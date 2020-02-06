WISC
Willis, sharpshooting Minnesota romp past Wisconsin 70-52

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota's outside shooting was overdue for a resurgence, and Wisconsin was just as aware.

Payton Willis provided the initial spark for the Gophers, and the Badgers never caught up.

Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range to lead Minnesota's romp past rival Wisconsin 70-52 on Wednesday night.

''We're a much better shooting team than we've shown. Obviously the season's kind of coming close to an end, but hopefully those numbers will level up a little bit,'' said Gophers coach Richard Pitino, whose team entered the game ranked 10th in the Big Ten at 31.7% shooting from behind the arc.

Daniel Oturu had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Marcus Carr missed a triple-double by one rebound with 12 points and 10 assists, Gabe Kalscheur added 11 points, and the Gophers (12-10, 6-6) led the entire game to stop a four-game losing streak at home to the Badgers. This was also Minnesota's largest margin of victory over Wisconsin since a 109-78 decision on Feb. 12, 1994, one of the games later vacated by the NCAA for the academic fraud scandal that defrocked the program.

''It was just a regular game to us. We just had to fight for what we're fighting for in the end, which is the NCAA Tournament,'' said Oturu, before his roommate Willis called him out for blasting music at home in the morning in clear motivation for beating the rival Badgers.

''It meant a little bit more,'' Willis said.

Pitino was 2-9 against Wisconsin until Wednesday, with the only previous win at Williams Arena coming in 2014, his first season.

''When you play in The Barn, it's got to be a special experience, and you can't let people come in here and take over our building,'' Pitino said. ''I thought our fans did an unbelievable job.''

Nate Reuvers scored 14 points, Micah Potter had 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, and D'Mitrik Trice had 10 points and six assists for the Badgers (13-10, 6-6), who had their worst shooting performance of the season at 28.4% - 19 for 67 - despite the return of guard Brad Davison from a one-game suspension.

''We faded away too much, settled for jump shots at times,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

The Gophers cooled off a bit after halftime, but the Badgers went into an even bigger funk. Kalscheur and Oturu hit 3-pointers on Minnesota's first two possessions of the second half, and Wisconsin never came closer than the original 13-point deficit. Reuvers received a delay-of-game warning from the officials for punching the ball after picking up his third foul with 16:27 remaining as the deficit reached the 20-point mark.

''You've got to give them credit. They came out firing,'' Potter said.

The Gophers built a 45-32 advantage at the break, their highest halftime score in Big Ten play this season. Willis, who missed the loss at Illinois last week with a shoulder injury, swished his first three 3-point attempts. The transfer from Vanderbilt, who had to sit out last season, had 13 points in the first half to already hit his scoring high in a Big Ten game.

''That was the danger. We knew they hadn't shot it well, but they had the potential to shoot it well,'' Gard said.

Reuvers did his part with the ball early, but Oturu, who was named this week as one of the 20 late-season finalists for the Wooden Award for the national player of the year, was not giving any ground in the lane. Carr found Oturu for a lob, a layup and a foul on Reuvers with 2:12 left before the break for a 40-25 edge.

Kalscheur, who was shooting just 21.6% from long range in conference play entering the game, made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the half to get the crowd going.

BOOS FOR BRAD

Davison, one of three Minnesota natives in the starting lineup along with Reuvers and Tyler Wahl, was already well-established as the primary taunting target of the student section for his scrappy style that has left more than one opponent accusing him of nefarious actions.

His suspension for flagrantly fouling Iowa's Connor McCaffery on Jan. 27 while trying to move through a screen only added more fuel for Gophers fans. Booed each time he touched the ball, Davison was called for a blocking foul at the end of a Minnesota fast break that drew the most animated reaction from a delighted crowd. Davison went 0 for 3 from the floor and had four points.

''There's a lot bigger villains in this world than Brad Davison,'' Pitino said, adding: ''I like him a lot.''

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Coming off a signature win over Michigan State on Saturday that followed the suspension of Davison and the departure of second-leading scorer Kobe King from the program, the Badgers simply fell flat against their fiercest rival and seemed to lack energy from the start.

Minnesota: By going 9 for 22 from 3-point range, their best outside shooting performance in a Big Ten game this season, the Gophers finally found a higher gear for their offense and thus gave Oturu plenty of space to thrive. They had a 24-8 edge in points in the paint in the first half.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Plays at home against Ohio State on Sunday. The Badgers beat the Buckeyes 61-57 on the road on Jan. 3.

