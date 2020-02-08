|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kansas State
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed hook shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Xavier Sneed
|
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Solomon Young
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
18:22
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:22
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Jackson
|
|
18:07
|
|
+1
|
Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-4
|
18:07
|
|
+1
|
Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-4
|
17:40
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Solomon Young
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III
|
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-5
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
16:36
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton
|
2-8
|
16:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III
|
|
16:30
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton made free throw
|
2-9
|
16:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Jackson
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Solomon Young
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
2-11
|
16:00
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made layup
|
2-13
|
15:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young made free throw
|
2-14
|
14:57
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton made layup
|
2-16
|
14:16
|
|
|
David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Rasir Bolton
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Michael Jacobson
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Levi Stockard III
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
13:13
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-19
|
13:13
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by Michael Jacobson
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
George Conditt IV made layup
|
2-21
|
12:14
|
|
|
David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
12:04
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montavious Murphy
|
5-21
|
11:46
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed hook shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on George Conditt IV
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Terrence Lewis
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
George Conditt IV made layup
|
5-23
|
10:31
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton
|
5-25
|
9:50
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan
|
8-25
|
9:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Montavious Murphy
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antonio Gordon
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Antonio Gordon
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
9:06
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis
|
8-28
|
8:45
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Montavious Murphy
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
8:08
|
|
+3
|
Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra
|
11-28
|
7:45
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton
|
11-31
|
7:25
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed
|
13-31
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Lewis made layup
|
13-33
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-33
|
6:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Sneed
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-34
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-35
|
6:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Solomon Young
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
George Conditt IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-36
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-37
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III made hook shot
|
18-37
|
5:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Levi Stockard III
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Cartier Diarra
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Iowa State
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by George Conditt IV
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra made layup
|
20-37
|
4:07
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed dunk
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
2:15
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon
|
23-37
|
2:10
|
|
|
Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-37
|
1:49
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-37
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-37
|
59.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Xavier Sneed
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon made layup
|
28-37
|
53.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Cartier Diarra
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed layup
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kansas State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|