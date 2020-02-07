|
20:00
Jumpball received by Santa Clara
19:55
Josip Vrankic missed layup
19:53
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
19:48
Josip Vrankic missed layup
19:46
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
19:10
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
18:52
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
18:50
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
18:40
+2
Skylar Chavez made layup
0-2
18:25
+2
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
2-2
18:18
+2
Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
2-4
18:11
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
17:43
+2
Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams
4-4
17:27
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
17:25
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
17:20
+2
Kameron Edwards made jump shot
4-6
16:56
Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Kameron Edwards
16:46
+2
Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
4-8
16:36
Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Kessler Edwards
16:36
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
16:19
+2
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
4-10
16:09
Josip Vrankic missed jump shot, blocked by Skylar Chavez
16:07
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
16:05
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
16:05
Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:05
Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:05
Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:05
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
15:40
+2
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Kessler Edwards
4-12
15:19
Personal foul on Kameron Edwards
15:19
Commercial timeout called
15:19
Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:19
+1
Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-12
15:19
+1
Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-12
15:05
+2
Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
5-14
14:37
Turnover on David Thompson
14:20
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
14:18
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
14:05
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:03
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
13:55
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
13:53
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
13:49
Trey Wertz missed jump shot
13:47
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
13:34
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:32
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
13:27
Kessler Edwards missed layup
13:25
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
13:11
+3
Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy
8-14
13:02
+3
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
8-17
12:46
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Sedrick Altman
12:33
Turnover on Colbey Ross
12:16
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
11-17
12:00
+3
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
11-20
11:46
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards
11:44
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
11:35
Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:33
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
11:27
+3
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha
11-23
11:26
Commercial timeout called
11:12
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams
14-23
10:52
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
10:37
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:35
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
10:26
+2
Trey Wertz made layup
16-23
10:11
Lost ball turnover on Keith Smith, stolen by Juan Ducasse
10:04
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
19-23
9:44
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
9:44
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
9:44
+1
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
19-24
9:44
+1
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-25
9:33
Personal foul on Colbey Ross
9:13
Turnover on Santa Clara
9:00
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
7:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
David Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-27
|
6:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Williams
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
24-29
|
6:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Giordan Williams missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-29
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Thompson
|
|
5:46
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-30
|
5:46
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:38
|
|
+3
|
Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Thompson
|
28-30
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
|
28-32
|
5:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Thompson, stolen by Colbey Ross
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
28-34
|
4:57
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
4:47
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman
|
28-37
|
4:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Josip Vrankic
|
|
4:11
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
28-40
|
3:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-40
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-40
|
3:48
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup
|
32-40
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made layup
|
32-42
|
2:55
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Trey Wertz
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made layup
|
34-42
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
34-45
|
1:15
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jackson Stormo
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jackson Stormo
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Turnover on DJ Mitchell
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Pepperdine
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|