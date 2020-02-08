CAL
Utah stifles California for 60-45 win

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Finding his shot has largely been a chore for Timmy Allen since the start of Pac-12 play. Allen took a step forward on resolving those shooting struggles.

The sophomore forward scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting to help Utah beat California 60-45 on Saturday night. Allen had his first 20-point game since the Utes' Pac-12 opener against Oregon State. Once he found a rhythm, Allen accounted for 14 of Utah's final 20 points.

Allen had his first performance of shooting 50% or better from the field since Utah's win over Kentucky in December.

“Man, I've been missing shots I should make and I still did today, truthfully,” Allen said. “But it feels cool. I've got a lot more work to do."

Allen has faced persistent pressure in the form of double teams. At times, it has taken him out of his game and compelled him to force up low-percentage shots. The sophomore wrote a different chapter against the Bears.

He stayed strong in getting to his spots and, once the basket opened up for him, his confidence soared.

“I think it's just what I do,” Allen said. “I don't think it's what the defensive team does. I was just more strong today. Just played without stress and played free, truthfully."

Eight different players scored to help the Utes earn their second straight Pac-12 victory. Utah (14-9, 5-6 Pac-12) also beat the Bears for the third straight time in the series.

Matt Bradley scored 13 points and collected seven rebounds to lead California (10-13, 4-6). The Bears remain winless in seven true road games this season.

“We just played like a tired team,” California coach Mark Fox said. “They were the aggressors and we didn't finish enough plays. You have to score when you're on the road and we didn't do that tonight.”

Utah built a double-digit lead multiple times in the first half after taking advantage of a pair of prolonged shooting droughts by California.

The Bears went 3 ½ minutes without scoring a basket, allowing Utah to rip off a 12-2 run and take a 17-6 lead. Riley Battin and Rylan Jones made back-to-back baskets to punctuate the spurt.

Paris Austin keyed a temporary surge with back-to-back layups. Kareem Story followed with a 3-pointer that made it 17-14. Then California went cold again, missing five straight shots and failing to score over a four-minute stretch.

Utah did not waste the opportunity to pull away again. Alfonso Plummer made back-to-back baskets and Battin buried a 3-pointer to extend Utah's lead to 24-14.

California had a chance to rally when the Utes missed 8 of 9 shots to open the second half. The Bears could not overcome their own offensive struggles long enough to get back into the game. They closed to within 36-28 on Andre Kelly's layup before going 3 ½ minutes without scoring.

Utah finally found a spark behind a pair of layups from Mikael Jantunen that fueled a 12-5 run. Branden Carlson buried a jumper to cap the run and give the Utes a 48-33 lead with 6:51 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

California: Too much inconsistency on offense doomed the Bears. California shot just 32% from the field and endured too many long stretches without a point at critical junctures.

Utah: The Utes continue to make defensive strides as Pac-12 play progresses. Utah forced 17 turnovers and scored 22 points off those turnovers.

HOME SUCCESS

The Utes moved to 10-1 at home this season and have now won four straight in their own arena. Finding success on the road has been a whole different story. Utah is 1-6 in true road games and has not won on the road since beating Nevada in the season opener.

It has to change if the Utes want to make a push into the top half of the Pac-12 standings.

“For us, if you do the math on it, when we're at home we take a couple of steps forward and when we're on the road, we take a couple of steps backward,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said.

LOCKING DOWN

Utah has held three of its last four opponents under 40% field goal shooting. California made just 16 baskets - the lowest for a Ute opponent this season. The Bears led just once and their inability to make shots prevented them from making up any ground as the game progressed.

UP NEXT

California hosts No. 23 Arizona on Thursday.

Utah visits Oregon State on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 22
UTAH Utes 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:46   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Matt Bradley  
19:29 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 2-0
19:11   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
18:59   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Riley Battin  
18:42 +2 Riley Battin made layup 2-2
18:23   Kareem South missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
18:10 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 2-4
18:10   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
18:10 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 2-5
17:52   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Timmy Allen  
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Paris Austin  
17:22 +2 Kuany Kuany made layup, assist by Paris Austin 4-5
17:14   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
17:07 +2 Branden Carlson made hook shot 4-7
16:36   Andre Kelly missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
16:21 +2 Branden Carlson made driving layup 4-9
15:53   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
15:38   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:17 +2 Grant Anticevich made driving layup 6-9
15:04   Offensive foul on Branden Carlson  
15:04   Turnover on Branden Carlson  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Lars Thiemann missed hook shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by California  
14:38   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
14:23   Joel Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Jaxon Brenchley  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
13:54   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
13:52 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Riley Battin 6-11
13:25   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Utah  
13:23   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
13:09   Timmy Allen missed driving layup  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Joel Brown, stolen by Timmy Allen  
12:31 +2 Riley Battin made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 6-13
12:29   30-second timeout called  
12:29   Commercial timeout called  
12:21   Offensive foul on Grant Anticevich  
12:21   Turnover on Grant Anticevich  
12:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on California  
12:13   Rylan Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:13 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-14
12:13   30-second timeout called  
12:03 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfonso Plummer 6-17
11:42   Kareem South missed driving layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
11:40   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
11:40   Branden Carlson missed free throw  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
11:30 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 8-17
11:20   Timmy Allen missed driving layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
11:01   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
10:49 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 10-17
10:49   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
10:49 +1 Paris Austin made free throw 11-17
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
10:13   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
10:06 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 14-17
9:40 +2 Alfonso Plummer made jump shot 14-19
9:20   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
8:59   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
8:41   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
8:12 +2 Alfonso Plummer made finger-roll layup 14-21
8:12   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
8:12   Alfonso Plummer missed free throw  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
7:52   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
7:40   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
7:23   Lars Thiemann missed layup, blocked by Riley Battin  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
7:10   Offensive foul on Mikael Jantunen  
7:10   Turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Lahat Thioune  
6:54 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 14-24
6:29   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
6:12   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
5:51 +3 Joel Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lars Thiemann 17-24
5:19   Riley Battin missed driving layup  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
4:52   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
4:41   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
4:26 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 19-24
4:26   Shooting foul on Lahat Thioune  
4:26 +1 Andre Kelly made free throw 20-24
4:14   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
4:02   Shooting foul on Kuany Kuany  
4:02 +1 Lahat Thioune made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
4:02 +1 Lahat Thioune made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
3:35   Jumpball received by Utah  
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Joel Brown, stolen by Alfonso Plummer  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:12 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 20-29
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Alfonso Plummer  
2:25   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Grant Anticevich  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
2:08 +2 Matt Bradley made floating jump shot 22-29
1:43   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
1:41   Personal foul on Lahat Thioune  
1:40   Andre Kelly missed free throw  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
1:33   Timmy Allen missed driving layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Utah  
1:18 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 22-32
57.0   Kareem South missed jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
47.0   Lahat Thioune missed layup  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
30.0   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
21.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0 +2 Lahat Thioune made driving layup, assist by Rylan Jones 22-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 23
UTAH Utes 26

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
19:23   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
18:58   Out of bounds turnover on Branden Carlson  
18:35   Kareem South missed floating jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Kelly  
18:06   Branden Carlson missed hook shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
17:42   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
17:42   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
17:28   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
17:25   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
17:23   Riley Battin missed layup, blocked by Kareem South  
17:21   Defensive rebound by California  
17:08 +2 Grant Anticevich made turnaround jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 24-34
16:52   Branden Carlson missed alley-oop shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:42   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
16:16   Timmy Allen missed driving layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
16:09 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 26-34
15:36   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by California  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Lars Thiemann, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
15:16 +2 Timmy Allen made driving dunk, assist by Rylan Jones 26-36
14:56   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
14:47   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
14:29   Joel Brown missed driving layup  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Joel Brown  
14:19 +2 Andre Kelly made finger-roll layup 28-36
14:02   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
13:58   Jaxon Brenchley missed finger-roll layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:33   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
13:33   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
13:17   Timmy Allen missed driving layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
12:58   Kareem South missed jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:46 +2 Mikael Jantunen made hook shot, assist by Rylan Jones 28-38
12:12   Kareem South missed driving layup  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
12:11   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
12:01   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Paris Austin  
11:55   Paris Austin missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
11:55   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Thorpe, stolen by Rylan Jones  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Riley Battin 28-40
11:09   Paris Austin missed floating jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
10:52   Timmy Allen missed fade-away jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
10:44 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 31-40
10:42   30-second timeout called  
10:42   Commercial timeout called  
10:13 +2 Timmy Allen made turnaround jump shot 31-42
9:55   Kareem South missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
9:39 +2 Alfonso Plummer made driving layup 31-44
9:12 +2 Lars Thiemann made dunk, assist by Matt Bradley 33-44
8:43   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
8:32 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 33-46
8:10   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
8:01   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
7:53   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:45   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
7:38   Offensive foul on Timmy Allen  
7:38   Turnover on Timmy Allen  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Matt Bradley missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
7:09   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
6:50 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 33-48
6:36   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
6:32   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
6:21 +2 Dimitrios Klonaras made floating jump shot 35-48
5:50   Timmy Allen missed floating jump shot, blocked by Matt Bradley  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
5:44   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Timmy Allen  
5:42   Offensive rebound by California  
5:41 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 37-48
5:41   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
5:41   Turnover on Dimitrios Klonaras  
5:25   Violation on Unknown  
5:19  