  • Feb 06, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey made it a point to pick up the pace in the second half.

Bey scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half and No. 24 Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to beat California 71-65 on Thursday night.

McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and D'Shawn Schwartz added 14 for Colorado (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12), which won for the fourth time in five games.

"I just wanted to step up for the team," Bey said of his mindset going into the second half. "Lucas (Siewert) wasn't really making shots. Evan (Battey) was in foul trouble. So I was really the only big out there that was capable of doing that. So I just wanted to step up."

Bey also grabbed 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season and the 27th of his career.

Matt Bradley had 17 points to lead Cal (10-12, 4-5) which remained winless away from its home court, dropping to 0-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts this season. Paris Austin added 15 points and Andre Kelly 12 on 6 for 7 shooting for Cal, which lost its fifth straight game to Colorado.

“Not the prettiest win, it reminded me of a wins we had this November and December, when we kind of just work. Not very good, but we found a way,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “The sign of a somber locker room after a league win tells you that we have pretty high expectations of ourselves"

Austin said Colorado picked up its offensive pace in the second half and in the end, Cal couldn't quite keep up.

"Colorado is a good team, they got out in transition. They sped the game up," Austin said.

Deadlocked at halftime, the game remained tight thoughout most of the second half. Austin's 3-pointer with 5:16 remaining pulled the Golden Bears to within two points. But Shane Gatling and Wright connected on 3-pointers around a layup by Bradley as Colorado opened a 58-52 lead with 3:00 remaining.

Austin broke loose after a steal for a breakaway layup. Colorado, though, came back to score on Schwartz's three-point play and Wright's layup to build a 63-54 lead with 1:07 left to play.

Cal cut the deficit to four points with 32.1 seconds remaining but Shane Gatling, Evan Battey and Eli Parquet combined to make six free throws in the waning seconds to help hold off the Bears.

BIG PICTURE

California: The Bears kept it close throughout the game but they could not get over the hump, continuing their woes away from home to remain winless on the road.

Colorado: The Buffaloes struggled at times on offense but found their rhythm in the second half, both from the floor and the throw line.

UP NEXT

California: Rounds out its trip to the mountain schools at Utah on Saturday night.

Colorado: Hosts Stanford on Saturday.

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 28
COLO Buffaloes 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:30 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 2-0
19:14 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 2-2
18:45 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Paris Austin 4-2
18:25 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 4-4
18:03 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 6-4
17:44   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
17:29 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 6-7
17:11   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Anticevich  
16:45   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
16:38 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 6-10
16:19 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 9-10
15:55   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:46   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Paris Austin  
15:02 +3 Joel Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 12-10
14:35   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
14:17   Out of bounds turnover on Paris Austin  
14:05   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
13:43   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
13:39   Shooting foul on Kareem South  
13:37   McKinley Wright IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:37 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
13:13 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 15-11
12:40   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:12   D.J. Thorpe missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:59   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
11:40   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
11:30   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:17   Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:18 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
11:18 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
11:12   Shooting foul on Eli Parquet  
11:09   Lars Thiemann missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09   Lars Thiemann missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
10:53   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
10:45   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
10:21 +2 Daylen Kountz made jump shot 15-15
10:21   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
10:21   Daylen Kountz missed free throw  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
10:02   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
9:48 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 17-15
9:29   Lucas Siewert missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
9:18 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 20-15
9:00 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 20-17
8:45   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
8:34   Personal foul on Daylen Kountz  
8:19   Jumpball received by Colorado  
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
8:10   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
7:58   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
7:34   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Alexander Strating  
7:30   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:10 +2 Tyler Bey made reverse layup 20-19
6:42   Jumpball received by California  
6:37   Kareem South missed layup  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
6:29   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:23 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 20-21
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:58   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
5:44   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
5:42   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
5:41   Evan Battey missed free throw  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:22   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
5:22   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:22 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
5:05 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 22-22
4:47   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
4:39   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
4:39   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
4:27   Offensive foul on Lucas Siewert  
4:27   Turnover on Lucas Siewert  
4:03 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 24-22
3:46   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
3:27 +2 Paris Austin made layup 26-22
2:55   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by California  
2:53   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:33   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Anticevich  
2:22 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 26-24
2:03 +2 Andre Kelly made jump shot, assist by Kuany Kuany 28-24
2:03   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
2:03   Andre Kelly missed free throw  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
1:44 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 28-26
1:19   Kareem South missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Bey  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
1:15   30-second timeout called  
48.0   Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV  
48.0   Turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
35.0   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich  
32.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 28-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 37
COLO Buffaloes 43

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
19:23   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
19:22   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
19:20   Lars Thiemann missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:20 +1 Lars Thiemann made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-28
19:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Andre Kelly  
18:36   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:28 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 31-28
18:11 +2 Tyler Bey made turnaround jump shot 31-30
17:51   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Bradley  
17:36 +2 Tyler Bey made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 31-32
17:08   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
17:04   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
16:45   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
16:46 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
16:46 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
16:25   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:18   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Joel Brown, stolen by Tyler Bey  
15:45 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made dunk, assist by Shane Gatling 31-36
15:22 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 33-36
15:08 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 33-39
14:42 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk, assist by Joel Brown 35-39
14:42   30-second timeout called  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:26 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup 35-41
13:56   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
13:31   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
13:13   Matt Bradley missed fade-away jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
12:59   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Grant Anticevich  
12:48   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
12:48   Commercial timeout called  
12:48   Paris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:48 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
12:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
11:49   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
11:30   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
11:07 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 38-41
11:00   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:01 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-42
10:35 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 40-42
10:10 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 40-45
9:44   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
9:44 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 41-45
9:44   Matt Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
9:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
8:59 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 44-45
8:35   Lucas Siewert missed layup  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
8:28   Traveling violation turnover on Daylen Kountz  
8:04 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 46-45
7:43   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:26 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 44-47
7:00   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:53   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
6:47   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
6:47   Joel Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:47   Joel Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
6:30   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
6:30 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 46-49
6:03   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
6:03   Paris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:03 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
6:03 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
5:46 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 47-52
5:12 +3 Paris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot 50-52
4:58   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
4:40   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
4:17   Andre Kelly missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
4:11 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 50-55
3:49 +2 Matt Bradley made finger-roll layup 52-55
3:27   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
3:03   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:54 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 52-58
2:47   Commercial timeout called  
2:47   30-second timeout called  
2:38   Offensive foul on D.J. Thorpe  
2:38   Turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
2:26   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Paris Austin  
2:17 +2 Paris Austin made layup 54-58
2:17 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made dunk, assist by Shane Gatling