3:13 scoring drought for Pitt, but the Irish led 60-46. After Mooney completed his double-double with his 10th rebound, a Gibbs 3-pointer from the corner gave the Irish a 65-48 lead. A Goodwin jumper made it 69-50 with 7:18 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers were looking for their second road victory in the ACC but came up empty. After winning at North Carolina 73-65 in early January, Pitt has now dropped road contests at Miami, Syracuse, Duke and Notre Dame. A pair of lengthy scoring droughts - 4:21 in the first half and 3:13 in the second -- doomed the Panthers.

''We have to do a better job minimizing our mistakes, especially on the road,'' Capel said after his team had nine turnovers, seven in the first half. ''And we have to figure out a way to get some better starts.''

Notre Dame: The Irish, who entered the game averaging just 9.7 turnovers a game, committed eight in the first half but cleaned things up in the second half, making just four more and finishing with 12. The Irish, who led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with 1.78, had 19 assists on their 30 baskets.

It was the fifth game of 80 or more points for the Irish, who entered the game averaging 78.2 points per game in the ACC, second only to Duke.

''Their defense bothered us early, but I thought we adjusted and were really poised,'' Brey said. ''We were confident that offensively they probably couldn't stay with us. A great win and a great home stand and we're within shouting distance.''

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Saturday versus Georgia Tech in the first of two straight home games.

Notre Dame: Sunday at Clemson in first of three straight road games.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 33
ND Fighting Irish 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:45   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
19:39 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup 2-0
19:32 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 2-2
19:10 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 4-2
18:43 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 4-5
18:14   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
18:06   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
17:48   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
17:29   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
17:10 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot 4-7
17:10   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
17:10 +1 Juwan Durham made free throw 4-8
16:45   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
16:30 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 4-11
16:10   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
16:04   Terrell Brown missed tip-in  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
16:04   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
16:00 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Brown 7-11
15:48   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Au'Diese Toney  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:19   John Mooney missed layup  
15:17   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:14 +2 John Mooney made layup 7-13
15:02 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 9-13
14:39   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
14:26   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:09   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:59   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
13:59 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
13:59 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
13:45   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
13:33   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
13:30   Offensive foul on John Mooney  
13:30   Turnover on John Mooney  
13:21 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 14-13
13:06   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
12:48   Offensive foul on Terrell Brown  
12:48   Turnover on Terrell Brown  
12:24   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Trey McGowens  
12:14   Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin  
12:14   Trey McGowens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
12:14 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
11:54   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 16-13
11:54 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
11:26   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:17   Shooting foul on Nikola Djogo  
11:17 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-13
11:17 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-13
11:00 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 19-16
10:34   Traveling violation turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
10:15   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
10:00   Traveling violation turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
9:46   John Mooney missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson  
9:05 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 19-18
8:46   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
8:39   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hamilton, stolen by John Mooney  
8:18   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:07   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
7:54 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 19-20
7:30   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
7:23   Shooting foul on Onyebuchi Ezeakudo  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +1 Nikola Djogo made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
7:23 +1 Nikola Djogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
6:59 +2 Eric Hamilton made jump shot 21-22
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Djogo, stolen by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo  
6:33   Onyebuchi Ezeakudo missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
6:28 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 21-25
6:17 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 24-25
5:57 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 24-28
5:37 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 26-28
5:19   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
5:19 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 3 free throws 26-29
5:19 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-30
5:19   Nate Laszewski missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
4:58   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Nate Laszewski  
4:52   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:49 +2 John Mooney made tip-in 26-32
3:57 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by John Mooney 29-34
4:26 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 29-32
3:57 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by John Mooney 29-34
3:35   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Nate Laszewski, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
3:16 +2 Xavier Johnson made dunk 31-34
2:59   John Mooney missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
2:47   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:20   Nate Laszewski missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
2:18   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
2:18   Commercial timeout called  
2:18 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
2:18 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
2:01   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
1:59   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
1:39 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 33-36
1:09 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 33-39
48.0   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
37.0   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Trey McGowens  
36.0   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
8.0   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
1.0 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 33-42

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 39
ND Fighting Irish 38

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
19:31 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 33-44
19:09 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 36-44
19:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Rex Pflueger  
19:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Xavier Johnson  
18:50   John Mooney missed jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
18:45 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 36-46
18:45   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
18:45   Juwan Durham missed free throw  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
18:31 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 39-46
18:14   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
17:52 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 41-46
17:28 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 41-49
17:08   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by John Mooney  
17:01   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
16:52   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
16:36   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
16:30   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
16:16   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
16:00   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:54   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
15:54 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
15:49   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:36   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
15:36 +1 Trey McGowens made free throw 43-49
15:36 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
15:23 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 44-51
15:23   Shooting foul on Trey McGowens  
15:23 +1 Prentiss Hubb made free throw 44-52
15:06   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
15:04   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
15:04 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 44-53
15:04 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-54
14:37   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:20   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
14:18 +2 Nate Laszewski made dunk, assist by Rex Pflueger 44-56
13:54   Justin Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:52   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
13:48 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 44-58
13:43   30-second timeout called  
13:43   Commercial timeout called  
13:23   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
12:59   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
12:53 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 44-60
12:27   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
12:24 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 46-60
12:00   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
11:57   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Rex Pflueger  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
11:33   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:14   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:06   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:06   John Mooney missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:05