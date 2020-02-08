BAMA
UGA

Lewis scores career-high 37 as Alabama tops Georgia in OT

  AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 37 points, including two free throws in overtime to give Alabama a lead that would stand, and the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 105-102 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Alabama (13-10, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) rallied after trailing by 12 points early in the second half.

Georgia (12-11, 2-8) has lost six of its last seven games and has lost double-digit leads in its last three losses. Sahvir Wheeler scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds had 20 points.

Lewis sank two free throws with 2:21 remaining in overtime to give Alabama a 98-96 lead. Georgia made only one of its last eight shots from the field in the extra period.

Tye Fagan's layup for Georgia with 30 seconds remaining in regulation cut Alabama's lead to 91-90. After Lewis made one of two free throws, Hammonds sank a tying jumper with 21 seconds remaining. Georgia's Jordan Harris missed a long jumper to force the overtime period.

Alabama led 45-41 at halftime before Georgia, led by Wheeler, opened strong in the second half. Wheeler sank two 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the half, including one in a 9-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 65-53 lead.

Lewis helped Alabama recover midway through the second half to reclaim the lead.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards, who leads the nation's freshmen in scoring, had only 14 points but his short jumper inside the free-throw line tied the game at 83-all.

Alabama was 4-2 in the league before losing starter Herbert Jone s to a fractured left wrist on Jan. 29. The 6-foot-7 junior, who is out indefinitely, was averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. Jones, the team's top defensive player, was injured in the first half of a 90-76 loss at Louisiana State.

Edwards' first points came on a layup with 7:21 remaining in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide improved to 2-5 in games decides by no more than six points. John Petty Jr. scored 21 points. ... The previous career high for Lewis, a sophomore guard, was 30 points against Penn on Nov. 5.

Georgia: Hammonds and Edwards combined for only eight points in the first half. Alabama led 45-41 at halftime while taking a 32-22 advantage in points in the paint. When Hammonds was on the floor, his foul trouble only added to Georgia's weak defense around the basket. Georgia attacked the basket in the second half and finished with a 58-56 scoring edge in the paint.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Visits No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday night, looking to sweep the season series. The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 83-64 on Jan. 15.

Georgia: Plays another home game on Wednesday night against South Carolina.

---

1st Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 45
UGA Bulldogs 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Alabama  
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese  
19:19 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Jordan Harris 0-2
19:01   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
18:44   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:22   Javian Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
18:15   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Edwards  
18:05   Offensive foul on Javian Davis  
18:05   Turnover on Javian Davis  
17:52   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
17:42   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:32 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 0-4
17:17 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 3-4
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Jaden Shackelford  
17:00   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
16:53   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:42 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 5-4
16:42   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Harris  
16:38 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 7-4
16:35   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:38   Javian Davis missed free throw  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
16:27   Offensive foul on Jordan Harris  
16:27   Turnover on Jordan Harris  
16:13 +2 Javian Davis made turnaround jump shot 9-4
15:50 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 9-6
15:34   Offensive foul on Alex Reese  
15:34   Turnover on Alex Reese  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:17   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
15:17   Tyree Crump missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
15:17 +1 Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-7
15:01   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:43   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
14:27 +2 Galin Smith made dunk, assist by James Bolden 11-7
14:11   Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford  
14:11   Tye Fagan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:02   Jaden Shackelford missed layup, blocked by Tye Fagan  
14:11   Tye Fagan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
14:02   Jaden Shackelford missed layup, blocked by Tye Fagan  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
13:54 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tye Fagan 11-10
13:35   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
13:26   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Alabama  
13:09 +2 James Bolden made jump shot 13-10
13:01 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 13-13
12:47   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
12:44   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
12:29   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
12:18   Javian Davis missed layup  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:09   Tye Fagan missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
12:03 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 15-13
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
11:39   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:27 +2 Alex Reese made turnaround jump shot, assist by James Bolden 17-13
11:11 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 17-15
10:58 +2 James Bolden made driving layup 19-15
10:39   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
10:34 +2 Tye Fagan made dunk 19-17
10:22 +2 John Petty Jr. made floating jump shot 21-17
10:10 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made turnaround jump shot 21-19
9:45   Javian Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Rayshaun Hammonds  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
9:35   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
9:13   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
9:13   Tyree Crump missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
9:13 +1 Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
9:00 +2 Galin Smith made hook shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 23-20
8:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Harris  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
8:14   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Jaylen Forbes  
8:07 +2 John Petty Jr. made reverse layup 25-20
8:02   Offensive foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
8:02   Turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
7:53 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made driving layup 27-20
7:53   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Kira Lewis Jr. missed free throw  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
7:39   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
7:32   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
7:26   John Petty Jr. missed layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
7:10 +2 Anthony Edwards made reverse layup 27-22
7:06 +2 Alex Reese made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr. 29-22
6:57   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
6:57 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
6:57 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
6:41 +2 John Petty Jr. made jump shot 31-24
6:20 +3 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 31-27
5:57 +2 Galin Smith made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr. 33-27
5:44   Anthony Edwards missed floating jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
5:29 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made reverse layup 35-27
5:12 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made driving layup 35-29
5:12   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
5:12 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw 35-30
4:52 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by James Bolden 37-30
4:31   Mike Peake missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
4:20 +2 Mike Peake made reverse layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 37-32
4:11   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Rayshaun Hammonds  
4:03   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
4:01   Personal foul on Mike Peake  
3:46   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
3:37   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
3:06   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
3:06 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
3:06   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
2:54 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup 38-34
2:29   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
2:21 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 38-37
1:16   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
2:05 +2 John Petty Jr. made reverse layup, assist by James Bolden 40-37
1:50 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup 40-39
1:40   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Anthony Edwards  
1:34   Anthony Edwards missed layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.  
1:32   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
1:17   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
1:15   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
1:15 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 41-39
1:15 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
1:07   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
58.0 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 45-39
35.0   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
31.0 +2 Anthony Edwards made dunk 45-41
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama  

2nd Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 47
UGA Bulldogs 51

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Harris 45-44
19:31   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
19:31   Javian Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:31 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
19:13   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
19:04 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 46-47
18:52   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:45 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 46-49
18:45   30-second timeout called  
18:45   Commercial timeout called  
18:27   Alex Reese missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
18:18   Anthony Edwards missed floating jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
18:09 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk 46-51
18:03 +2 Javian Davis made dunk, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 48-51
17:37 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup 48-53
17:37   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:37 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made free throw 48-54
17:26   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
17:17   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
17:10 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 51-54
17:02   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
16:59 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk 51-56
16:42 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot 53-56
16:26   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:26 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
16:26 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
16:04   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
15:59   Shooting foul on James Bolden  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
15:59 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
15:21 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 53-63
15:01   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:47   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
14:42 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk 53-65
14:31   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:24   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on James Bolden  
14:01   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59