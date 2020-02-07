SNCLRA
Ross scores 23 to lead Pepperdine past Santa Clara 91-77

  Feb 07, 2020

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Colbey Ross had 23 points as Pepperdine topped Santa Clara 91-77 on Thursday night.

Ross shot 10 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Skylar Chavez had 16 points for Pepperdine (13-11, 6-4 West Coast Conference). Kameron Edwards added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 12 points.

Pepperdine scored 45 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jaden Bediako had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-7, 5-5). Tahj Eaddy added 18 points. Josip Vrankic had 11 points.

The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Pepperdine defeated Santa Clara 90-86 on Jan. 23. Pepperdine plays Pacific on the road on Saturday. Santa Clara faces San Francisco at home next Thursday.

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 34
PEPPER Waves 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:55   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
19:53   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
19:48   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
19:10   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:52   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
18:40 +2 Skylar Chavez made layup 0-2
18:25 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 2-2
18:18 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 2-4
18:11   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
17:43 +2 Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 4-4
17:27   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:20 +2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot 4-6
16:56   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
16:46 +2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 4-8
16:36   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Kessler Edwards  
16:36   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
16:19 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 4-10
16:09   Josip Vrankic missed jump shot, blocked by Skylar Chavez  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
16:05   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
16:05   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:05   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:05   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
15:40 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Kessler Edwards 4-12
15:19   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:19 +1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
15:19 +1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
15:05 +2 Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 5-14
14:37   Turnover on David Thompson  
14:20   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
14:05   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
13:55   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
13:49   Trey Wertz missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:34   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
13:27   Kessler Edwards missed layup  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
13:11 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 8-14
13:02 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 8-17
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
12:33   Turnover on Colbey Ross  
12:16 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 11-17
12:00 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 11-20
11:46   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
11:35   Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:27 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha 11-23
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:12 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 14-23
10:52   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
10:37   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
10:26 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 16-23
10:11   Lost ball turnover on Keith Smith, stolen by Juan Ducasse  
10:04 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 19-23
9:44   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
9:44   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
9:44 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
9:44 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
9:33   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
9:13   Turnover on Santa Clara  
9:00   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
8:44   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:38   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
8:12   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:59   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
7:57   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman  
7:37 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
7:37 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
7:27   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
7:27 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
7:27 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
7:20 +3 David Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 24-27
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
6:55   Offensive foul on Jalen Williams  
6:55   Turnover on Jalen Williams  
6:44 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 24-29
6:20   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
6:13   Giordan Williams missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
6:03   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
6:01   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
6:01 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 25-29
6:01   Jaden Bediako missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:46   Personal foul on David Thompson  
5:46 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
5:46   Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:38 +3 Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Thompson 28-30
5:22 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 28-32
5:12   Lost ball turnover on David Thompson, stolen by Colbey Ross  
5:08 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 28-34
4:57   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
4:47 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 28-37
4:25   Offensive foul on Josip Vrankic  
4:25   Turnover on Josip Vrankic  
4:11 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards 28-40
3:58   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
3:58 +1 Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
3:48   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
3:35   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
3:30   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
3:30 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 32-40
3:15 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 32-42
2:55   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
2:44   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
2:20   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Trey Wertz  
2:10   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
1:58 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup 34-42
1:28 +3 Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 34-45
1:15   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
56.0   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Jackson Stormo  
52.0   Turnover on Jackson Stormo  
35.0   Turnover on DJ Mitchell  
4.0   Turnover on Pepperdine  
1.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 43
PEPPER Waves 46

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
19:52   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
19:40   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
19:31 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 34-48
19:20   Trey Wertz missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
19:16   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Trey Wertz  
19:08   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
19:08 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
19:08 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-48
18:54   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:45   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
18:45   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:45   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
18:30   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:25 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 38-48
18:18   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
17:49 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 38-50
17:49   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:49   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
17:49   Sedrick Altman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
17:49 +1 Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
17:33 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 41-51
17:15 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 41-53
16:48 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jaden Bediako 43-53
16:48   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
16:48 +1 Josip Vrankic made free throw 44-53
16:29   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
16:29 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 44-54
16:29 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-55
16:10   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
15:59   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
15:56   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
15:32   Turnover on Jaden Bediako  
15:15 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 44-58
15:14   Personal foul on Keshawn Justice  
15:14 +1 Skylar Chavez made free throw 44-59
15:05 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 47-59
14:46   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:44   Personal foul on Keshawn Justice  
14:36   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
14:24   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
14:11   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
14:02 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 49-59
13:54   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
13:54 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 49-60
13:54 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-61
13:45   Turnover on Trey Wertz  