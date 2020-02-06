GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Matt Milon scored 17 points and Collin Smith added 14 points and seven rebounds as Central Florida defeated East Carolina 68-64 on Thursday night.

The Knights led 62-45 with 5:17 remaining. East Carolina then scored the next nine points before Caesar DeJesus hit a jumper to put UCF up by eight with 1:38 to go. Four free throws by Dazon Ingram were enough to preserve the win for the Knights.

Darin Green Jr. added 13 points and Ingram had six points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Central Florida (12-10, 3-7 American Athletic Conference).

Tristen Newton scored a season-high 23 points for the Pirates (9-14, 3-7). Jayden Gardner added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had six rebounds.

Central Florida plays Tulsa at home on Sunday. East Carolina plays at Tulane on Saturday.

