UConn knocks Tulsa out of first place in American, 72-56

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and knocked the Golden Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The victory was the first for the Huskies at Tulsa, after losing five previous games there. Tulsa dropped to 11-2 at home and a half-game behind the new conference leaders, Cincinnati and Houston (both 8-2).

Alterique Gilbert had 17 points for UConn (12-10, 3-6), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Christian Vital added 10 points. Isaiah Whaley had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane (15-7, 7-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Brandon Rachal added seven rebounds.

UConn made 10 of 22 shots from the 3-point arc while Tulsa was only 1 of 12.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated UConn 79-75 on Jan. 26.

UConn plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday. Tulsa faces Central Florida on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 31
TULSA Golden Hurricane 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
19:36   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
19:36 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:36 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:14   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
18:55 +2 Emmanuel Ugboh made hook shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 0-4
18:29 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 3-4
18:18   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
18:18 +1 Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
18:18 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
17:49   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:46 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 5-6
17:29   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
17:18   Out of bounds turnover on Jeriah Horne  
17:00 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 7-6
16:41 +2 Jeriah Horne made jump shot 7-8
16:19 +3 Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 10-8
16:00   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
15:34   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Brendan Adams  
15:28   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital  
15:17   Jeriah Horne missed dunk, blocked by Josh Carlton  
15:15   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
15:09   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
15:07   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Jeriah Horne  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut  
14:36   Offensive foul on Jeriah Horne  
14:36   Turnover on Jeriah Horne  
14:15   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
14:05   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:03   Personal foul on Martins Igbanu  
13:49   Josh Carlton missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
13:49   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
13:36   Darien Jackson missed layup  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
13:34 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup 10-10
13:34   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
13:34 +1 Brandon Rachal made free throw 10-11
13:29   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
13:05   Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
12:50 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 10-13
12:20   Offensive foul on Brendan Adams  
12:20   Turnover on Brendan Adams  
11:53 +2 Martins Igbanu made jump shot 10-15
11:53   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Martins Igbanu missed free throw  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
11:37   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
11:23   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
11:15   Alterique Gilbert missed layup  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
11:10 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 12-15
10:50   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:21   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
10:04 +2 Martins Igbanu made jump shot 12-17
9:56   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
9:55   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
9:55 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
9:55 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
9:39   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
9:32   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
9:32   Elijah Joiner missed free throw  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
9:32   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
9:32   Akok Akok missed free throw  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
9:12   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Whaley, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
8:40   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
8:11   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
8:09   Personal foul on Akok Akok  
8:09 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
8:09 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
7:47 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 16-19
7:36   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
7:22   Personal foul on Emmanuel Ugboh  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Jalen Gaffney missed free throw  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
6:58 +2 Elijah Joiner made jump shot 16-21
6:34   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal  
6:00   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
5:53 +2 Christian Vital made layup 18-21
5:40   Turnover on Isaiah Hill  
5:21   Brendan Adams missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
5:07   Lawson Korita missed layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
4:52 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 18-23
4:52   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
4:52 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 18-24
4:32 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 21-24
4:11   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Christian Vital  
4:07   Offensive foul on Christian Vital  
4:07   Turnover on Christian Vital  
4:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Christian Vital  
4:07   Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:07 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
3:46   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jones  
3:17   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jones, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
3:02 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot 24-25
2:37   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
2:37 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
2:37 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
2:24   Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Lawson Korita  
2:18   Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
1:59 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot 27-27
1:33   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
1:30   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
1:13   Jeriah Horne missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
1:11   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
1:10 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
1:10 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
47.0   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
44.0   30-second timeout called  
44.0   Commercial timeout called  
30.0 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 31-27
22.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal 31-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 41
TULSA Golden Hurricane 27

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
19:12 +2 James Bouknight made layup 33-29
18:53   Lost ball turnover on Lawson Korita  
18:39 +2 Jalen Gaffney made jump shot 35-29
18:27   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
18:27 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 35-30
18:27 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-31
18:10 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 38-31
17:54   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:38   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:36 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 40-31
17:38   30-second timeout called  
17:38   Commercial timeout called  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by James Bouknight  
17:14 +2 James Bouknight made layup 42-31
17:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Isaiah Hill  
17:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on James Bouknight  
17:02   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
17:02 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 42-32
17:02 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-33
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
16:33 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Brandon Rachal 42-35
16:09   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:52 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 42-37
15:48   30-second timeout called  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
15:16   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:10   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:57   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
14:38 +2 Darien Jackson made layup, assist by Martins Igbanu 42-39
14:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut  
13:46 +2 Martins Igbanu made dunk, assist by Brandon Rachal 42-41
13:12   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
13:07 +2 James Bouknight made dunk 44-41
12:47   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Hill  
12:23   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
12:18   Official timeout called  
12:08 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 44-43
11:40 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot 47-43
11:16 +2 Darien Jackson made jump shot 47-45
10:47 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 50-45
10:20 +2 Martins Igbanu made alley-oop shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 50-47
9:56 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot 53-47
9:39   Darien Jackson missed layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
9:29 +2 James Bouknight made layup 55-47
9:12   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
9:06   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
8:57 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 57-47
8:52   30-second timeout called  
8:52   Commercial timeout called  
8:44   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
8:28 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 57-50
8:07   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
7:53 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Martins Igbanu 57-52
7:29 +2 Christian Vital made layup 59-52
7:10   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
7:02   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
6:57 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 61-52
6:42   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
6:42   Commercial timeout called  
