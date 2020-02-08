MINN
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Lamar Stevens was celebrated as an elite scorer and a published author on Saturday.

Penn State's do-it-all forward, who wrote a children's book that was distributed to fans before No. 22 Penn State's game against Minnesota, is well on his way to authoring another story. Maybe one for the history books.

Stevens followed his pregame induction into Penn State's 2,000-point club with a career-high 33 points to lead No. 22 Penn State over Minnesota 83-77. It was the Nittany Lions' sixth-straight win and it came in front of their first sold-out crowd since 2011 - the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.

''Lamar had that look in his eye that a senior gets when he knows you're running out of games and we've got to keep winning,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''He's really playing both sides of the floor.''

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) who stymied the Gophers in the waning minutes to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.

Daniel Oturu had a career high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Mike Carr added 20 points for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7 Big Ten). Minnesota trailed by as many as 19 with 15:53 to play before Carr found his groove and nearly single-handedly erased Penn State's lead.

The sophomore guard, who'd made just one basket to that point, drained 18 of Minnesota's next 22 points in just over five minutes. The surge pulled the Gophers within eight with 10:21 left.

They kept coming and cut it to 71-68 with 4:48 to play but couldn't get any closer.

''For us, obviously a tale of two halves,'' Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. ''Putting up 55 points in the second half versus a terrific defense was great.''

The Nittany Lions used an 11-4 run, scoring all their points inside the paint or from the foul line, to start the game.

Oturu scored the next six points to cut Penn State's lead to 11-10 before the Nittany Lion offense got rolling again with back-to-back 3-pointers from Stevens and Myles Dread.

They sparked a 23-10 Penn State run into the half's waning minutes where Brockington got loose on a fastbreak and finished with a left-handed dunk that put Penn State up by 14.

Oturu rolled in a layup before Stevens, just one of three Nittany Lions to reach 2,000 points, hit a pair of free throws to give Penn State a 36-22 lead at halftime.

INSIDE GAME

Penn State had too many options for Minnesota to defend inside. The Nittany Lions put up 38 points in the paint.

''We got really, really stretched out,'' Pitino said. ''We got tired. Instead of providing great team defense, they were able to drive into the lane.''

BOO BIRDS

Penn State students began filing into the Bryce Jordan Center nearly two hours before the opening tip where they planned a rude courtside welcome for Oturu.

Armed with caricature drawings of his face on one side and directions for their peers to ''Boo No. 25'' written on the other, students in the front row led the playful jeers.

Booed every time he touched the ball, Oturu even had to contend with a tough rim early. He started 1-for-5 before settling in. He earned their ire by dropping 26 points in a physical, chippy game in Minneapolis earlier this season where he and Stevens talked trash all night.

The two pro prospects shared a big hug after this one.

''I think it was just mutual respect at that point.''

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers have struggled from 3-point range all season. They entered Saturday having made just 32% on the season and didn't make a 3-pointer until a minute into the second half. Still, Carr's gritty second-half effort gave them a shot when it appeared over early.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are playing with confidence in every area of the court, particularly Stevens who played his best offensive game of the season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Iowa on Feb. 16.

Penn State: Visits Purdue on Tuesday.

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 22
PSU Nittany Lions 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:42   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
19:32 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Myles Dread 0-2
19:11   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
19:01 +2 Lamar Stevens made reverse layup 0-4
18:39 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 2-4
18:11   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:01   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
18:01 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
18:01 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:42   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
17:34   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
17:27 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Myles Dread 2-8
17:13 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot 4-8
16:49   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:27   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
16:06   Shooting foul on Michael Hurt  
16:06 +1 Seth Lundy made 1st of 3 free throws 4-9
16:06 +1 Seth Lundy made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-10
16:06 +1 Seth Lundy made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-11
15:42   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
15:42 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
15:14   Michael Hurt missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:04 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 8-11
14:59   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:41 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 10-11
14:27   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
14:09   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
13:54   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:46   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:38 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 10-14
13:12   Michael Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
13:07 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 10-17
12:43   Personal foul on John Harrar  
12:36   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
12:23   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:12   Offensive foul on Payton Willis  
12:12   Turnover on Payton Willis  
11:43   John Harrar missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
11:36   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
11:15   Double dribble turnover on Lamar Stevens  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   Marcus Carr missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
10:35   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
10:10 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 12-17
9:47 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup 12-19
9:37 +2 Tre' Williams made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 14-19
9:23   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
9:11   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:01   Marcus Carr missed layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
8:55   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:48 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 14-21
8:31   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
8:31 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
8:31 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
9:07   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
7:57   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
7:34 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 16-24
7:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota  
6:44 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 16-26
6:26   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
6:00   Curtis Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:46   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:42 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 18-26
5:28 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 18-28
5:00   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Payton Willis  
4:44   Lost ball turnover on Payton Willis  
4:21   Offensive foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:21   Turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
4:06   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
3:51   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
3:36 +2 Alihan Demir made layup 20-28
3:21   30-second timeout called  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:10   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
3:04   Myles Dread missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
3:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Penn State  
2:59   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
2:35 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 20-30
2:12   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:03   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
2:03 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 20-31
2:03 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
1:39   Lost ball turnover on Tre' Williams, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
1:33 +2 Izaiah Brockington made dunk, assist by John Harrar 20-34
1:31   30-second timeout called  
1:23   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
1:07 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 22-34
42.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
42.0 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
42.0 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-36
29.0   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
5.0   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Penn State  

2nd Half
MINN Golden Gophers 55
PSU Nittany Lions 47

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens  
19:27   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by John Harrar  
19:24 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Seth Lundy 22-38
19:24   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
19:24   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:07 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 25-38
18:49   Myles Dread missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:47   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:30   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
18:09   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
17:56 +2 Seth Lundy made driving layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 25-40
17:56   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
17:56 +1 Seth Lundy made free throw 25-41
17:43 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 28-41
17:27   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
17:20 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by John Harrar 28-43
17:11   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
17:06   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
16:54   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
16:53   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
16:43   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Tre' Williams, stolen by John Harrar  
16:28   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
16:28 +1 Seth Lundy made 1st of 2 free throws 28-44
16:28 +1 Seth Lundy made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-45
16:05   Michael Hurt missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
15:55   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
15:53   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53 +1 Myles Dread made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
15:53 +1 Myles Dread made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-47
15:32 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 31-47
15:32   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:32   Marcus Carr missed free throw  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
15:26   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
15:14 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 33-47
14:52 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 33-50
14:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 35-50
14:23 +2 John Harrar made jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 35-52
14:14   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
13:59 +2 John Harrar made hook shot 35-54
13:50   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
13:43   Bad pass turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
13:27   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:19   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:03 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup, assist by Daniel Oturu 37-54
13:03   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
13:03 +1 Marcus Carr made free throw 38-54
12:49 +2 Izaiah Brockington made driving layup 38-56
12:30   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:23   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:17   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
12:17   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
12:17 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 39-56
12:17 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-56
12:02   Offensive foul on Izaiah Brockington  
12:02   Turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
11:52 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 42-56
11:36   Mike Watkins missed alley-oop shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:34 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk 42-58
11:26 +2 Tre' Williams made layup, assist by Jarvis Omersa 44-58
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Isaiah Ihnen