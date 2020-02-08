KSTATE
IOWAST

Solomon Young scores 20, Iowa State beats Kansas State 73-63

  • Feb 08, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Solomon Young scored 20 points, Rasir Bolton added 13 points, and Iowa State held off Kansas State for a 73-63 win Saturday night.

But the victory may prove to be costly for the Cyclones (10-13, 3-7 Big 12), who led by as many as 21 points and played the final 13 minutes, 46 seconds without star guard Tyrese Haliburton - who re-aggravated a wrist injury seconds before halftime. The sophomore from Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, will have an MRI tomorrow, he said.

''Went to make the block and our feet kind of got tangled up,'' said Haliburton, who's widely considered to be a first-round NBA Draft pick this season if he chooses to go pro. ''Obviously human instinct, I put my hand down to save myself and it's the same hand.''

Haliburton scored nine points in the first half - all on 3-pointers. He said the decision to try to play in the second half wasn't a difficult one.

''We (were) 2-7,'' Haliburton said. ''They depend on me. I'm the point guard. This is my team and it wasn't much of a thought.''

Cartier Diarra scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (9-14, 2-8), who used a 13-3 run to pull within four points with 7:54 remaining but could get no closer.

Iowa State backup guards Prentiss Nixon and Terrence Lewis combined for 17 of the Cyclones' final 24 points to help quell the Wildcats' second-half surge.

DaJuan Gordon scored 10 points for Kansas State, which missed its first 11 shots of the game.

''We told our guys they play well here,'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''We just said you've got to be determined early. We've got to have a great defensive effort. Part of it was the turnovers and we missed some shots. Not very sharp to start the game, no doubt.''

Young shined for Iowa State from start to finish, even though losing Haliburton - who had played every minute of 10 previous games - was hard.

''It's different,'' Young said. ''He's used to playing 40 minutes a game. When one guy goes down, somebody has to step up. We've got to roll with it.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats fell behind early for the sixth time in the past nine games and it's become a troubling trend. ''It's just Groundhog Day time and time again,'' Weber said. ''The problem is Bill Murray can change it. We can't change it. When you're scrambling back like that, you're exerting a lot of energy. That makes it tough.''

Iowa State: The Cyclones snapped a four-game losing streak and now stand alone in eighth place in the conference standings - one game back of TCU and Texas, which are tied for sixth. Iowa State shot 19-for-20 from the free throw line and won at home for the third time in the past four games.

ROLE PLAYER

Iowa State big man George Conditt coupled energy with production off the bench. The 6-10 sophomore scored eight points and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds. He also had two blocked shots after notching just one in the previous seven games.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Iowa State used a 17-0 run to build its 21-point lead in the first half, but Kansas State closed the half with a 12-0 run to pull within nine points. The Cyclones missed their last 10 shots of the half. The Wildcats missed their first 11 shots of the game.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Plays host to Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 28
IOWAST Cyclones 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:45   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
19:34   Michael Jacobson missed hook shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
19:23   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
19:23 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot 0-2
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Solomon Young  
18:22   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
18:22 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:22 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:07   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
18:07 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
18:07 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:40   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Solomon Young  
17:14   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson  
16:59   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
16:53   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
16:53 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
16:53 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:36   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:30 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 2-8
16:25   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
16:30 +1 Rasir Bolton made free throw 2-9
16:18   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
16:14   Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
16:05   Prentiss Nixon missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
16:12   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
16:05   Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:05   Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
16:00 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 2-11
16:00   30-second timeout called  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
15:36   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:26 +2 Solomon Young made layup 2-13
15:26   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
15:26 +1 Solomon Young made free throw 2-14
14:57   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
14:50   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
14:45   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
14:43 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 2-16
14:16   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Rasir Bolton  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
14:04   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
14:00   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Michael Jacobson  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
13:33   Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Prentiss Nixon  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
13:13 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot 2-19
13:13   30-second timeout called  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by Michael Jacobson  
12:44 +2 George Conditt IV made layup 2-21
12:14   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
12:09   Antonio Gordon missed jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:04 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montavious Murphy 5-21
11:46   George Conditt IV missed hook shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
11:34   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:34   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:34   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
11:10   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
11:08   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Terrence Lewis  
10:50   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
10:46 +2 George Conditt IV made layup 5-23
10:31   Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
10:29   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
10:20 +2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 5-25
9:50 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 8-25
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
9:28   Offensive foul on Antonio Gordon  
9:28   Turnover on Antonio Gordon  
9:15   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
9:06 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 8-28
8:45   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Montavious Murphy  
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
8:08 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 11-28
7:45 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 11-31
7:25   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
7:19 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 13-31
7:07 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup 13-33
6:51 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot 16-33
6:38   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
6:38   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +1 Terrence Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 16-34
6:38 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-35
6:27   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
6:17   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:59   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
5:57   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
5:57 +1 George Conditt IV made 1st of 2 free throws 16-36
5:57 +1 George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-37
5:38 +2 Levi Stockard III made hook shot 18-37
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
5:13   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
5:06   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Cartier Diarra  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
4:51   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
4:36   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
4:36   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by George Conditt IV  
4:37   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
4:28 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 20-37
4:07   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
2:53   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
2:44   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
2:42   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
2:28   George Conditt IV missed dunk  
2:26   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:15 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 23-37
2:10   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
2:07   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
2:07   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:07 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-37
1:49   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
1:27   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
1:27 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 25-37
1:27 +1 DaJuan Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-37
59.0   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
59.0   Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
57.0   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
53.0 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup 28-37
53.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
23.0   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
21.0   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
2.0   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 35
IOWAST Cyclones 36

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
19:19   Bad pass turnover on Levi Stockard III  
18:54 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Solomon Young 28-39
18:33 +2 DaJuan Gordon made jump shot 30-39
18:20 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 30-41
18:05   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
18:05   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:05 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-41
17:45   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
17:36   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Tre Jackson  
17:34   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:31   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
17:31 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 31-42
17:31 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-43
17:14 +2 Makol Mawien made hook shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 33-43
16:53   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
16:35 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 35-43
16:10 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 35-45
15:49   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
15:11 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 35-47
14:47   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
14:35 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 35-49
14:17   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
13:46   Personal foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
13:41   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
13:31 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 38-49
13:10   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Solomon Young  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Michael Jacobson  
12:30 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 40-49
12:22   30-second timeout called  
12:22   Commercial timeout called  
12:03   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cartier Diarra  
12:01   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
11:57   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
11:36   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by David Sloan  
11:23 +2 Antonio Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan 42-49
11:10   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
10:27