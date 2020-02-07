TULANE
Mills scores 18 and No. 25 Houston beats Tulane, 75-62

  • AP
  • Feb 07, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Houston has made it a habit of not letting one loss turn into two.

The Cougars continued that Thursday night.

Caleb Mills had 18 points, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 25 Houston beat Tulane 75-62. Nate Hinton added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (18-5, 8-2 American). The Cougars bounced back after losing to Cincinnati, 64-62, on Saturday.

The Cougars' formula for regrouping is simple.

''Go to practice the next day, we know what we did wrong and everybody is held accountable,'' Hinton said. ''The culture of the program. We just don't want to lose two in a row, and we know losing has repercussions to it. We just got to keep moving forward. It's a mindset.''

Houston is 15-0 after a loss over the last three seasons.

''We just play,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''We don't get overly excited when we win and when everybody's sticking their head in the sand when you lose a game or looking for something to be cynical about or critical about, we are not wired that way.''

The Cougars improved to 43-3 at home over the last three seasons.

Teshaun Hightown had 17 points, K.J. Lawson added 13 points and Nobal Days scored 10 points to lead the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8).

Houston shot 54% and made 10 3-pointers. The Cougars also outrebounded Tulane 37-27 and held a 38-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Tulane lost its sixth straight, but coach Ron Hunter said he was encouraged by the way the Green Wave played.

''We played, in my opinion, the best team in the league,'' Hunter said. ''They're really good, especially in this building. Our kids kept fighting. We're a ways from where we need to be in the program.''

Houston used a 24-4 run over a 10-minute stretch of the first half to open up a 29-10 lead on a jumper by Grimes with 4:40 left in the half. Grimes had seven points to lead the run. The Cougars led 39-21 at the half and Tulane got no closer than 10 in the second half.

''It's been that way all year,'' Hunter said of Tulane's first half offensive struggle. ''That's what's hurt us all year, especially these last five or six games. We go on these long droughts where we can't score. In this league against these teams we are playing, you can't go on the long droughts.''

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: The Green Wave hasn't defeated a ranked opponent since beating No. 25 NC State on Dec. 22, 1999. Tulane has lost 38 straight games against ranked opponents. . Tulane shot 24% in the first half after starting 2 for 18 from the field.

Houston: The Cougars have not lost consecutive games since March 10-15, 2017, when they lost to UConn in the American Athletic Conference Tournament and Akron in the NIT. The last time Houston lost consecutive regular season games was Jan. 14-21, 2017, when it lost three straight games.

JARREAU SUSPENDED

Houston starting guard DeJon Jarreau served a one-game suspension Thursday after biting Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra during a second half scrum on Saturday.

ALTOBELLI REMEMBERED

Houston observed a moment of silence before the game in memory of John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter, Alyssa. The three died on Jan. 26 in the helicopter accident that also took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and four others. Altobelli was a two-year letterman with the Houston baseball team from 1984-85 and served as an assistant coach in 1987.

UP NEXT

Tulane hosts East Carolina on Saturday.

Houston hosts Wichita State on Sunday.

1st Half
TULANE Green Wave 21
HOU Cougars 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:39   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
19:36   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
19:34   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:29   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:22   Fabian White Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
19:12 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nic Thomas 3-0
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Christion Thompson  
18:27   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:58 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr. 3-3
17:38   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:27 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 3-5
17:05   Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:58   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
16:41   Nobal Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
16:24   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
16:08   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
15:45   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Brison Gresham, stolen by Christion Thompson  
15:33   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
15:26   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
15:18   Out of bounds turnover on K.J. Lawson  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Brison Gresham, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
14:35 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 6-5
14:11   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
13:48   Traveling violation turnover on Nobal Days  
13:27 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 6-8
13:09   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
13:02   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
12:58 +2 Brison Gresham made layup 6-10
12:38   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
12:07   Shooting foul on Nic Thomas  
12:07   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:07 +1 Cedrick Alley Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Caleb Mills  
11:45   Brison Gresham missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
11:36   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   K.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:36 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
11:25   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
11:08   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
10:55   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
10:35 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 7-14
10:15   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.  
10:04 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 7-16
9:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulane  
9:14 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot 7-19
9:10   30-second timeout called  
8:51   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
8:51 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 8-19
8:51 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-19
8:40   Backcourt turnover on Quentin Grimes  
8:24   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
8:04   Personal foul on Charlie Russell Jr.  
7:59   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr.  
7:49   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr.  
7:28   Christion Thompson missed layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
7:21 +2 Nate Hinton made layup 9-21
6:58   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
6:46   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
6:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Houston  
6:10   Charlie Russell Jr. missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
6:00 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 9-23
5:43   Shooting foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
5:43   K.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:43 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-23
5:32 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup, assist by Nate Hinton 10-25
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
5:05 +2 Cedrick Alley Jr. made layup, assist by Fabian White Jr. 10-27
4:51   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.  
4:43 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 10-29
4:25   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
4:16   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
3:55 +3 Nobal Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 13-29
3:42 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 13-32
3:11 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 15-32
2:53   Nate Hinton missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
2:46 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup 17-32
2:28 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 17-35
2:11   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
2:11   Commercial timeout called  
2:11 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-35
2:11 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
1:55   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Houston  
1:50   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
1:40 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 19-37
1:40   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
1:40   Fabian White Jr. missed free throw  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
1:28   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
1:16   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
58.0   Nobal Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Offensive rebound by R.J. McGee  
44.0   Personal foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
37.0 +2 R.J. McGee made layup 21-37
34.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
5.0 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 21-38
5.0 +1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-39
2.0   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULANE Green Wave 41
HOU Cougars 36

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Nic Thomas made jump shot 23-39
19:14   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Christion Thompson  
19:11   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
19:00 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Nobal Days 25-39
18:41   Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes  
18:41   Turnover on Quentin Grimes  
18:27 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 28-39
18:07 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 28-41
17:45   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
17:39   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:30   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
17:28   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:08 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot 30-41
16:50   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:43 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 30-44
16:16 +2 Nobal Days made dunk, assist by Christion Thompson 32-44
16:09   30-second timeout called  
16:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
15:34   Shooting foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +1 K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-44
15:34 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-44
15:20 +2 Caleb Mills made floating jump shot 34-46
14:58   Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
14:51   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:34 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 34-49
14:15 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 37-49
13:48   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Teshaun Hightower  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
13:37   Christion Thompson missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Houston  
13:11 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Caleb Mills 37-51
12:56 +3 Nobal Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 40-51
12:26   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
12:22   Shooting foul on K.J. Lawson  
12:22   Chris Harris Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:22 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
12:06   Shooting foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
12:06 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 41-52
12:06   Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:59 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 41-54
11:32   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Caleb Mills  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:54 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. McGee 44-54
10:29   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
10:07   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:44 +2 Brison Gresham made layup, assist by Quentin Grimes 44-56
9:30   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Brison Gresham  
9:21   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
8:56   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Brison Gresham  
8:44 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 44-59
8:25   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
8:16 +2 Caleb Mills made reverse layup 44-61
8:16   30-second timeout called  
8:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
7:43 +2 Teshaun Hightower made dunk 46-61
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
7:08   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Buay Koka  
7:06   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Buay Koka, stolen by Caleb Mills  
6:58   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
6:58   Brison Gresham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:58 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-62
6:41   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
6:36   Shooting foul on Nic Thomas  
6:36   Quentin Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:36   Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:36   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
6:21 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 48-62
