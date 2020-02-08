KANSAS
No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Bill Self got a basketball marking his 700th career victory, and Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season after a powerful performance by 7-footer Udoka Azubuike.

''Amazing,'' point guard Devon Dotson said of Azubuike. ''He worked hard to get his spots down low, and when he did, he converted. He was dominant, finished around the basket ... he was great.''

Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season, and the Jayhawks beat TCU 60-46 on Saturday. He had five dunks in an early 13-3 run that put them ahead to stay.

''The way they defended us, it was a perfect day for Dok to have a big game,'' Self said. ''If we could just throw in the ball more often, I think he could have had a huge game. That was our best offense, just throw the ball to Dok.''

As for becoming the second-youngest coach to reach 700 wins, Self said it was special to be able to mark the occasion by taking pictures with his granddaughter.

On joining joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons, Self called the program's consistency ''pretty remarkable'' but said that 20-game seasons don't mean as much as they did back in the 1980s when fewer games were played.

''I know he's not content. He's going to keep going as he should,'' guard Devon Dotson said.

Dotson had 18 points and 11 assists for the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12), who have actually won at least 23 games each of the past 30 seasons since a 19-win season in Roy Williams' first season as their coach.

Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row.

''Stay together. Stay positive. We've lost to all good teams,'' Bane, a senior, said about what the young Frogs need to do. ''A lot of players haven't been through this, haven't hit true adversity like this in high school or at another level. Stick together is the message and I feel like we're doing that.

RJ Nembhard had 11 points and PJ Fuller 10. Kevin Samuel was scoreless but had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Nembhard got the Frogs to within 44-40 with seven minutes left on a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. That spurt included Nembhard's ally-oop pass to Fuller for a flying layup after Dotson's bad pass.

But Kansas scored 12 in a row after that, seven by Dotson.

''When they cut it to 44-40 with the ball, we locked in and guarded then,'' Self said. ''And that was, to me, the biggest difference in the game.''

SELF WINS

Self got his 700th win six weeks after his 57th birthday. The only coach to reach that mark sooner was Bobby Knight at age 56.

Self is 700-214 in 27 seasons overall, including his time at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, missing their first eight shots. The go-ahead 13-3 run was part of a longer 20-5 spurt that started when Azubuike made a layup almost five minutes for their first field goal. TCU missed eight shots in a row during a scoring drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes. The game was tied for the last time on a dunk by Azubuike before Dotson had a steal and a breakaway layup. There were then four consecutive Kansas baskets that were dunks by Azubuike.

TCU: Since starting 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time, the Horned Frogs have lost seven of eight games overall, including a loss at Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

''We know if you get out-rebounded by 13 and turn it over 17 times, you're not going to have much opportunity to win,'' coach Jamie Dixon said. ''We've got to change a lot of things, improve in a lot of areas, and that's got to be our mentality. We can't keep doing the same things but we are.''

UP NEXT

Kansas is at No. 13 West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks won 60-53 at Morgantown in their Big 12 opener on Jan. 4.

TCU plays at Texas Tech on Monday night, three weeks after the Horned Frogs beat the then-No. 18 Red Raiders 65-54 at home.

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 31
TCU Horned Frogs 18

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:41   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
19:32 +2 Desmond Bane made floating jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 0-2
19:21   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:52   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
18:30   Marcus Garrett missed floating jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:20   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello  
18:03   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Desmond Bane  
17:38   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:23   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:01 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot 0-4
16:46   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
16:38   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot, blocked by RJ Nembhard  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
16:36   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
16:28   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
16:28 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
16:28 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
16:06 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 2-6
15:54   Bad pass turnover on David McCormack  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by Devon Dotson  
15:22   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
15:17 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 4-6
15:05   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
15:02   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
14:53 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 6-6
14:37   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
14:32   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson  
14:16 +2 PJ Fuller made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 6-8
14:05   Devon Dotson missed layup  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
13:51   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
13:51   Diante Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:51   Diante Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
13:27   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:19 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 8-8
13:07   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:54   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by Devon Dotson  
12:37 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 10-8
12:26   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:00 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 12-8
11:37 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 12-11
11:22   Christian Braun missed finger-roll layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:10 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 14-11
10:43   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:30   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
10:24 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Tristan Enaruna 16-11
10:13   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
10:04 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 18-11
10:04   30-second timeout called  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Devon Dotson  
9:43   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
9:43 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-11
9:43   Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
9:25   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:11   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
8:55   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:32   Devon Dotson missed layup  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
8:23   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
8:07   Isaiah Moss missed layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
8:01   David McCormack missed tip-in  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:56 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 19-13
7:50   Marcus Garrett missed floating jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
7:46   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Tristan Enaruna  
6:55   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
6:46   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
6:36   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
6:21   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
6:13   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
5:57   Christian Braun missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:31   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:22 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 21-13
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello  
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Christian Braun  
4:12   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
4:05   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
3:57   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
3:55   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
3:49 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 24-13
3:47   30-second timeout called  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:23   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett  
2:35   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
2:14   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Desmond Bane  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
1:53   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
1:38   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
1:34 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 26-13
1:18 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 26-15
59.0   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by Diante Smith  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
48.0   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
40.0 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 26-18
40.0   30-second timeout called  
31.0   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
29.0   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
28.0 +2 David McCormack made dunk 28-18
11.0   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
9.0   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
1.0 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 31-18
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 29
TCU Horned Frogs 28

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
19:31   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:19   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:11   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
18:49 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 33-18
18:29 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 33-20
18:18   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
18:18   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:18   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:47   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
17:24   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:05   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
17:00   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:56   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
16:48   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
16:31 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 35-20
16:17   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
16:15 +2 Jaedon LeDee made dunk 35-22
16:15   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
16:15   Jaedon LeDee missed free throw  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
15:58   Bad pass turnover on Christian Braun, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
15:52 +2 Desmond Bane made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 35-24
15:45 +2 Udoka Azubuike made alley-oop shot, assist by Devon Dotson 37-24
15:19   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
15:15   Commercial timeout called  
15:06   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Jaedon LeDee  
14:47   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
14:28 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 37-27
14:03   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
14:03   Devon Dotson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-27
13:37 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 38-30
13:16 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 40-30
12:53   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:32 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 42-30
12:07   Desmond Bane missed jump shot, blocked by Ochai Agbaji  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
11:39   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
11:25   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
11:07   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
10:45 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot 42-32
10:45   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
10:45 +1 PJ Fuller made free throw 42-33
10:26   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
10:23   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:07   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
9:57   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
9:48   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
9:29   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
9:20   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
9:16   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
9:09 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 42-35
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
8:42   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike