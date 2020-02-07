|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Davidson
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Issac Vann
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Douglas
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Issac Vann made jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
0-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Davidson
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Issac Vann
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mike Jones, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Mike'L Simms
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kellan Grady
|
|
16:44
|
|
+1
|
Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
16:44
|
|
+1
|
Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
16:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Evans
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Mike Jones
|
2-4
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Evans made floating jump shot
|
2-6
|
14:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Marcus Evans
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed layup
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike'L Simms
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed layup
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bates Jones
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Jones
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-7
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-8
|
14:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hyunjung Lee, stolen by Mike'L Simms
|
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry made dunk
|
2-10
|
14:04
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed driving layup
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed driving layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malik Crowfield
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Malik Crowfield
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
12:07
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms
|
2-13
|
11:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-14
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-15
|
11:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on KeShawn Curry
|
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
5-15
|
10:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Vince Williams
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made floating jump shot
|
7-15
|
10:18
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-15
|
10:03
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed driving layup
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic
|
11-15
|
9:27
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vince Williams
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Vince Williams missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee made reverse layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
13-15
|
9:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vince Williams
|
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-15
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans
|
14-17
|
8:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans
|
14-20
|
7:29
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Bates Jones missed driving layup
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Vince Williams
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
De'Riante Jenkins made layup
|
14-22
|
6:27
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Davidson
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Corey Douglas missed hook shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Douglas
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-22
|
5:35
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
16-25
|
5:06
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Jones
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
18-25
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
18-28
|
4:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
De'Riante Jenkins made layup
|
18-30
|
3:32
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed dunk
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Carter Collins
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-31
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-32
|
2:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Issac Vann
|
|
2:51
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-32
|
2:51
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-32
|
2:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
2:03
|
|
+3
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms
|
20-35
|
1:36
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|