Minnesota: Plays at No. 22 Penn State on Saturday, having won the first matchup with the Nittany Lions 75-69 at home on Jan. 15. This will be the only Saturday contest on the entire 20-game Big Ten schedule for the Gophers this season.

---

1st Half
WISC Badgers 32
MINN Golden Gophers 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:38   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:32 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 0-2
19:14 +2 Aleem Ford made layup, assist by Nate Reuvers 2-2
18:56 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 2-5
18:38   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:30   Marcus Carr missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:20 +2 Alihan Demir made layup 2-7
18:14   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
18:12 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 5-7
17:52 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 5-9
17:32 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 8-9
17:02 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 8-12
16:45   Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Alihan Demir  
16:41 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk 8-14
16:26   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
16:21   Aleem Ford missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:08 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 8-16
15:58 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 11-16
15:35   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
15:26   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:13 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 11-18
14:46 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 14-18
14:23   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:20   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
14:20   Commercial timeout called  
14:07   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
13:47   Isaiah Ihnen missed layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:35   Micah Potter missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
13:18   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
13:09 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 16-18
12:42 +2 Payton Willis made jump shot 16-20
12:25   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:16   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr  
11:55   Tyler Wahl missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
11:47   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
11:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 16-23
11:10   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
10:56 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Carr 16-25
10:35   D'Mitrik Trice missed floating jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
10:32 +2 Nate Reuvers made layup 18-25
10:16 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 18-27
10:00   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
9:45   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:44   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
9:27 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup, assist by Alihan Demir 18-29
9:28   30-second timeout called  
9:09   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
9:09 +1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
9:09 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
8:53   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
8:38   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
8:20   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
8:20   Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20   Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:59   Micah Potter missed hook shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
7:45   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:36   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
7:06   Alihan Demir missed layup  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
7:05   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
7:05 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
7:05 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
6:38   Trevor Anderson missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
6:27   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
6:15   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
6:04 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 23-31
5:32   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
5:20   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
5:05 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 23-33
4:35   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Payton Willis  
4:29   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
4:19   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
4:04   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
3:53 +2 Nate Reuvers made hook shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 25-33
3:33   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:17   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
3:10 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 25-35
2:57   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
2:55   Nate Reuvers missed tip-in  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
2:55   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
2:55   Tyler Wahl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:55   Tyler Wahl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
2:54   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
2:42 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 25-38
2:28   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
2:28   Nate Reuvers missed free throw  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
2:12 +2 Daniel Oturu made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Carr 25-40
2:12   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
2:12   Daniel Oturu missed free throw  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
1:57 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 28-40
1:34 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 28-43
1:09   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
1:07   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
1:07 +1 Payton Willis made 1st of 2 free throws 28-44
1:07 +1 Payton Willis made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-45
51.0 +2 Nate Reuvers made floating jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 30-45
49.0   30-second timeout called  
19.0   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3.0   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
5.0 +1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 31-45
5.0 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-45
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 20
MINN Golden Gophers 25

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Marcus Carr  
19:25 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 32-48
19:02   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
18:50 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 32-51
18:43   30-second timeout called  
18:43   Commercial timeout called  
18:36   Nate Reuvers missed hook shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
18:23   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
18:05   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
17:57   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
17:47   Nate Reuvers missed reverse layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
17:40 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made floating jump shot 34-51
17:25   Marcus Carr missed floating jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
17:25   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
17:15   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
17:03   Nate Reuvers missed hook shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:52 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 34-53
16:35   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
16:27   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
16:27 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 34-54
16:27   Alihan Demir missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
16:07   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
16:00   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:24   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
15:11   Alihan Demir missed layup  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:04   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:53   Tre' Williams missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
14:39 +2 Tyler Wahl made layup, assist by Micah Potter 36-54
14:35   30-second timeout called  
14:16 +2 Payton Willis made turnaround jump shot 36-56
13:58   Micah Potter missed layup  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:52   Micah Potter missed layup  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:46 +2 Micah Potter made layup 38-56
13:32 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 38-58
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Payton Willis  
13:04   Payton Willis missed layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:49   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
12:12   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
12:04   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
11:54   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Ihnen  
11:18   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Davison  
10:59   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot, blocked by Micah Potter  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
10:46 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 40-58
10:16   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9:58   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
