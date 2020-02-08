|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Alabama
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Jordan Harris
|
0-2
|
19:01
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Javian Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Anthony Edwards
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Edwards
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Javian Davis
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Javian Davis
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Sahvir Wheeler
|
0-4
|
17:17
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
3-4
|
17:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by John Petty Jr.
|
5-4
|
16:42
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Harris
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
7-4
|
16:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Javian Davis missed free throw
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Harris
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Harris
|
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis made turnaround jump shot
|
9-4
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
9-6
|
15:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Alex Reese
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Alex Reese
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Tyree Crump missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
15:17
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-7
|
15:01
|
|
|
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith made dunk, assist by James Bolden
|
11-7
|
14:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Tye Fagan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed layup, blocked by Tye Fagan
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Tye Fagan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed layup, blocked by Tye Fagan
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
13:54
|
|
+3
|
Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tye Fagan
|
11-10
|
13:35
|
|
|
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alabama
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
James Bolden made jump shot
|
13-10
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-13
|
12:47
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Galin Smith
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Javian Davis missed layup
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Tye Fagan missed layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup
|
15-13
|
11:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese made turnaround jump shot, assist by James Bolden
|
17-13
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
17-15
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
James Bolden made driving layup
|
19-15
|
10:39
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler missed layup
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan made dunk
|
19-17
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. made floating jump shot
|
21-17
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Rayshaun Hammonds made turnaround jump shot
|
21-19
|
9:45
|
|
|
Javian Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javian Davis
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Tyree Crump missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Anthony Edwards
|
|
9:13
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith made hook shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
23-20
|
8:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Harris
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Anthony Edwards
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. made reverse layup
|
25-20
|
8:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made driving layup
|
27-20
|
7:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Harris
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed free throw
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris
|
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Edwards made reverse layup
|
27-22
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr.
|
29-22
|
6:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Reese
|
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-23
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-24
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. made jump shot
|
31-24
|
6:20
|
|
+3
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards
|
31-27
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr.
|
33-27
|
5:44
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made reverse layup
|
35-27
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. made driving layup
|
35-29
|
5:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Galin Smith
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw
|
35-30
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis made layup, assist by James Bolden
|
37-30
|
4:31
|
|
|
Mike Peake missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Mike Peake made reverse layup, assist by Anthony Edwards
|
37-32
|
4:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bolden
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike Peake
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Peake
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bolden
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-32
|
3:06
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Peake
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup
|
38-34
|
2:29
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler
|
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler
|
38-37
|
1:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. made reverse layup, assist by James Bolden
|
40-37
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup
|
40-39
|
1:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Anthony Edwards
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards missed layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-39
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-39
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
58.0
|
|
+3
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
45-39
|
35.0
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|
|
31.0
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Edwards made dunk
|
45-41
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama
|