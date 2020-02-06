|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UCF
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Dre Fuller Jr. made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:22
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Charles Coleman
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made dunk, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
4-0
|
17:56
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
17:44
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
7-0
|
17:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
9-0
|
17:22
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made driving layup, assist by Tristen Newton
|
9-2
|
16:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed driving layup
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Collin Smith
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Brandon Suggs
|
9-4
|
14:49
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed driving layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made driving layup
|
9-6
|
13:39
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
13:18
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles
|
9-9
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Tristen Newton
|
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
9-12
|
12:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
11:56
|
|
+3
|
Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
12-12
|
11:41
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made jump shot
|
14-12
|
9:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Frank Bertz
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
9:15
|
|
+3
|
Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs
|
14-15
|
9:05
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed layup, blocked by Collin Smith
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UCF
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on UCF
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed driving layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made layup
|
16-15
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed hook shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed tip-in
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-15
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-15
|
5:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matt Milon
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed layup, blocked by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made driving layup
|
18-17
|
5:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Miles made free throw
|
18-18
|
4:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made driving layup
|
18-20
|
4:14
|
|
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
21-20
|
3:59
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed dunk
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Brandon Suggs
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
24-20
|
1:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Charles Coleman
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-21
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
45.0
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|
27-22
|
20.0
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
27-24
|
2.0
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|