STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
16-6
away team logo
56
TF 10
FINAL/OT
End
OT
PACN
Thu Feb. 6
10:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 6
home team logo
UTAH
Utah
Utes
13-9
ML: +104
UTAH -1.5, O/U 135
ML: -124
STNFRD
UTAH

Carlson helps Utah pick up OT win over Stanford, 64-56

  • AP
  • Feb 07, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) The time was right to let Branden Carlson and his impressive wingspan roam free.

Carlson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Utah over Stanford 64-56 in overtime on Thursday night.

Utah coaches encouraged Carlson to go after the ball whenever the Cardinal players drove to the hoop.

''Sometimes I'm more reserved,'' Carlson said. ''Definitely, coaches want me to alter shots and block them. Tonight I was really more comfortable going after them.''

Carlson, a freshman 7-footer, posted career bests across the board and notched the third-highest blocked-shot tally in Utah history.

The Utes (13-9, 4-6 Pac-12), who also got 15 points from Timmy Allen, started fast and finished strong but struggled to score the rest of the game.

Tyrell Terry scored 14 points and Daejon Davis had 12 for Stanford (16-6, 5-4).

Jaxon Brenchley made a 3-pointer and then fed Carlson for a dunk to make it 59-53 in overtime and essentially clinch the win.

''My guy was closing heavy to me because I had just made that 3 and I drove baseline,'' Brenchley said. ''I saw BC's guy coming to me, I just dumped it off and he's going to throw that down.''

Utah has won four straight over the Cardinal. The Utes are 9-1 at home this season.

The Cardinal paces the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 59.7 points per game - a mark that ranks seventh-best nationally - and they held the Utes to 36% shooting but managed just 35% themselves.

Utah led 26-16 with a smooth running offense before the Cardinal clamped down and Utah began self-destructing, going the final 10 minutes of the half without a field goal but still leading 28-22 at the break.

''We couldn't hit shots. There were a bunch of turnovers, just careless mistakes,'' Brenchley said.

Thanks to the Utes' early trapping defense that seemed to surprise the Cardinal, the Utes were able to overcome their own anemic attack.

''They had a great game plan. Our pace slowed down and around the rim they were able to block some shots,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said.

Oscar da Silva's layup gave Stanford its first lead of the game at 45-44 as the Cardinal held the Utes scoreless for over six minutes.

''After the start, our defense was good but we need to find ways to put the ball in the basket,'' Haase said.

Terry's 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play put the Cardinal up 50-49 for their second and final lead of the game.

Allen made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 50 with 3.9 seconds remaining.

The clock didn't start when the Cardinal inbounded the ball and rushed up the court. The officials whistled the play dead and, after a lengthy delay, decided to give Stanford the ball near midcourt with 1.6 seconds on the clock. Terry missed a 30-footer at the regulation buzzer.

HOME SWEET HOME

As is the case with most young teams, Utah and its core of freshmen and sophomores plays much better at home. The Utes have only won one true road contest and only dropped one at home. But no one can figure out exactly why.

''Life on the road is tough,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''It's not anything mystical. . I just know a bunch of our guys play better at home for whatever reason.''

Utah's home-court elevation at 4,657 feet may play a part.

''Sometimes the altitude gets to them,'' Krystkowiak said. ''Their shots at the end were coming up short.''

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Coming off a 70-60 win over then-No. 11 Oregon, the Cardinal couldn't capitalize on another strong defensive performance. They only got to the line four times, compared to Utah's 23 free-throw attempts and they couldn't shoot over Carlson. Bryce Wills left with a lower leg injury at the nine-minute mark, which would be a big loss going forward if he can't return soon.

Utah: In road losses against Southern California and UCLA, the Utes faded in the second half. The long scoreless stretches almost doomed the Utes again but a sparkling overtime performance and Carlson's breakout game gave the Utes hope for a strong finish to the season.

