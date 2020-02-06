UCF
Milon, Smith lead Central Florida over East Carolina 68-64

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Matt Milon scored 17 points and Collin Smith added 14 points and seven rebounds as Central Florida defeated East Carolina 68-64 on Thursday night.

The Knights led 62-45 with 5:17 remaining. East Carolina then scored the next nine points before Caesar DeJesus hit a jumper to put UCF up by eight with 1:38 to go. Four free throws by Dazon Ingram were enough to preserve the win for the Knights.

Darin Green Jr. added 13 points and Ingram had six points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Central Florida (12-10, 3-7 American Athletic Conference).

Tristen Newton scored a season-high 23 points for the Pirates (9-14, 3-7). Jayden Gardner added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had six rebounds.

Central Florida plays Tulsa at home on Sunday. East Carolina plays at Tulane on Saturday.

1st Half
UCF Knights 27
ECU Pirates 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:43 +2 Dre Fuller Jr. made driving layup 2-0
19:22   Charles Coleman missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.  
19:05   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
18:39   Offensive foul on Charles Coleman  
18:39   Turnover on Charles Coleman  
18:18 +2 Collin Smith made dunk, assist by Dazon Ingram 4-0
17:56   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:44 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 7-0
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Dre Fuller Jr.  
17:22 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Dre Fuller Jr. 9-0
17:22   30-second timeout called  
16:56 +2 Brandon Suggs made driving layup, assist by Tristen Newton 9-2
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
16:16   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
15:59   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:45   Ceasar DeJesus missed driving layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
15:43   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
15:15 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 9-4
14:49   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
14:37   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
14:11   Dazon Ingram missed driving layup  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
13:59 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made driving layup 9-6
13:39   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
13:18 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 9-9
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Tristen Newton  
12:34 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 9-12
12:31   30-second timeout called  
12:08   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
11:56 +3 Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 12-12
11:41   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
11:26   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
11:24   Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:06   Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
10:48   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
10:36   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
10:17 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 14-12
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Frank Bertz  
9:46   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
9:30   Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
9:15 +3 Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 14-15
9:05   Dre Fuller Jr. missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
8:49   Charles Coleman missed layup, blocked by Collin Smith  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
8:40   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
8:20   Ceasar DeJesus missed turnaround jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by UCF  
8:17   Shot clock violation turnover on UCF  
8:03   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
7:50   Bitumba Baruti missed driving layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
7:31 +2 Collin Smith made layup 16-15
7:09   Jayden Gardner missed hook shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
7:03   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
6:50   Tremont Robinson-White missed tip-in  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
6:46   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
6:46   Commercial timeout called  
6:27   Dazon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
6:00   Offensive foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
6:00   Turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
5:40   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
5:40 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 17-15
5:40 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-15
5:20   Personal foul on Matt Milon  
5:15   Tristen Newton missed layup, blocked by Dre Fuller Jr.  
5:13   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
5:11   Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
5:00 +2 J.J. Miles made driving layup 18-17
5:00   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
5:00 +1 J.J. Miles made free throw 18-18
4:55   Offensive foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
4:55   Turnover on Tony Johnson Jr.  
4:40 +2 Tristen Newton made driving layup 18-20
4:14 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 21-20
3:59   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
3:54   Traveling violation turnover on Dre Fuller Jr.  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
3:25   Brandon Suggs missed jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
3:16   Jayden Gardner missed dunk  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
3:00   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
2:51   Offensive foul on Brandon Suggs  
2:51   Turnover on Brandon Suggs  
2:28   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
2:17   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
2:06 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 24-20
1:54   Offensive foul on Charles Coleman  
1:54   Turnover on Charles Coleman  
1:33   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
1:09   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
1:06   Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
1:06 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
1:06 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
45.0 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 27-22
20.0 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 27-24
2.0   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCF Knights 41
ECU Pirates 40

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 30-24
19:20 +2 Jayden Gardner made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 30-26
18:51 +2 Collin Smith made turnaround jump shot 32-26
18:28   Shooting foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
18:28 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 32-27
18:28 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-28
18:03   Collin Smith missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Brandon Suggs  
18:03   Offensive rebound by UCF  
18:02   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
18:00 +2 Matt Milon made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 34-28
17:42   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:34   Jayden Gardner missed dunk  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
17:26 +2 Collin Smith made turnaround jump shot 36-28
17:18   30-second timeout called  
17:18   Commercial timeout called  
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Matt Milon  
16:36 +2 Brandon Mahan made floating jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 38-28
16:15 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 38-31
15:50   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
15:40   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
15:26 +3 Bitumba Baruti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 38-34
15:04   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
14:48 +2 Collin Smith made driving layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 40-34
14:39   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
14:16   Offensive foul on Dazon Ingram  
14:16   Turnover on Dazon Ingram  
13:50   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
13:40   Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by J.J. Miles  
13:31 +2 J.J. Miles made layup 40-36
13:18   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Tyrie Jackson  
13:13 +2 Tyrie Jackson made dunk 40-38
13:12   30-second timeout called  
12:57   Collin Smith missed hook shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
12:42   Jayden Gardner missed dunk  
12:40   Defensive rebound by UCF  
12:26 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 43-38
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
11:18 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 46-38
10:58   Lost ball turnover on Tyrie Jackson, stolen by Collin Smith  
10:51   Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Tristen Newton  
10:45   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
10:16   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
9:56   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
9:31 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot 48-38
9:17   Tristen Newton missed driving layup  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
9:13   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
8:55   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Matt Milon  
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Matt Milon, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
8:48   Personal foul on Matt Milon  
8:48   Shooting foul on Matt Milon  
8:48 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
8:48   Brandon Suggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
8:42   Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
8:42 +1 Brandon Mahan made 1st of 2 free throws 49-39
8:42 +1 Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-39
8:27 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made driving layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 50-41
8:14 +2 Darin Green Jr. made driving layup 52-41
7:49 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs 52-43
7:49   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Jayden Gardner missed free throw  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
7:21 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 55-43
7:01   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
6:32 +2 Brandon Mahan made driving layup 57-43
6:26   30-second timeout called  
6:05   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
5:43 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 60-43
5:22 +2 Tristen Newton made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 60-45
5:14   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
5:17 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 61-45
5:17 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws