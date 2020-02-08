DUKE
UNC

No Text

Jones, Moore help No. 7 Duke top rival UNC 98-96 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Tre Jones got Duke to overtime, and Wendell Moore finished off North Carolina.

They did it with a pair of plays sure to live on in replays and the lore of the fierce rivalry, too.

Jones hit a jumper at the horn to force the extra period, then Moore scored on a putback of Jones' air-balled jumper as time expired in OT to help the No. 7 Blue Devils top the Tar Heels 98-96 in a wild renewal of the longtime series Saturday night.

''There's really nothing to put into words,'' Jones said with a laugh. ''I'm still trying to wrap my head around what happened.''

So was everyone else in the Smith Center.

''What happened in the game, it's just unreal,'' UNC freshman Cole Anthony said.

Duke (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from 13 down in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation on Jones' contested shot after he ran down a long rebound on his own intentionally missed free throw. Then the Blue Devils had to rally from five down in the final 20.9 seconds after the Tar Heels had seemingly steadied themselves after looking staggered following Jones' jumper.

Jones hit a free throw to tie it with 6.6 seconds left in OT only to miss the second, but Moore tapped the rebound beyond the 3-point arc to be recovered by teammate Jordan Goldwire. Jones got the ball and drove to launch an off-balance shot off one foot and missed everything, but Moore flew in behind Christian Keeling to snatch the ball near the left side of the rim and put it right back in.

Two clutch baskets, right at the horn. It was reminiscent of Austin Rivers' buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win here in 2012, right down to Duke players spilling onto the court from the bench to mob Moore and celebrate in front of a stunned UNC crowd.

''''If you don't care who won the game, you had to enjoy that as a big-time college basketball game,'' UNC coach Roy Williams said. ''I care who won the game, so I did not enjoy the final outcome.''

Jones had 28 points for Duke, which trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action. The Blue Devils scored nine straight points in the final 50 seconds of regulation, and then the first six points of overtime.

''We've put so much time and effort in and we all have the same mentality at that point,'' Jones said, ''that we weren't losing, that we were going to win this game.''

Anthony had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who were unexpectedly in control of this one much of the way - only to be undone by missed free throws and an inability to come up with one or two more clutch plays to close it out.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Jones offered a reminder of how good he can be in big moments. After big man Vernon Carey Jr. fouled out, the Blue Devils had to go small with Jones running the point with confident and aggressive precision. ''He was at another level tonight,'' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, adding: ''He was a stud tonight, man.''

UNC: For once, the Tar Heels' season-long struggles seemed in the past, and they had found probably their best mix of Anthony's ball-dominant style with getting the ball consistently in the post even while playing without No. 3 scorer Brandon Robinson due to an ankle injury. And yet, the Tar Heels - just as in their first-ever home loss to Clemson last month - faltered at the most critical moments. Most glaringly, they made just 21 of 38 free throws, including 5 of 12 to end regulation.

STAYING CLOSE

This one was fittingly close considering the history of the rivalry.

The teams were marking the 100th anniversary of the first basketball game between the teams with retro-inspired jerseys that had each team sporting their shade of blue. And in an odd stat, the teams had split the past 100 games evenly, even matching one another with 7,746 points in those meetings.

And now, Duke's ahead by a bucket.

DISPUTED PLAY

A disputed no-call in the final seconds of overtime gave Duke the ball and its chance to win. After a driving basket by Moore got the Blue Devils within one with 12 seconds left, the Tar Heels tried to inbound the ball to Andrew Platek - only to see Moore make contact with Platek while knocking the ball away near the sideline. Officials didn't call a foul and ruled the ball touched Platek last, and then upheld the call after a replay review with 10.7 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Moore had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Duke. ... Carey had 18 points in a dominating first half but didn't score after halftime. ... The Blue Devils scored 25 points off 18 turnovers. ... The Tar Heels shot 52% and had five players in double figures, including Garrison Brooks (18) and graduate transfer Christian Keeling (13). ... Duke earned its first win in Chapel Hill since 2016.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils host No. 8 Florida State on Monday night.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 35
UNC Tar Heels 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:49 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 0-2
19:33 +2 Tre Jones made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 2-2
19:19   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
19:16   Shooting foul on Jack White  
19:16 +1 Leaky Black made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
19:16   Leaky Black missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
19:08   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
18:59   Tre Jones missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
18:51   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
18:38 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 4-3
18:33 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Leaky Black 4-5
18:13   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
18:06   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:37   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:15 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 4-7
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley  
16:37   Armando Bacot missed layup  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
16:25   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
16:16   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
16:16   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:16   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
16:00   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
15:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
15:54 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
15:38   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:22   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
15:10 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Hurt 7-9
14:52   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
14:31   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
14:11 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 7-11
14:21   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
14:21   Armando Bacot missed free throw  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:04   Armando Bacot missed layup  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
13:57 +2 Leaky Black made layup 7-13
13:56   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:36 +2 Andrew Platek made layup 7-15
13:21   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
13:16 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Joey Baker 9-15
13:02 +2 Cole Anthony made floating jump shot 9-17
13:02   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
13:02 +1 Cole Anthony made free throw 9-18
12:45 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Joey Baker 11-18
12:45   Shooting foul on Andrew Platek  
12:45 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 12-18
12:24 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 12-20
12:05   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
11:58 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 12-22
11:40 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 14-22
11:12 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot 14-24
10:49   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
10:42 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 16-24
10:30   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
10:11   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10:03   Armando Bacot missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Joey Baker  
9:55   Tre Jones missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
9:45 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 16-26
9:42   30-second timeout called  
9:42   Commercial timeout called  
9:28   Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Justin Pierce  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
9:26   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
9:08   Offensive foul on Leaky Black  
9:08   Turnover on Leaky Black  
8:56 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 18-26
8:38   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
8:18   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
8:05   Javin DeLaurier missed layup  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
7:59   Jumpball received by Duke  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Duke  
7:47 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 18-28
7:31 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 20-28
7:21   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
7:21   Armando Bacot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:21   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
6:57 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Tre Jones 22-28
6:48 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 22-30
6:29   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
6:19 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Leaky Black 22-32
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Christian Keeling  
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Christian Keeling, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
5:37   Shooting foul on Cole Anthony  
5:37 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
5:37 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
5:21   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Duke  
4:54 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Joey Baker 26-32
4:54   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
4:54   Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Cassius Stanley  
4:30 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 28-32
4:06   Andrew Platek missed layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:58   Joey Baker missed dunk  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
3:46   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
3:24   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
3:12 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 28-34
2:51 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot 30-34
2:51   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
2:51   Commercial timeout called  
2:51 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 31-34
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
2:15   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
2:05 +2 Cole Anthony made running Jump Shot 31-36
2:05   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
2:05 +1 Cole Anthony made free throw 31-37
1:51   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
1:51 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
1:51 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-37
1:37 +2 Justin Pierce made layup 33-39
1:23   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
1:08 +3 Justin Pierce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 33-42
53.0   Personal foul on Walker Miller  
53.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-42
53.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
31.0 +2 Andrew Platek made layup 35-44
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Justin Pierce  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 49
UNC Tar Heels 40

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Lost ball turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Matthew Hurt  
19:12 +2 Cassius Stanley made floating jump shot 37-44
19:03   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Tre Jones  
18:58 +2 Tre Jones made layup 39-44
18:48   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:48 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 39-45
18:48 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
18:34   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
18:11   Armando Bacot missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Joey Baker  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
17:56 +2 Leaky Black made dunk, assist by Garrison Brooks 39-48
17:44   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:34   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
17:34   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
17:34   Armando Bacot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:34 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
17:16   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
17:07   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
16:58 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 39-51
16:45 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 41-51
16:32   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
16:30   Personal foul on Andrew Platek  
16:16   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:13   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
16:02   Offensive foul on Garrison Brooks  
16:02   Turnover on Garrison Brooks  
15:53 +2 Tre Jones made layup 43-51
15:39 +2 Garrison Brooks made alley-oop shot, assist by Leaky Black 43-53
15:14 +2 Javin DeLaurier made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 45-53
14:51   Andrew Platek missed jump shot, blocked by Jack White  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
14:42   Shooting foul on Cole Anthony  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:42 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53