UP NEXT

Stanford: visits No. 24 Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

Utah: hosts California on Saturday evening.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 22
UTAH Utes 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah  
19:32 +2 Branden Carlson made layup, assist by Riley Battin 0-2
19:10 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 2-2
18:37 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Riley Battin 2-4
18:03   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
17:48 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 2-6
17:22   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
17:09   Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
16:57   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
16:57 +1 Branden Carlson made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:57 +1 Branden Carlson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
16:42   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
16:42 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
16:42 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
16:27   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
16:16   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Rylan Jones  
16:09 +2 Timmy Allen made dunk, assist by Rylan Jones 4-10
15:54 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 7-10
15:36 +2 Riley Battin made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 7-12
15:16   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:10 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 9-12
15:02   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
14:52   Daejon Davis missed layup  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
14:43   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Rylan Jones  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
14:34 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 9-15
14:18   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
14:18   Commercial timeout called  
14:09 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 11-15
13:51 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Riley Battin 11-17
13:25   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
13:14 +2 Alfonso Plummer made jump shot 11-19
12:40   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
12:28 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 11-21
12:24   30-second timeout called  
12:24   Commercial timeout called  
12:13   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Timmy Allen  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
11:45   Daejon Davis missed layup  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
11:45   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones  
11:21 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 11-24
11:19   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
11:19   Alfonso Plummer missed free throw  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
11:00 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Jones 14-24
10:37   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Alfonso Plummer, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
10:17   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
10:10 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 16-24
10:02 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 16-26
9:33   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
9:22   Alfonso Plummer missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Timmy Allen  
8:57   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
8:57   Jumpball received by Stanford  
8:43   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
8:25   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
8:18   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Isaac White  
8:04   Traveling violation turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Alfonso Plummer, stolen by Daejon Davis  
7:40 +2 Isaac White made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 18-26
7:07   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
6:48 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup 20-26
6:31   Out of bounds turnover on Timmy Allen  
6:15   Bryce Wills missed layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
6:05   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
5:59   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
5:36   Timmy Allen missed layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
5:34   Traveling violation turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
5:26   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
5:06   Offensive foul on Lukas Kisunas  
5:06   Turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
4:53   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
4:32   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Isaac White  
4:23   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
4:01   Shooting foul on Lukas Kisunas  
4:01   Mikael Jantunen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
4:01 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
3:24   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Utah  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:14   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Riley Battin  
2:24   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
2:16 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 22-27
2:11   Lost ball turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Bryce Wills  
2:01   Daejon Davis missed layup  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
1:54   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
1:51   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
1:44 +1 Riley Battin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
1:44   Riley Battin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
1:17   Tyrell Terry missed layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
1:05   Bad pass turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Daejon Davis  
53.0   Isaac White missed jump shot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
47.0   Bryce Wills missed layup  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
35.0   Mikael Jantunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
2.0   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 28
UTAH Utes 22

Time Team Play Score
19:28 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 22-31
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Rylan Jones  
18:45   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
18:42   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
18:42   Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:42 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
18:31   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
18:23 +2 Bryce Wills made driving layup 24-32
17:53   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
17:47   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
17:47 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 27-32
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Riley Battin  
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Timmy Allen  
17:01   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
17:01 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
17:01 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
16:48 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 29-34
16:48   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
16:48 +1 Bryce Wills made free throw 30-34
16:32 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 30-37
16:20   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
16:14 +2 Bryce Wills made driving layup 32-37
15:54   Branden Carlson missed layup, blocked by Lukas Kisunas  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
15:43 +2 Branden Carlson made layup, assist by Timmy Allen 32-39
15:31   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
14:56 +2 Daejon Davis made dunk 34-39
14:43   Bad pass turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
14:39   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
14:21   Branden Carlson missed hook shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:55   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Utah  
13:54   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
13:36   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Daejon Davis  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
13:24 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 36-39
12:54   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:39   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
12:25   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:21   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
12:21 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
12:21   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:09   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
12:03   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Branden Carlson  
11:53   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
11:37 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk 36-42
11:31 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 38-42
11:13   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Utah  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:58   Rylan Jones missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
10:47   James Keefe missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
10:45   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
10:47   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
10:39   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Rylan Jones  
10:29 +2 Rylan Jones made layup 38-44
10:09   James Keefe missed layup  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
9:46   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
9:24   Offensive foul on James Keefe  
9:24   Turnover on James Keefe  
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
8:33   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
8:12   Riley Battin missed layup  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
7:57 +2 Daejon Davis made floating jump shot 40-44
7:30   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
7:08 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Kisunas 43-44
6:44   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
6:32   Alfonso Plummer missed driving layup  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
