SETON
GTOWN

No Text

Powell scores 34, No. 12 Seton Hall beats Georgetown 78-71

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Preseason All-America player Myles Powell was determined to get off to a hot start after struggling to find his shot recently for No. 12 Seton Hall.

Georgetown proved to be the perfect opponent for him again.

Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career-high with eight blocks and the 12th-ranked Pirates raced out to a big lead and beat Georgetown 78-71 Wednesday night.

''My shooting percentage hasn't really been good,'' Powell said.

He was a combined 13 for 40 in wins over Providence and DePaul and a loss to Xavier.

''He was just disappointed,'' Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. ''I think he puts a lot of pressure on himself to play a certain way.''

The Pirates (17-5, 9-1 Big East) jumped out to a 16-0 lead, going 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. Powell, the second leading scorer in the Big East, hit his scoring average of 21 points by halftime.

Powell finished 12 for 24 from the field. He has averaged 29 points in Seton Hall's last five games against Georgetown dating to last season.

Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight started the game and finished with eight points and a game-high 10 assists in 22 minutes. He was listed as day to day after leaving Saturday's loss to Xavier early with a left knee injury.

The Pirates improved to 5-0 on the road in the Big East. They have won nine of 11 against Georgetown.

Georgetown (13-10, 3-7) was playing for the second straight game without leading scorer Mac McClung, who was out with an injured right foot.

Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said that he's hopeful McClung can play on Saturday against DePaul. The Hoyas are 1-2 in conference games without McClung this season.

Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 19 points and 15 rebounds, his 13th double-double of the season. Georgetown's Jahvon Blair had 18 points while Terrell Allen added 11 points.

Seton Hall held Georgetown to 33.8% shooting as Gill had eight of the Pirates 11 blocks. The Hoyas stayed in the game by hitting 21 of 24 free throws, but could never contain Powell for any extended period of time.

''We tried everything,'' Ewing said. ''We tried to mix our defenses up, (had) a couple different guys on him. He had it rolling.''

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates responded to their first conference loss of the season by earning the season sweep of the Hoyas. They increased their lead in the Big East to two games thanks to the win and No. 10 Villanova losing earlier Wednesday at No. 19 Butler. With a healthy McKnight, Seton Hall can focus on jockeying for a top seed in what would be a fifth straight NCAA Tournament under Willard.

Georgetown: The Hoyas have faded in Big East play after a building a solid resume in the non-conference with victories over Power 5 schools Syracuse, Oklahoma State and then-No. 22 Texas. With four losses in five games, Georgetown is in serious danger of missing a fifth straight NCAA Tournament if it doesn't turn its season around quickly.

FLOOR GAME

In two games against Georgetown this season, McKnight has 20 assists and just four turnovers.

SHORTHANDED

With McClung out, Ewing used just six players. Willard gave double digits in minutes to seven players and used 10 players in total.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Travels to Villanova on Saturday in the first meeting of the season between the top teams in the Big East. The Pirates last won at Villanova in 1994, losing 17 straight.

Georgetown: The Hoyas host DePaul on Saturday in the first meeting of the season. They two schools have split the season series in each of the past three seasons.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SETON Pirates 42
GTOWN Hoyas 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
19:46   Jagan Mosely missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
19:44   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
19:39   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
19:29 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 3-0
19:14   Terrell Allen missed driving layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:04 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
18:48   Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Myles Powell  
18:26 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 9-0
18:24   30-second timeout called  
18:13   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:05 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 12-0
17:46   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:24   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
17:13   Jagan Mosely missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
17:07 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Myles Powell 14-0
16:55   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:29 +2 Romaro Gill made hook shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 16-0
16:13 +2 Jahvon Blair made finger-roll layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 16-2
15:57   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Jared Rhoden missed driving layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
15:36   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
15:32   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
15:32 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 3 free throws 16-3
15:32 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-4
15:32 +1 Jahvon Blair made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-5
15:19 +2 Myles Powell made floating jump shot 18-5
15:06   Out of bounds turnover on Terrell Allen  
14:48   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
14:34   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
14:12 +2 Jamorko Pickett made turnaround jump shot 18-7
13:56   Quincy McKnight missed driving layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:43   Terrell Allen missed floating jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:21   Shooting foul on Ike Obiagu  
13:21 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 18-8
13:21 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-9
13:05 +2 Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot 20-9
12:45   Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett  
12:45   Turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
12:33   Out of bounds turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
12:19   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
12:12   Myles Cale missed driving layup  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
12:06   Shooting foul on Ike Obiagu  
12:06   Commercial timeout called  
12:06 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 20-10
12:06 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
11:47   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:32   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
11:27   Romaro Gill missed dunk  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
11:14   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
11:14   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
11:01 +2 Myles Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 22-11
10:35   Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:29   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
10:27   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
10:16 +2 Jahvon Blair made driving layup 22-13
10:16   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:16 +1 Jahvon Blair made free throw 22-14
10:05 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 25-14
9:51   Omer Yurtseven missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
9:38 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 27-14
9:24   Omer Yurtseven missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
9:15   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:07   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
8:57 +2 Jared Rhoden made alley-oop shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 29-14
8:48 +2 Omer Yurtseven made hook shot, assist by Terrell Allen 29-16
8:48 +2 Omer Yurtseven made hook shot, assist by Terrell Allen 29-16
8:26   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
8:16 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 29-19
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight  
7:50   Jamorko Pickett missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
6:53   Myles Cale missed driving layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
6:40   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
6:26   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
6:26 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 3 free throws 30-19
6:26 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-19
6:26 +1 Myles Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-19
6:17 +2 Terrell Allen made floating jump shot 32-21
6:01 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 34-21
5:46   Jahvon Blair missed floating jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5:40 +2 Terrell Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 34-23
5:16   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed turnaround jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5:07   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
5:07   Jamorko Pickett missed free throw  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
4:55   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
4:53   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
4:51   Romaro Gill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:51   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
4:34 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 34-26
4:18   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
4:09   Myles Powell missed floating jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
3:55   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
3:39   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:25 +2 Tyrese Samuel made finger-roll layup, assist by Myles Powell 36-26
2:59   Personal foul on Anthony Nelson  
2:59 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-27
2:59 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-28
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
2:32 +2 Terrell Allen made driving layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 36-30
2:16   30-second timeout called  
2:13   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
2:03   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
1:39 +2 Myles Powell made finger-roll layup 38-30
1:39   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
1:39 +1 Myles Powell made free throw 39-30
1:29   Offensive foul on Qudus Wahab  
1:29   Turnover on Qudus Wahab  
1:14 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 42-30
56.0   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
42.0   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
31.0 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 42-32
31.0   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
31.0   Qudus Wahab missed free throw  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
2.0   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
1.0   Jared Rhoden missed tip-in  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 36
GTOWN Hoyas 39

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
19:36   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
19:25   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
19:17   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
19:02   Terrell Allen missed driving layup  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:54 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk 42-34
18:43   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
18:43   Romaro Gill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
18:30   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
18:27   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
18:21 +3 Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 43-37
18:04   Traveling violation turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
17:51 +2 Jahvon Blair made floating jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 43-39
17:51   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
17:51 +1 Jahvon Blair made free throw 43-40
17:38 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 46-40
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen  
17:12   Offensive foul on Quincy McKnight  
17:12   Turnover on Quincy McKnight  
16:56   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
16:37   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:29   Terrell Allen missed floating jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
16:18 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 48-40
15:59   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
15:42   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell  
15:14 +2 Jagan Mosely made driving layup 48-42
15:14