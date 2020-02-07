DAVID
VCU

Evans scores 19 to carry VCU over Davidson 73-62

  • AP
  • Feb 07, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans registered 19 points as VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Friday night.

De'Riante Jenkins had 15 points for VCU (17-6, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Davidson totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kellan Grady had 27 points for the Wildcats (11-11, 5-5). Hyunjung Lee scored a season-high 20 points. Luka Brajkovic had 11 points.

VCU matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. Davidson plays Fordham at home on Tuesday.

1st Half
DAVID Wildcats 20
VCU Rams 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:42   Bad pass turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Issac Vann  
19:14   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
19:12   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:55   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
18:42 +2 Issac Vann made jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 0-2
18:36   Turnover on Davidson  
18:27   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
18:12   Personal foul on Issac Vann  
18:04   Mike Jones missed floating jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:44   Marcus Evans missed floating jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Mike Jones, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
17:07   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:59   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Mike'L Simms  
16:44   Shooting foul on Kellan Grady  
16:44 +1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
16:44 +1 Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
16:26   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
16:13   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
16:03   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
15:50 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Mike Jones 2-4
15:18 +2 Marcus Evans made floating jump shot 2-6
14:51   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Marcus Evans  
14:44   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
14:28   Personal foul on Mike'L Simms  
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:20   Carter Collins missed layup  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
14:14   Shooting foul on Mike Jones  
14:14 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
14:14 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
14:09   Lost ball turnover on Hyunjung Lee, stolen by Mike'L Simms  
14:05 +2 KeShawn Curry made dunk 2-10
14:04   30-second timeout called  
13:41   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
13:22   Carter Collins missed driving layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
13:14   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:04   Kellan Grady missed driving layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
12:44   Offensive foul on Malik Crowfield  
12:44   Turnover on Malik Crowfield  
12:24   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
12:13   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
12:07 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 2-13
11:46   Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee  
11:46   Turnover on Hyunjung Lee  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
11:19 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 2-14
11:19 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-15
11:11   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
10:55 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 5-15
10:43   Traveling violation turnover on Vince Williams  
10:26 +2 Kellan Grady made floating jump shot 7-15
10:18   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
10:04   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
10:03 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
10:03   Luka Brajkovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:03   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
9:50   KeShawn Curry missed driving layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:36 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 11-15
9:27   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
9:25   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:13   Vince Williams missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
9:02 +2 Hyunjung Lee made reverse layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 13-15
9:02   Shooting foul on Vince Williams  
9:01 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 14-15
8:51 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans 14-17
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
8:21   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:04   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
7:50 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans 14-20
7:29   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
7:17   Bates Jones missed driving layup  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Vince Williams  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
7:00 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made layup 14-22
6:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Davidson  
6:06   Corey Douglas missed hook shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:50   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
5:50 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 15-22
5:50 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:35 +3 Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 16-25
5:06   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
4:54   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
4:34 +2 Luka Brajkovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 18-25
4:16 +3 Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 18-28
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
4:02 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made layup 18-30
3:32   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Carter Collins  
3:29   Carter Collins missed dunk  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
3:13   Shooting foul on Carter Collins  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:13 +1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 18-31
3:13 +1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-32
2:51   Personal foul on Issac Vann  
2:51 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 19-32
2:51 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
2:21   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
2:16   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
2:03 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 20-35
1:36   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
1:29   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
1:18   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
1:06   30-second timeout called  
57.0   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
38.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9.0   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
1.0   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
0.0   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAVID Wildcats 42
VCU Rams 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Carter Collins  
19:31   Luka Brajkovic missed layup, blocked by Corey Douglas  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
19:20   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
18:50   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
18:37   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
18:30 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 20-37
18:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:16 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 21-37
18:16   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
18:13 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made floating jump shot 23-37
18:03   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
18:03 +1 Corey Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 23-38
18:03 +1 Corey Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-39
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Issac Vann  
17:50 +2 Issac Vann made dunk 23-41
17:41   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
17:31   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
17:28   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:16 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 25-41
17:04   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Kellan Grady  
16:51   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
16:26 +2 Corey Douglas made dunk, assist by Issac Vann 25-43
16:08   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
15:56   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
15:50   Personal foul on Issac Vann  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
15:28 +2 KeShawn Curry made driving layup 25-45
15:05 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 27-45
15:05   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
15:05 +1 Hyunjung Lee made free throw 28-45
14:52 +2 Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 28-47
14:38 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 31-47
14:13   Nah'Shon Hyland missed floating jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
13:55 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 34-47
13:36   Lost ball turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Kellan Grady  
13:27   30-second timeout called  
13:27   Commercial timeout called  
13:11   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:50   Kellan Grady missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
12:47   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:24   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
12:15   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
12:13   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:02 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made floating jump shot 34-49
11:40   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Corey Douglas  
11:32   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
11:13   Kellan Grady missed turnaround jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
10:56   Offensive foul on Vince Williams  
10:56   Turnover on Vince Williams  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:40 +2 Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Carter Collins 36-49
10:19   Malik Crowfield missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
10:09   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
10:09 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 3 free throws 37-49
10:09 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-49
10:09 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-49
9:48   Issac Vann missed driving layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
9:34   Hyunjung Lee missed driving layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee