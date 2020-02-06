|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Tulsa
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendan Adams
|
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Ugboh made hook shot, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
0-4
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney
|
3-4
|
18:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
18:18
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-5
|
18:18
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-6
|
17:49
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton made layup
|
5-6
|
17:29
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jeriah Horne
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton made layup
|
7-6
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne made jump shot
|
7-8
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital
|
10-8
|
16:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Brandon Rachal
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Brendan Adams
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed dunk, blocked by Josh Carlton
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Jeriah Horne
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Jeriah Horne
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Rachal
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Josh Carlton missed layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed layup
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made layup
|
10-10
|
13:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Bouknight
|
|
13:34
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made free throw
|
10-11
|
13:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darien Jackson
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
10-13
|
12:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brendan Adams
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Brendan Adams
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made jump shot
|
10-15
|
11:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed free throw
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darien Jackson
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made layup
|
12-15
|
10:50
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Akok Akok missed jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made jump shot
|
12-17
|
9:56
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-17
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-17
|
9:39
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Elijah Joiner
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Bouknight
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed free throw
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Akok Akok missed free throw
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Whaley, stolen by Jeriah Horne
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Akok Akok
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-18
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-19
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert made jump shot
|
16-19
|
7:36
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Ugboh
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney missed free throw
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner made jump shot
|
16-21
|
6:34
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Gaffney
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Christian Vital made layup
|
18-21
|
5:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Hill
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulsa
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup
|
18-23
|
4:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made free throw
|
18-24
|
4:32
|
|
+3
|
James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams
|
21-24
|
4:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christian Vital
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Christian Vital
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Christian Vital
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
3:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jones
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jones, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
|
|
3:02
|
|
+3
|
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-25
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendan Adams
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-26
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
2:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Lawson Korita
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-27
|
1:33
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulsa
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-27
|
47.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert made jump shot
|
31-27
|
22.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal
|
31-29
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|